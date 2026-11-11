Worldwide MNO - MVNO Directory 2026-2027 With Over 1,400 Operators And 11,600 CXO Contacts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accelerate telecom ROI with trusted access to MNO-MVNO decision-makers, global operator intelligence and integration-ready contact data

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Worldwide MNO - MVNO (Mobile Network Operators - Mobile Virtual Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027 (Special Combo Edition)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides telecom vendors, technology companies and service providers with comprehensive business intelligence on mobile operators worldwide. Developed as a specialist resource for organizations seeking commercial opportunities across the global telecommunications market, it supports targeted business development, partnership building, market analysis and executive outreach.

The updated 2026-2027 combo edition covers more than 1,400 MNOs and MVNOs across over 217 countries. It introduces a redesigned format and includes more than 11,600 CXO, management, decision-maker and influencer contacts. This represents up to 300% more contacts than the previous edition, giving users broader access to senior executives responsible for strategy, procurement, technology, operations, partnerships and commercial development.

Built on two decades of telecom directory publishing experience, the report is designed to help suppliers identify relevant operators, evaluate market opportunities and connect with influential stakeholders. Its worldwide coverage makes it a practical resource for companies planning international expansion, developing operator partnerships or promoting products and services to the mobile telecommunications industry.

Comprehensive MNO and MVNO market intelligence

The report combines operator profiles, executive contacts and industry analysis in one resource. Its market overview examines the worldwide MNO and MVNO landscape, including market size, major developments, leading participants, analyst guidance and forecasts for 2026-2030.



Operator information: Registered company name, brand, operating region and network portfolio, including 2G, 3G, LTE, 4G, 5G and LTE-Advanced technologies.

Business intelligence: Subscriber numbers, market share, ownership structure, parent group information, network penetration and available technologies.

Executive contacts: CXO, management, decision-maker and influencer details for relevant mobile operator organizations.

Digital presence: Verified company websites and URLs to support additional research and outreach.

Industry analysis: Executive summaries and answers to key strategic questions affecting the global telecom market through 2030. Delivery formats: PDF and Excel versions designed for convenient research, internal distribution and integration with business development workflows.

Enhanced features for 2026-2027

The latest edition offers expanded international coverage, a user-friendly PDF layout and an easy-to-integrate Excel structure. The contact database is presented as compliant with applicable US anti-spam requirements and European GDPR standards, supporting responsible business outreach by telecom vendors and service providers.

Detailed executive summaries provide a concise view of current market conditions and anticipated developments. Users can assess operator positioning, technology adoption, ownership, subscriber scale and market share while identifying senior contacts aligned with their commercial priorities.

Who can benefit from the report?

The report is intended for organizations seeking to establish or expand business relationships with MNOs and MVNOs. Relevant users include network enablers, hubbing partners, interconnection usage providers, roaming partners, handset manufacturers, infrastructure service providers, chipset providers, core network solution companies, digitalisation specialists, consultants and 4G/5G technology providers.

It also supports value-added service enablers, reconciliation service providers, MVNOs, artificial intelligence companies, event organizers, networking companies and other telecom service providers. Sales, marketing, strategy, research and partnership teams can use the data to prioritize prospects, strengthen go-to-market planning and identify potential collaborators across established and emerging mobile markets.

By combining global operator coverage with extensive executive contact data and forward-looking telecom market analysis, the report offers a centralized resource for organizations pursuing growth in the worldwide MNO and MVNO ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Worldwide MNO (Mobile Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027

1. Executive Summary

2. Questions Answered by the Report

3. Africa MNO Directory 2026-2027

4. Asia-Pacific (Including Australia & New Zealand) MNO Directory 2026-2027

5. Europe MNO Directory 2026-2027

6. Latin America MNO Directory 2026-2027

7. Middle East MNO Directory 2026-2027

8. North America MNO Directory 2026-2027

Part 2: Worldwide MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027

1. Executive Summary

2. Questions Answered by the Report

3. Africa MVNO Directory 2026-2027

4. Asia-Pacific (Including Australia & New Zealand) MVNO Directory 2026-2027

5. Europe MVNO Directory 2026-2027

6. Latin America MVNO Directory 2026-2027

7. Middle East MVNO Directory 2026-2027

8. North America MVNO Directory 2026-2027

For more information about this directory visit

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