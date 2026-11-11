Global Ribbon Fiber Cables Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 5G And AI Data Centers Driving $3.61B Market By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Profiles Amphenol, Belden, Corning, FiberHome and Fujikura, covering cable offerings, high-density innovation, 5G/data-center demand, acquisitions and regional presence.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ribbon Fiber Cables Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ribbon fiber cables market is experiencing rapid growth as telecommunications providers, cloud operators and data center developers invest in high-capacity optical communication infrastructure. The market is projected to increase from $1.89 billion in 2025 to $2.15 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising demand for high-speed internet connectivity, continued expansion of fiber optic communication networks and increasing data traffic generated by digital services. Investments in telecommunications infrastructure and the broader adoption of fiber-to-the-x networks have also strengthened demand for ribbon fiber cable solutions. These cables enable network operators to accommodate large fiber counts efficiently, making them well suited to dense, high-capacity environments.

The ribbon fiber cables market is forecast to reach $3.61 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the development of hyperscale data centers, deployment of 5G and next-generation networks, expansion of cloud computing infrastructure, increased broadband investment and demand for scalable optical communication systems.

Key ribbon fiber cable market trends include the growing deployment of high-density fiber networks, increasing demand for faster mass fusion splicing, adoption of space-efficient optical infrastructure and wider use of advanced bend-insensitive cable designs. Network operators are also prioritizing scalable connectivity platforms capable of supporting artificial intelligence workloads, cloud services, connected devices and other data-intensive applications.

The expansion of global 5G infrastructure is a major market growth driver. Ribbon fiber cables provide the high-density optical connectivity required to manage rising data volumes and support increasingly complex mobile network architectures. According to GSMA Intelligence, global 5G connections reached approximately 1.6 billion in 2023 and are projected to rise to 5.5 billion by 2030. This expansion is expected to increase demand for reliable, high-capacity fiber backhaul and transport networks.

Product innovation is becoming increasingly important as manufacturers address the bandwidth and space requirements of hyperscale data centers and AI infrastructure. In March 2026, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. began mass production of a 13,824-fiber optical cable incorporating proprietary rollable ribbon technology. The product delivers twice the transmission capacity of existing solutions while maintaining a diameter of less than 40 millimeters. Designed for hyperscale data centers and AI-driven network environments, the cable supports high-density optical connectivity, very small form factor connectors and indoor-outdoor deployment.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the competitive landscape. In January 2026, Amphenol Corporation acquired CommScope's Connectivity and Cable Solutions business for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to expand Amphenol's fiber optic interconnect capabilities and reinforce its position in data centers, artificial intelligence infrastructure and broadband communications. The acquired portfolio includes rollable ribbon fiber cable technology designed to improve fiber density across telecommunications and data center networks.

North America led the ribbon fiber cables market in 2025, supported by extensive data center development, broadband investment and advanced telecommunications infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period as fiber network construction, 5G deployment and cloud infrastructure investment accelerate. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Single Mode; Multi Mode

2) By Fiber Count: Below 12 Fibers; 12 To 24 Fibers; 24 To 48 Fibers; 48 To 144 Fibers; Above 144 Fibers

3) By Application: Telecommunications; Data Centers; Fiber To The X; Long Distance Communication; Other Applications

4) By End User: Telecom Operators; Internet Service Providers; Enterprises; Government; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Single Mode: Standard Single Mode Ribbon Fiber Cables; Bend Insensitive Single Mode Ribbon Fiber Cables; High Density Single Mode Ribbon Fiber Cables; Armored Single Mode Ribbon Fiber Cables; Indoor Single Mode Ribbon Fiber Cables

2) By Multi Mode: Laser Optimized Multi Mode Ribbon Fiber Cables; High Bandwidth Multi Mode Ribbon Fiber Cables; Bend Insensitive Multi Mode Ribbon Fiber Cables; Indoor Multi Mode Ribbon Fiber Cables; Outdoor Multi Mode Ribbon Fiber Cables

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Amphenol Corporation

Belden Inc.

Corning Incorporated

FiberHome Technologies Group Co. Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Hengtong Group Co. Ltd.

Hexatronic Group AB

Huber+Suhner AG

LS Cable & System Ltd.

Molex LLC

Nestor Cables Oy

Nexans S.A.

Optical Cable Corporation

Prysmian Group S.p.A.

Sterlite Technologies Limited

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

TKH Group N.V.

Yangtze Optical Fibre Cable Joint Stock Limited Company

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