Global Specialty Retailers Market Report 2026 Capitalize On AI, Omnichannel And Premium Demand As Home Depot, Lowe's, TJX, Ingka And Ross Stores Target $700.43B Revenue Opportunity By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Specialty Retailers Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global specialty retailers market is experiencing strong growth as consumers increasingly seek curated product selections, premium merchandise and personalized shopping experiences. The market is projected to grow from $547.78 billion in 2025 to $577.24 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising consumer preference for specialized products, the expansion of niche categories and increasing demand for tailored retail experiences. The continued development of branded stores and a stronger emphasis on customer service have also helped specialty retailers differentiate themselves from mass-market competitors.

The specialty retailers market is forecast to reach $700.43 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the adoption of personalized retail solutions, greater demand for premium specialty products and continued investment in digital sales channels. Retailers are also prioritizing customer engagement, loyalty programs and category-specific expertise to build stronger relationships with shoppers.

Key specialty retail market trends include the expansion of category-focused shopping environments, rising demand for curated product offerings and broader implementation of omnichannel strategies. By connecting physical stores with digital platforms, specialty retailers can provide more consistent and convenient customer journeys while responding to changing purchasing preferences.

E-commerce expansion is a major factor supporting specialty retailers market growth. Increasing internet access and smartphone adoption allow consumers to research and purchase specialized products through online channels at any time. Specialty retailers can benefit from this shift by combining focused inventories with detailed product knowledge, curated recommendations and services designed around specific customer requirements.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, total U.S. e-commerce sales reached an estimated $1.11 trillion in 2023, an increase of 7.6% compared with 2022. This continued growth creates opportunities for specialty retailers to reach wider audiences, improve product discovery and strengthen customer trust through integrated online and offline experiences.

Experiential retail is also becoming an important competitive strategy. Retailers are creating interactive store environments that allow customers to test products, receive expert assistance and engage more directly with brands. In April 2026, India-based premium baby gear retailer Loopie opened its first experiential store in Pune. The location enables parents to explore products including strollers, car seats and diaper bags while receiving personalized guidance. The initiative supports demand for premium baby care products while strengthening brand visibility and customer engagement.

Technology partnerships are further improving specialty retail operations. In January 2024, India-based footwear company Metro Brands Limited partnered with Nextail Labs, S.L. to enhance merchandise planning and inventory optimization through artificial intelligence-powered retail analytics. The collaboration is intended to improve demand forecasting, inventory allocation and assortment decisions across stores and sales channels. These capabilities can help retailers reduce stock imbalances and respond more effectively to local demand patterns.

North America dominated the specialty retailers market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period. The market spans Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Apparel And Footwear; Consumer Electronics; Home Improvement; Health And Personal Care; Food And Beverage; Other Product Types

2) By Store Size: Small Format; Medium Format; Large Format

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores; Brick And Mortar Stores; Other Distribution Channels

4) By End User: Individual; Commercial; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Apparel And Footwear: Men's Apparel; Women's Apparel; Children's Apparel; Athletic Wear; Formal Wear; Casual Wear; Footwear; Fashion Accessories

2) By Consumer Electronics: Smartphones; Computers And Laptops; Tablets; Audio Devices; Wearable Electronics; Cameras And Imaging Devices; Gaming Devices; Smart Home Electronics

3) By Home Improvement: Building Materials; Hardware And Tools; Paint And Decor; Lighting Products; Flooring Products; Kitchen Fixtures; Bathroom Fixtures; Garden And Outdoor Products

4) By Health And Personal Care: Skincare Products; Haircare Products; Cosmetics And Makeup; Personal Hygiene Products; Oral Care Products; Wellness And Nutrition Products; Medical Supplies; Fragrances

5) By Food And Beverage: Packaged Foods; Fresh Foods; Beverages; Organic And Natural Foods; Frozen Foods; Snacks And Confectionery; Dairy Products; Specialty And Gourmet Foods

6) By Other Product Types: Sporting Goods; Toys And Games; Books And Stationery; Pet Care Products; Jewelry And Watches; Automotive Accessories; Office Supplies; Hobby And Craft Products

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



The Home Depot Inc.

Lowe's Companies Inc.

The TJX Companies Inc.

Ingka Holding B.V.

Ross Stores Inc.

Best Buy Co. Inc.

AutoNation Inc.

O'Reilly Automotive Inc.

AutoZone Inc.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

Tractor Supply Company

Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Ulta Beauty Inc.

PetSmart LLC

Advance Auto Parts Inc.

Foot Locker Inc.

Bath & Body Works Inc.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Signet Jewelers Limited

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.

GameStop Corp.

Camping World Holdings Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc.

RH MarineMax Inc.

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