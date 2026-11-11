Global Active Optical Cable And Extender Market Report 2026: 5G And Data Center Demand Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Active Optical Cable And Extender Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global active optical cable and extender market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by rising data transmission requirements, growing data center infrastructure, longer-distance connectivity needs, and the increasing limitations of traditional copper cabling. The market is projected to grow from $3.12 billion in 2025 to $3.58 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%.

Looking ahead, the active optical cable and extender market is forecast to reach $6.1 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.2%. Growth is expected to be supported by increasing demand for connectivity speeds of 400 gigabits per second and above, wider adoption of high-performance computing infrastructure, and the need for low-latency data transmission across telecommunications and data center environments.

Key active optical cable market trends include the transition from copper to optical connectivity, increased use of higher-speed active optical cables, and growing demand for compact, pluggable solutions. The integration of optical and electrical signal conversion is also advancing as network operators seek reliable, high-bandwidth transmission over longer distances.

The continued expansion of 5G infrastructure is a major growth driver for the active optical cable and extender market. Modern applications, including video streaming, cloud computing, and real-time communications, require greater bandwidth and lower latency. As 5G networks expand, active optical cables and extenders are increasingly needed to connect densely deployed base stations, edge computing facilities, and core network infrastructure.

In the UK, more than 18,500 5G deployments were recorded across approximately 81,000 sites in 2023, according to the Office of Communications. This increased from around 12,000 deployments in 2022, highlighting the pace of network development and the corresponding need for high-speed optical connectivity.

Product innovation is also reshaping the market, particularly in AI and hyperscale data centers. Manufacturers are developing liquid-cooled optical extenders to improve thermal efficiency, enable higher transmission speeds, and maintain reliable performance under intensive processing loads. In September 2025, Gigalight Communications launched a range of immersion liquid-cooled optical extenders for next-generation, high-density computing environments.

The product range includes 800G OSFP, 800G OSFP-RHS, 800G QSFP-DD, 400G QSFP-DD, 200G QSFP56, 100G QSFP28, and 100G SFP112 variants. These solutions are designed to improve heat dissipation and provide stable optical signal transmission in immersion-cooled data centers. Their scalable deployment across AI clusters and hyperscale infrastructure can help operators enhance energy efficiency, reduce overheating risks, and maintain consistent high-bandwidth connectivity.

Strategic acquisitions are further influencing the competitive landscape. In January 2026, Amphenol Corporation acquired CommScope Holding Company's Connectivity and Cable Solutions business for $10.5 billion. The transaction is intended to expand Amphenol's presence in enterprise and data center connectivity while strengthening its high-speed fiber-optic and copper interconnect portfolio. It also increases the company's exposure to growing cloud and broadband infrastructure demand.

North America was the dominant region in the active optical cable and extender market in 2025, supported by advanced data center infrastructure, cloud investment, and high-speed network deployment. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:



1) By Product Type: Active Optical Cable; Optical Extenders; Copper To Optical Hybrid Cables; High Definition Multimedia Interface Active Optical Cables; DisplayPort Active Optical Cables; Universal Serial Bus Active Optical Cables; Ethernet Active Optical Cables

2) By Data Rate: Below 10 Gigabits Per Second; 10 To 40 Gigabits Per Second; 40 To 100 Gigabits Per Second; 100 To 400 Gigabits Per Second; Above 400 Gigabits Per Second

3) By Protocol Type: InfiniBand; Ethernet; Serial Attached Small Computer System Interface; High Definition Multimedia Interface; Thunderbolt; Universal Serial Bus

4) By Application Type: Data Centers; High Performance Computing; Consumer Electronics; Telecommunications; Industrial Automation; Military And Aerospace; Medical Imaging; Broadcast And Professional Audio Visual Applications

5) By End User: Cloud Service Providers; Enterprises; Telecommunications Operators; Government And Defense; Healthcare Organizations; Industrial Manufacturers

Subsegments:



1) By Active Optical Cable: Multimode Active Optical Cable; Single Mode Active Optical Cable; Parallel Active Optical Cable; Bidirectional Active Optical Cable; Pluggable Active Optical Cable

2) By Optical Extenders: Video Signal Extenders; Audio Visual Extenders; Universal Serial Bus Extenders; Ethernet Extenders; Keyboard Video Mouse Extenders

3) By Copper To Optical Hybrid Cables: Power And Data Hybrid Cables; Fiber And Copper Composite Cables; Active Hybrid Optical Cables; Ruggedized Hybrid Cables

4) By High Definition Multimedia Interface Active Optical Cables: Standard High Definition Multimedia Interface Active Optical Cables; High Speed High Definition Multimedia Interface Active Optical Cables; Ultra High Speed High Definition Multimedia Interface Active Optical Cables; Armored High Definition Multimedia Interface Active Optical Cables; Detachable High Definition Multimedia Interface Active Optical Cables

5) By DisplayPort Active Optical Cables: Standard DisplayPort Active Optical Cables; Mini DisplayPort Active Optical Cables; High Bandwidth DisplayPort Active Optical Cables; Armored DisplayPort Active Optical Cables; Detachable DisplayPort Active Optical Cables

6) By Universal Serial Bus Active Optical Cables: Universal Serial Bus Type A Active Optical Cables; Universal Serial Bus Type C Active Optical Cables; Universal Serial Bus Three Point Zero Active Optical Cables; Universal Serial Bus Three Point Two Active Optical Cables; Universal Serial Bus Four Active Optical Cables

7) By Ethernet Active Optical Cables: Ten Gigabit Ethernet Active Optical Cables; Twenty Five Gigabit Ethernet Active Optical Cables; Forty Gigabit Ethernet Active Optical Cables; One Hundred Gigabit Ethernet Active Optical Cables; Four Hundred Gigabit Ethernet Active Optical Cables

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Cisco Systems Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

Amphenol Corporation

TE Connectivity plc

ZTE Corporation

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Ciena Corporation

Belden Inc.

Samtec Inc.

Panduit Corp.

FS.COM Inc.

Shenzhen Gigalight Technology Co. Ltd.

Accelink Technologies Co. Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Lightware Visual Engineering Zrt.

OPTICIS CO. LTD.

Hisense Broadband Multimedia Technologies Co. Ltd.

Glenair Inc. Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited

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