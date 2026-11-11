Classiq To Showcase Application-Layer HPC And Quantum Synthesis At SC26
WHAT: Experience the application layer for quantum in HPC, where hybrid workloads benefit from powerful quantum performance for the applications that benefit most, complemented with 'build once, deploy anywhere' software engineering agility.
WHO: Speak with Classiq experts and view demonstrations of the company's latest innovations for HPC, datacenter and enterprise infrastructure.
WHEN: November 15–20, 2026, during exhibit hall hours.
WHERE: Booth #5442 at SC26, the International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis, at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois.
WHY: Classiq welcomes the opportunity to engage with innovators and leaders at SC26 to show how Classiq connects HPC environments to quantum hardware with a modality-agnostic software platform. At the event, Classiq will feature live booth presentations with customers and partners.
Attendees are invited to join the AWS & Classiq Quantummania Reception, Wednesday, Nov. 18 (4:00-6:00PM) at Amazon Web Services (AWS) Booth #4819.
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.
About Classiq
Classiq, a leading quantum computing software engineering company, provides an enterprise-grade platform that makes it practical to develop scalable, efficient and portable quantum applications. Used by dozens of global enterprises, the Classiq platform combines AI agents, a high-level quantum programming language (Qmod) and design automation to accelerate the development of optimized, hardware-ready quantum software. The platform supports hardware benchmarking, resource estimation, fault-tolerant and hybrid implementations as well as cost and performance optimization.
Classiq, a Fast Company 'Next Big Thing in Tech' award winner, collaborates closely with quantum cloud providers, hyperscalers and quantum hardware companies. Follow Classiq on LinkedIn, X or YouTube, visit the GitHub repository and to learn more.
Media Contact:
Rainier Communications on behalf of Classiq
Michelle Allard McMahon
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment