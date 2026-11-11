Global Logistics Market Report 2026-2030: Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Capitalize On AI, Automation And 3PL As DHL, UPS, Maersk And DSV Target $8.06 Trillion Opportunity By 2030

The global logistics market is experiencing strong expansion, supported by rising e-commerce activity, growing international trade, infrastructure investment, and increased outsourcing of supply chain operations. The market is projected to grow from $5.64 trillion in 2025 to $6.04 trillion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Continued investment in warehouse management systems, transportation networks, and third-party logistics services is helping businesses improve delivery performance while managing increasingly complex supply chains.

Looking ahead, the logistics market is forecast to reach $8.06 trillion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5%. Growth is expected to be driven by automated and autonomous logistics solutions, sustainable transportation initiatives, digital supply chain platforms, integrated multimodal transport, and the continued expansion of third-party logistics (3PL) and fourth-party logistics (4PL) services. Key logistics industry trends include real-time shipment tracking, last-mile delivery optimization, cold chain efficiency, integrated supply chain consulting, and technology-enabled fulfillment.

E-commerce growth remains a major catalyst for the global logistics industry. Improved digital infrastructure, widespread smartphone adoption, and convenient electronic payment options are enabling consumers to shop online more frequently. This shift is increasing demand for transportation, warehousing, inventory management, order processing, and last-mile delivery services. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, total U.S. e-commerce sales reached an estimated $1.11 trillion in 2023, an increase of 7.6% from 2022. Higher online order volumes are encouraging logistics providers to expand fulfillment capacity, shorten delivery times, and strengthen distribution networks.

Advanced automation and artificial intelligence are also reshaping logistics and warehousing operations. Providers are investing in digital-intelligence platforms that deliver real-time supply chain visibility, automate resource allocation, improve route and warehouse planning, and support faster decision-making. In August 2025, Huawei launched its SMART Logistics & Warehousing Solution, which combines cloud-based operations management with coordinated services across logistics parks and yards. The platform supports intelligent allocation, automated relocation, unattended transportation, secure data collaboration, and AI-driven planning to improve productivity and operational responsiveness.

Strategic acquisitions continue to influence market development as logistics companies seek to expand their geographic reach and service capabilities. In November 2023, CEVA Logistics S.A. acquired Stellar Value Chain Solutions Pvt. Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction strengthened CEVA Logistics' position in India by expanding its domestic contract logistics, warehousing, transportation, omnichannel fulfillment, and integrated supply chain capabilities. The acquisition also supports the company's longer-term growth strategy across the Asia-Pacific logistics market.

The logistics services market spans transportation, warehousing and distribution, freight forwarding, inventory management, value-added logistics, and supply chain consulting. Service models include contract logistics, 3PL, 4PL, and lead logistics arrangements. Goods are transported through roadways, waterways, airways, and railways across domestic and international networks. Major end-user industries include retail and e-commerce, food and beverages, automotive, industrial machinery, consumer electronics, healthcare, and aerospace and defense.

Revenue opportunities extend across supply chain management, courier and express delivery, cold chain logistics, customs clearance, last-mile delivery, logistics technology, and consulting services. Businesses are increasingly seeking integrated solutions that connect transportation, inventory, fulfillment, and data management. This demand is creating opportunities for providers that can offer scalable digital platforms, specialized distribution services, improved shipment visibility, and resilient supply chain networks.

Tariffs are affecting the logistics market by increasing the cost of imported vehicles, warehouse equipment, and digital logistics technologies. Road, air, and sea transportation operations face particular pressure in North America and Asia-Pacific due to their dependence on cross-border trade. At the same time, tariff-related disruption is accelerating investment in domestic supply chains, regional distribution capacity, local logistics solutions, and consulting services designed to help organizations manage changing trade requirements.

Markets Covered:

1) By Service: Transportation Services; Warehousing and Distribution Services; Freight Forwarding Services; Inventory Management Services; Value-Added Logistics Services; Integration and Consulting Services

2) By Model: Third-Party (3PL) Or Contract Logistics; Fourth-Party (4PL) Or Lead Logistics; Other Models

3) By Mode Of Transport: Roadways; Waterways; Airways; Railways

4) By Operation: Domestic; International

5) By End Use: Retail and E-commerce; Food and Beverages; Automotive; Industrial Machinery and Equipment; Consumer Electronics; Healthcare; Aerospace and Defense

Subsegments:

1) By Transportation Services: Road Transportation; Rail Transportation; Air Transportation; Sea Transportation; Multimodal Transportation

2) By Warehousing and Distribution Services: General Warehousing; Cold Storage Warehousing; Bonded Warehousing; Distribution Center Operations; Fulfillment Services

3) By Freight Forwarding Services: Domestic Freight Forwarding; International Freight Forwarding; Customs Clearance Services; Cargo Consolidation Services; Documentation and Compliance Services

4) By Inventory Management Services: Stock Monitoring Services; Order Management Services; Demand Planning Services; Inventory Optimization Services

5) By Value-Added Logistics Services: Packaging Services; Labeling Services; Assembly and Kitting Services; Quality Inspection Services; Returns Processing Services

6) By Integration and Consulting Services: Supply Chain Consulting; Logistics Network Design; Process Optimization Consulting; Digital Transformation Consulting

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

