Worldwide Mobile Virtual Network Service Providers (MVNO/Virtual Nsps) Directory 2026-2027 Coverage Of 900+ Mvnos And 3,673+ CXO, Management And Decision-Making Contacts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Connect with global MVNO decision-makers using campaign-ready contacts, operator insights and market intelligence to accelerate partnerships and business growth

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Worldwide Mobile Virtual Network Service Providers (MVNO/Virtual NSPs) Directory 2026-2027" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest edition of the report provides telecom vendors, technology companies and service providers with comprehensive intelligence on mobile virtual network operators worldwide. Covering more than 900 operators across over 65 countries, the resource supports organizations seeking to identify commercial opportunities, engage influential decision-makers and build strategic relationships throughout the global MVNO market.

Developed specifically for companies that conduct business with mobile operators and virtual network service providers, the report combines operator data, market analysis and executive contact information in a streamlined format. The 2026-2027 edition introduces a new design and includes nearly three times the number of management contacts available in the previous edition. With 3673+ CXO, management, decision-making and influencer contacts, it offers targeted access to executives responsible for technology procurement, partnerships, network development and business strategy.

For more than 20 years, the directory series has helped telecom vendors connect with mobile operators and service providers, supporting thousands of potential business relationships and industry collaborations. The latest edition extends that value with broader coverage, expanded contact data and enhanced market intelligence for organizations planning sales, marketing, partnership and business development campaigns.

Global MVNO market intelligence included in the report



Industry snapshot: Analysis of the worldwide MVNO market, including market size, key developments, leading participants, analyst guidance and forecasts for 2026-2030.

Operator profiles: Registered company name, brand, geographic region and network portfolio, including 2G, 3G, LTE, 4G, 5G and LTE-Advanced capabilities where available.

Business information: Subscriber numbers, market share, ownership, group information, network penetration, available technologies, corporate contact details and key executives.

Digital presence: Operator websites and relevant URLs for additional company research and campaign planning.

Executive contacts: CXO, management, Decision-Makers and Influencers associated with participating operators and service providers. Delivery formats: PDF & Excel versions designed to support research, prospecting, segmentation and outreach activities.

Enhancements in the 2026-2027 edition



Coverage of 900+ MVNOs and related operators in more than 65 countries.

3673+ CXO, management and decision-making contacts, representing up to 300% more contacts than the previous edition.

100% Anti-Spam US Law and European GDPR compliant data practices.

A new user friendly PDF and campaign friendly XLS design for easier navigation, filtering and outreach preparation.

A detailed executive summary presenting a concise overview of the global MVNO market. An expanded Questions Answered section to help corporate users evaluate market conditions, competitive activity and potential opportunities.

The report is relevant to organizations seeking to establish or expand commercial relationships with MNOs and MVNOs. Intended users include network enablers, hubbing partners, interconnection usage providers, roaming partners, handset manufacturers, infrastructure service providers, chipset providers, core solution vendors, digitalisation experts, consultants and 4G/5G specialists.

It also supports telecom service providers, VAS enablers, reconciliation service providers, existing MVNOs, AI companies, event organizers and networking businesses. Sales, marketing, strategy, partnership and market intelligence teams can use the data to prioritize prospects, identify appropriate executives, evaluate operator capabilities and plan more focused engagement across international markets.

By combining global MVNO operator profiles, technology information, business metrics and verified management contacts, the report provides a practical resource for telecom market research and lead generation. Its expanded international coverage and campaign-ready formats enable users to assess opportunities efficiently while developing informed, targeted approaches to operator engagement.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryQuestions Answered by the ReportAfrica MVNO Directory 2026-2027Asia-Pacific (Including Australia & New Zealand) MVNO Directory 2026-2027Europe MVNO Directory 2026-2027Latin America MVNO Directory 2026-2027Middle East MVNO Directory 2026-2027North America MVNO Directory 2026-2027

For more information about this directory visit

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