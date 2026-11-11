Global Mobile Network Operator (MNO) Directory 2026-2027 Reach 7,900+ Telecom Decision-Makers As 5G Investment And Partnerships Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trusted global MNO intelligence with access to decision-makers, detailed operator insights, and campaign friendly PDF and Excel formats

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Worldwide Cellular Operators (Global MNO) Directory 2026-2027" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides telecom service providers, technology vendors and industry partners with comprehensive intelligence on mobile network operators (MNOs) worldwide. Developed specifically for organizations seeking to establish and expand relationships with mobile operators, the 2026-2027 edition combines operator data, market analysis and verified management contacts in an accessible business resource.

Featuring a redesigned format and almost three times as many management contacts as the previous edition, the report covers more than 740 mobile operators across 217+ countries and territories. It includes 7,900+ CXO, management, decision-maker and influencer contacts, helping telecom vendors identify relevant executives, assess prospective customers and develop targeted business campaigns. Built on more than 20 years of industry research, the directory has supported thousands of connections and collaborations between mobile operators, vendors and service providers.

Global mobile network operator market intelligence

The report includes a worldwide MNO industry snapshot with market size data, key developments, leading companies, analyst recommendations and forecasts for 2026-2030. Detailed executive summaries and focused questions answered provide corporate users with a clear view of the global cellular operator market, emerging technologies and commercial opportunities.

Coverage spans established and developing mobile markets, enabling users to compare operator profiles, network capabilities, subscriber bases and competitive positions across regions. This intelligence supports market entry planning, partnership development, lead generation, account-based marketing and international business expansion.

Mobile operator data included in the report



Operator information: Registered company name, brand, geographic region and network portfolio, including 2G, 3G, LTE, 4G, 5G and LTE-Advanced.

Business intelligence: Subscriber numbers, market share, ownership, group information, network penetration, available technologies and contact details.

Executive contacts: CXO, management, decision-maker and influencer information for professionals holding relevant positions within mobile operator organizations.

Online presence: Operator websites and URLs for research, verification and campaign planning.

Market analysis: Key industry developments, major participants, market forecasts and strategic analyst insights. Available formats: PDF and Excel versions designed for research, sales outreach and business development campaigns.

Key features of the 2026-2027 edition



Worldwide coverage of more than 740 mobile operators in 217+ countries and territories.

More than 7,900 CXO, management and decision-making contacts.

A new user-friendly PDF layout for efficient research and navigation.

A campaign-friendly Excel format for segmentation, prospecting and outreach.

Expanded executive summaries and questions answered for improved market understanding. Contact data developed to support compliance with applicable US anti-spam requirements and European GDPR standards.

Who should use the report?

The report is intended for organizations seeking business opportunities with MNOs and MVNOs. Relevant users include network enablers, hubbing partners, interconnection usage providers, roaming partners, handset manufacturers, infrastructure service providers, chipset providers, core solution vendors, digitalisation specialists, consultants and 4G/5G technology companies.

It is also suitable for telecom service providers, value-added service enablers, reconciliation service providers, MVNOs, artificial intelligence companies, event organizers and professional networking businesses. Sales, marketing, strategy, partnership and business development teams can use the data to identify potential customers, connect with influential executives, evaluate regional opportunities and strengthen engagement with the global mobile telecommunications industry.

By bringing together global mobile operator profiles, network technology information, commercial data and senior-level contacts, the report offers a centralized resource for companies planning targeted telecom sales campaigns, strategic partnerships and international growth initiatives.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryQuestions Answered by the ReportAfrica MNO Directory 2026-2027Asia-Pacific (Including Australia & New Zealand) MNO Directory 2026-2027Europe MNO Directory 2026-2027Latin America MNO Directory 2026-2027Middle East MNO Directory 2026-2027North America MNO Directory 2026-2027

For more information about this directory visit

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