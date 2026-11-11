South And Central America Tethered Drone Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Market To Reach US$11.9 Million As Defense And Energy Demand Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Product innovation, market expansion, and mergers and acquisitions drive growth, while extended flight times and AI-driven analytics enhance surveillance and inspection ROI.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South & Central America Tethered Drone Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South and Central America (SAM) tethered drone market is projected to grow from US$ 3.2 million in 2024 to US$ 11.9 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2% from 2025 to 2031. According to the report, market expansion is being supported by rising demand for persistent aerial surveillance, inspection, emergency response, and security solutions across the region.

Brazil and Colombia are emerging as important markets as government agencies and commercial organizations increase the use of tethered drones for event monitoring, traffic management, law enforcement surveillance, and infrastructure inspection. The ability to support continuous operations makes these platforms well suited to applications that require reliable 24/7 monitoring and uninterrupted data collection.

Defense and public safety organizations are deploying tethered drone systems for border surveillance, site protection, and situational awareness in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Chile. Adoption is also increasing in the oil and gas, power transmission, and mining industries, where the technology supports routine inspections, leak detection, remote monitoring, and security patrols in hazardous or difficult-to-access locations.

Search and rescue is expected to become a significant growth opportunity for the SAM tethered drone market. These systems can support wildfire tracking, flood assessments, damage surveys, and emergency communications when conventional infrastructure is unavailable. During earthquakes, building collapses, and other disasters, tethered drones can transmit real-time visual data to command centers, enabling response teams to assess affected areas and identify survivors while reducing personnel exposure to dangerous conditions.

Their predictable operating areas can also simplify regulatory compliance and airspace management. This capability is particularly valuable in urban locations, where free-flying drones may face greater operational restrictions and increased scrutiny. As regional authorities seek safer and more controlled aerial monitoring options, tethered drone adoption is likely to accelerate across public safety and emergency management programs.

By type, the market is segmented into quadcopters and multicopters. Quadcopters accounted for the largest market share in 2024. By end user, the military sector represented the leading segment. Commercial applications include energy and power, media and entertainment, telecom, and other industries, with energy and power holding the largest commercial market share.

Brazil remains a major contributor to regional market development. In addition to defense and security applications, the country is using drone technologies in agriculture for crop mapping and pest management, helping producers improve resource allocation and product quality. Domestic companies such as Jetwind Brasil Services and Technologies, XMobots, and Skydrones Tecnologia Avionica are developing solutions for military, surveying, security, and commercial operations. Jetwind Brasil Services and Technologies has developed the JETWIND RQ-17 ION for military, security, and commercial applications.

Technological advances are further strengthening the outlook for the South and Central America tethered drone market. The integration of HD and thermal sensors, AI-driven analytics, real-time communication systems, and robust tether management systems is improving surveillance, inspection, and data analysis capabilities. These developments are especially relevant in Brazil, where vast and diverse landscapes create complex operational requirements for infrastructure monitoring, security, agriculture, and disaster response.

Companies profiled in the report include Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Acecore Technologies, Elistair, Fotokite AG, Hoverfly Technologies, Novadem, SKY SAPIENCE, Skyshot Private Limited, Menet Aero (NTP Inc.), and Zenith Aerotech. Market participants are focusing on product innovation, geographic expansion, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to enhance their portfolios and strengthen their competitive positions.

Continued investment in defense, energy infrastructure, public safety, agriculture, and emergency response is expected to sustain market momentum through 2031. With demand increasing for stable aerial platforms capable of supporting extended surveillance and inspection missions, tethered drones are becoming an important component of operational planning across South and Central America.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Tethered Drone Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. South and Central America Tethered Drone Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Tethered Drone Market - South and Central America Market Analysis

6.1 South and Central America Tethered Drone Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 South and Central America Tethered Drone Market Forecast and Analysis

7. South and Central America Tethered Drone Market Revenue Analysis - by Type

7.1 Quadcopter

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Quadcopter: South and Central America Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Multicopter

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Multicopter: South and Central America Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. South and Central America Tethered Drone Market Revenue Analysis - by End User

8.1 Military

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Military: South and Central America Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Commercial: South and Central America Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. South and Central America Tethered Drone Market Revenue Analysis - by Commercial

9.1 Energy and Power

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Energy and Power: South and Central America Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Media and Entertainment

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Media and Entertainment: South and Central America Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Telecom

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Telecom: South and Central America Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Others: South and Central America Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. South and Central America Tethered Drone Market Revenue Analysis - by Application

10.1 Inspection or Surveying or Mapping

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Inspection or Surveying or Mapping: South and Central America Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Law Enforcement

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Law Enforcement: South and Central America Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.3 Search and Rescue

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Search and Rescue: South and Central America Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Others: South and Central America Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. South and Central America Tethered Drone Market - Country Analysis

11.1 South and Central America

11.1.1 South and Central America Tethered Drone Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

11.1.2.2 Brazil: South and Central America Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.2.2.1 Brazil: South and Central America Tethered Drone Market Share - by Type

11.1.2.2.2 Brazil: South and Central America Tethered Drone Market Share - by End User

11.1.2.2.3 Brazil: South and Central America Tethered Drone Market Share - by Commercial

11.1.2.2.4 Brazil: South and Central America Tethered Drone Market Share - by Application

11.2.3.3 Rest of South and Central America: South and Central America Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.2.3.3.1 Rest of South and Central America: South and Central America Tethered Drone Market Share - by Type

11.2.3.3.2 Rest of South and Central America: South and Central America Tethered Drone Market Share - by End User

11.2.3.3.3 Rest of South and Central America: South and Central America Tethered Drone Market Share - by Commercial

11.2.3.3.4 Rest of South and Central America: South and Central America Tethered Drone Market Share - by Application

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

12.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

13 Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 New Product Development

13.3 Merger and Acquisition

13.4 Other Strategic Developments

14 COMPANY PROFILES

14.1 Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Acecore Technologies

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 Elistair

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 Fotokite AG

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 Hoverfly Technologies

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Novadem

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 SKY SAPIENCE

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 Skyshot Private Limited

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 Menet Aero (NTP Inc.)

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Zenith Aerotech

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments

15. Appendix

15.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [17]

List of Figures [26]

Companies

The List of Companies - South & Central America Tethered Drone Market

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Acecore Technologies

Elistair

Fotokite AG

Hoverfly Technologies

Novadem

SKY SAPIENCE

Skyshot Private Limited

Menet Aero (NTP Inc.)

Zenith Aerotech

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900