Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast (2021 - 2031) Market To Reach US$43.53 Billion By 2031 As Diagnostics, Vaccines, And R&D Drive 7.1% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion, product innovation, and mergers and acquisitions strengthen market presence amid rising demand for vaccines, diagnostics, and early disease detection.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European veterinary healthcare market is projected to increase from US$ 27,141.7 million in 2024 to approximately US$ 43,533.0 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2031, according to the report. Market expansion is supported by rising research and development investment, growth in veterinary diagnostic laboratories, increased awareness of animal health, and sustained demand for disease prevention and monitoring solutions.

France, Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, and other European countries represent important markets for veterinary pharmaceuticals, medical devices, feed additives, vaccines, and diagnostics. Established veterinary diagnostics companies are expanding their regional presence and capabilities, improving access to testing solutions for early disease detection and ongoing surveillance.

The prevalence of zoonotic diseases, including salmonellosis, listeriosis, and campylobacteriosis, continues to strengthen demand for accurate veterinary diagnostics. Vector-borne diseases such as West Nile virus and tick-borne encephalitis are also increasing the need for effective disease monitoring, prevention, and treatment across companion animal and livestock populations.

Market Segmentation



Animal type: The market is segmented into companion animals and livestock & poultry. Livestock & poultry accounted for the largest share in 2024.

Companion animal type: Dogs, cats, and other companion animals are included, with dogs representing the leading segment.

Livestock and poultry: The category comprises poultry, equine, bovine, and other animals. Poultry held the largest market share.

Product type: Pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and feed additives form the primary product categories. Pharmaceuticals dominated the market in 2024.

Pharmaceutical products: The segment includes antimicrobials, parasiticides, vaccines, and other products, with the other products category holding the largest share. End user: Veterinary hospitals, clinics, and other end users comprise the market. Veterinary hospitals represented the leading segment.

European Veterinary Healthcare Market Outlook

Animal health is increasingly recognized as a strategic priority for animal welfare, public health, food security, and economic resilience. The Food and Agriculture Organization highlights the role of healthy livestock in sustainable food systems, supporting the adoption of veterinary pharmaceuticals and vaccines for diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease, brucellosis, and avian influenza.

International organizations, including the World Health Organization and the World Organisation for Animal Health, continue to promote vaccination and coordinated disease control. The WHO Global Strategic Plan targets the elimination of human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030, supporting large-scale vaccine programs and stronger collaboration among public health authorities, veterinary professionals, and animal welfare organizations.

Digital platforms, social media, and public awareness campaigns are also improving access to animal health information. Greater awareness of preventable diseases, including rabies and leptospirosis, is encouraging pet owners, livestock producers, and farmers to adopt veterinary pharmaceuticals, diagnostic tools, vaccines, and medical devices.

Industry collaboration and funding are accelerating the development and distribution of vaccines and diagnostics. Health for Animals launched its Roadmap to Reducing the Need for Antibiotics program in 2019, setting targets for 71 new vaccines and 28 diagnostic tools by 2025 while promoting responsible animal health practices.

Germany Leads the Regional Market

Germany held the largest share of the European veterinary healthcare market in 2024. Its substantial pork, beef, and poultry industries support domestic consumption and exports, creating consistent demand for disease prevention, vaccination, diagnostics, and veterinary treatment. Poultry consumption reached approximately 1.678 million tonnes in 2023, reinforcing the need for high-quality, disease-free meat and compliance with food safety requirements.

In January 2025, Brandenburg announced the activation of its FMD vaccine bank, enabling livestock vaccines to be produced within one week when required. The initiative demonstrates Germany's proactive approach to livestock protection and infectious disease preparedness.

Competitive Landscape

Companies profiled in the report include Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Zoetis Inc, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Idexx Laboratories Inc, Neogen Corp, HIPRA SA, Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., LTD, and Antech Diagnostics, Inc. These businesses are pursuing geographic expansion, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market positions and broaden access to advanced veterinary healthcare solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Veterinary Healthcare Market Landscape

4.1 PEST Analysis

5. Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Veterinary Healthcare Market - Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Revenue Analysis - by Animal Type

7.1 Companion

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Companion: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Livestock and Poultry

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Livestock and Poultry: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Revenue Analysis - by Companion Animal Type

8.1 Dog

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Dog: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Cats

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Cats: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Others: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Revenue Analysis - by Livestock and Poultry

9.1 Poultry

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Poultry: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Equine

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Equine: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Bovine

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Bovine: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Others: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Revenue Analysis - by Product Type

10.1 Pharmaceuticals

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Pharmaceuticals: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Medical Devices

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Medical Devices: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.3 Feed Additives

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Feed Additives: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Revenue Analysis - by Pharmaceuticals Products

11.1 Antimicrobials

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Antimicrobials: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.2 Parasiticides

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Parasiticides: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.3 Vaccines

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Vaccines: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.4 Others

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Others: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12. Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Revenue Analysis - by End User

12.1 Veterinary Hospitals

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Veterinary Hospitals: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.2 Clinics

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 Clinics: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.3 Others

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Others: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13. Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Country Analysis

13.1 Europe

13.1.1 Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

13.1.2.2 Germany: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.1.2.2.1 Germany: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Animal Type

13.1.2.2.2 Germany: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Companion Animal Type

13.1.2.2.3 Germany: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Livestock And Poultry

13.1.2.2.4 Germany: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Product Type

13.1.2.2.5 Germany: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Pharmaceuticals Products

13.1.2.2.6 Germany: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by End User

13.2.3.3 United Kingdom: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.2.3.3.1 United Kingdom: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Animal Type

13.2.3.3.2 United Kingdom: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Companion Animal Type

13.2.3.3.3 United Kingdom: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Livestock And Poultry

13.2.3.3.4 United Kingdom: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Product Type

13.2.3.3.5 United Kingdom: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Pharmaceuticals Products

13.2.3.3.6 United Kingdom: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by End User

13.3.4.4 France: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.3.4.4.1 France: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Animal Type

13.3.4.4.2 France: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Companion Animal Type

13.3.4.4.3 France: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Livestock And Poultry

13.3.4.4.4 France: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Product Type

13.3.4.4.5 France: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Pharmaceuticals Products

13.3.4.4.6 France: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by End User

13.4.5.5 Italy: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.4.5.5.1 Italy: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Animal Type

13.4.5.5.2 Italy: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Companion Animal Type

13.4.5.5.3 Italy: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Livestock And Poultry

13.4.5.5.4 Italy: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Product Type

13.4.5.5.5 Italy: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Pharmaceuticals Products

13.4.5.5.6 Italy: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by End User

13.5.6.6 Spain: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.5.6.6.1 Spain: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Animal Type

13.5.6.6.2 Spain: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Companion Animal Type

13.5.6.6.3 Spain: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Livestock And Poultry

13.5.6.6.4 Spain: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Product Type

13.5.6.6.5 Spain: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Pharmaceuticals Products

13.5.6.6.6 Spain: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by End User

13.6.7.7 Rest of Europe: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.6.7.7.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Animal Type

13.6.7.7.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Companion Animal Type

13.6.7.7.3 Rest of Europe: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Livestock And Poultry

13.6.7.7.4 Rest of Europe: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Product Type

13.6.7.7.5 Rest of Europe: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Pharmaceuticals Products

13.6.7.7.6 Rest of Europe: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by End User

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

14.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

15 Industry Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 New Product Development

15.3 Merger and Acquisition

15.4 Other Strategic Developments

16 COMPANY PROFILES

16.1 Merck & Co Inc

16.1.1 Key Facts

16.1.2 Business Description

16.1.3 Products and Services

16.1.4 Financial Overview

16.1.5 SWOT Analysis

16.1.6 Key Developments

16.2 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

16.2.1 Key Facts

16.2.2 Business Description

16.2.3 Products and Services

16.2.4 Financial Overview

16.2.5 SWOT Analysis

16.2.6 Key Developments

16.3 Ceva Sante Animale

16.3.1 Key Facts

16.3.2 Business Description

16.3.3 Products and Services

16.3.4 Financial Overview

16.3.5 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 Key Developments

16.4 Zoetis Inc

16.4.1 Key Facts

16.4.2 Business Description

16.4.3 Products and Services

16.4.4 Financial Overview

16.4.5 SWOT Analysis

16.4.6 Key Developments

16.5 Elanco Animal Health Inc

16.5.1 Key Facts

16.5.2 Business Description

16.5.3 Products and Services

16.5.4 Financial Overview

16.5.5 SWOT Analysis

16.5.6 Key Developments

16.6 Idexx Laboratories Inc

16.6.1 Key Facts

16.6.2 Business Description

16.6.3 Products and Services

16.6.4 Financial Overview

16.6.5 SWOT Analysis

16.6.6 Key Developments

16.7 Neogen Corp

16.7.1 Key Facts

16.7.2 Business Description

16.7.3 Products and Services

16.7.4 Financial Overview

16.7.5 SWOT Analysis

16.7.6 Key Developments

16.8 HIPRA SA

16.8.1 Key Facts

16.8.2 Business Description

16.8.3 Products and Services

16.8.4 Financial Overview

16.8.5 SWOT Analysis

16.8.6 Key Developments

16.9 Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., LTD

16.9.1 Key Facts

16.9.2 Business Description

16.9.3 Products and Services

16.9.4 Financial Overview

16.9.5 SWOT Analysis

16.9.6 Key Developments

16.10 Antech Diagnostics, Inc

16.10.1 Key Facts

16.10.2 Business Description

16.10.3 Products and Services

16.10.4 Financial Overview

16.10.5 SWOT Analysis

16.10.6 Key Developments

17. Appendix

17.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [46]

List of Figures [38]

Companies

The List of Companies - Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market

Merck & Co Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva Sante Animale

Zoetis Inc

Elanco Animal Health Inc

Idexx Laboratories Inc

Neogen Corp

HIPRA SA

Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., LTD

Antech Diagnostics, Inc

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