Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast (2021 - 2031) Market To Reach US$43.53 Billion By 2031 As Diagnostics, Vaccines, And R&D Drive 7.1% CAGR
Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European veterinary healthcare market is projected to increase from US$ 27,141.7 million in 2024 to approximately US$ 43,533.0 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2031, according to the report. Market expansion is supported by rising research and development investment, growth in veterinary diagnostic laboratories, increased awareness of animal health, and sustained demand for disease prevention and monitoring solutions.
France, Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, and other European countries represent important markets for veterinary pharmaceuticals, medical devices, feed additives, vaccines, and diagnostics. Established veterinary diagnostics companies are expanding their regional presence and capabilities, improving access to testing solutions for early disease detection and ongoing surveillance.
The prevalence of zoonotic diseases, including salmonellosis, listeriosis, and campylobacteriosis, continues to strengthen demand for accurate veterinary diagnostics. Vector-borne diseases such as West Nile virus and tick-borne encephalitis are also increasing the need for effective disease monitoring, prevention, and treatment across companion animal and livestock populations.
Market Segmentation
- Animal type: The market is segmented into companion animals and livestock & poultry. Livestock & poultry accounted for the largest share in 2024. Companion animal type: Dogs, cats, and other companion animals are included, with dogs representing the leading segment. Livestock and poultry: The category comprises poultry, equine, bovine, and other animals. Poultry held the largest market share. Product type: Pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and feed additives form the primary product categories. Pharmaceuticals dominated the market in 2024. Pharmaceutical products: The segment includes antimicrobials, parasiticides, vaccines, and other products, with the other products category holding the largest share. End user: Veterinary hospitals, clinics, and other end users comprise the market. Veterinary hospitals represented the leading segment.
European Veterinary Healthcare Market Outlook
Animal health is increasingly recognized as a strategic priority for animal welfare, public health, food security, and economic resilience. The Food and Agriculture Organization highlights the role of healthy livestock in sustainable food systems, supporting the adoption of veterinary pharmaceuticals and vaccines for diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease, brucellosis, and avian influenza.
International organizations, including the World Health Organization and the World Organisation for Animal Health, continue to promote vaccination and coordinated disease control. The WHO Global Strategic Plan targets the elimination of human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030, supporting large-scale vaccine programs and stronger collaboration among public health authorities, veterinary professionals, and animal welfare organizations.
Digital platforms, social media, and public awareness campaigns are also improving access to animal health information. Greater awareness of preventable diseases, including rabies and leptospirosis, is encouraging pet owners, livestock producers, and farmers to adopt veterinary pharmaceuticals, diagnostic tools, vaccines, and medical devices.
Industry collaboration and funding are accelerating the development and distribution of vaccines and diagnostics. Health for Animals launched its Roadmap to Reducing the Need for Antibiotics program in 2019, setting targets for 71 new vaccines and 28 diagnostic tools by 2025 while promoting responsible animal health practices.
Germany Leads the Regional Market
Germany held the largest share of the European veterinary healthcare market in 2024. Its substantial pork, beef, and poultry industries support domestic consumption and exports, creating consistent demand for disease prevention, vaccination, diagnostics, and veterinary treatment. Poultry consumption reached approximately 1.678 million tonnes in 2023, reinforcing the need for high-quality, disease-free meat and compliance with food safety requirements.
In January 2025, Brandenburg announced the activation of its FMD vaccine bank, enabling livestock vaccines to be produced within one week when required. The initiative demonstrates Germany's proactive approach to livestock protection and infectious disease preparedness.
Competitive Landscape
Companies profiled in the report include Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Zoetis Inc, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Idexx Laboratories Inc, Neogen Corp, HIPRA SA, Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., LTD, and Antech Diagnostics, Inc. These businesses are pursuing geographic expansion, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market positions and broaden access to advanced veterinary healthcare solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Secondary Research
3.2 Primary Research
3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:
3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:
3.2.3 Developing base number:
3.2.4 Data Triangulation:
3.2.5 Country-level data:
4. Veterinary Healthcare Market Landscape
4.1 PEST Analysis
5. Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:
6. Veterinary Healthcare Market - Europe Market Analysis
6.1 Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031
6.2 Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Forecast and Analysis
7. Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Revenue Analysis - by Animal Type
7.1 Companion
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Companion: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.2 Livestock and Poultry
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Livestock and Poultry: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8. Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Revenue Analysis - by Companion Animal Type
8.1 Dog
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Dog: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.2 Cats
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Cats: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Others: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9. Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Revenue Analysis - by Livestock and Poultry
9.1 Poultry
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Poultry: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.2 Equine
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Equine: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.3 Bovine
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Bovine: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Others: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10. Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Revenue Analysis - by Product Type
10.1 Pharmaceuticals
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Pharmaceuticals: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.2 Medical Devices
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Medical Devices: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.3 Feed Additives
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Feed Additives: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11. Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Revenue Analysis - by Pharmaceuticals Products
11.1 Antimicrobials
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Antimicrobials: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.2 Parasiticides
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 Parasiticides: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.3 Vaccines
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Vaccines: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.4 Others
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2 Others: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12. Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Revenue Analysis - by End User
12.1 Veterinary Hospitals
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 Veterinary Hospitals: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.2 Clinics
12.2.1 Overview
12.2.2 Clinics: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.3 Others
12.3.1 Overview
12.3.2 Others: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13. Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Country Analysis
13.1 Europe
13.1.1 Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country
13.1.2.2 Germany: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13.1.2.2.1 Germany: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Animal Type
13.1.2.2.2 Germany: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Companion Animal Type
13.1.2.2.3 Germany: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Livestock And Poultry
13.1.2.2.4 Germany: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Product Type
13.1.2.2.5 Germany: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Pharmaceuticals Products
13.1.2.2.6 Germany: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by End User
13.2.3.3 United Kingdom: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13.2.3.3.1 United Kingdom: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Animal Type
13.2.3.3.2 United Kingdom: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Companion Animal Type
13.2.3.3.3 United Kingdom: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Livestock And Poultry
13.2.3.3.4 United Kingdom: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Product Type
13.2.3.3.5 United Kingdom: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Pharmaceuticals Products
13.2.3.3.6 United Kingdom: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by End User
13.3.4.4 France: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13.3.4.4.1 France: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Animal Type
13.3.4.4.2 France: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Companion Animal Type
13.3.4.4.3 France: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Livestock And Poultry
13.3.4.4.4 France: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Product Type
13.3.4.4.5 France: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Pharmaceuticals Products
13.3.4.4.6 France: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by End User
13.4.5.5 Italy: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13.4.5.5.1 Italy: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Animal Type
13.4.5.5.2 Italy: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Companion Animal Type
13.4.5.5.3 Italy: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Livestock And Poultry
13.4.5.5.4 Italy: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Product Type
13.4.5.5.5 Italy: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Pharmaceuticals Products
13.4.5.5.6 Italy: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by End User
13.5.6.6 Spain: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13.5.6.6.1 Spain: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Animal Type
13.5.6.6.2 Spain: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Companion Animal Type
13.5.6.6.3 Spain: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Livestock And Poultry
13.5.6.6.4 Spain: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Product Type
13.5.6.6.5 Spain: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Pharmaceuticals Products
13.5.6.6.6 Spain: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by End User
13.6.7.7 Rest of Europe: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13.6.7.7.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Animal Type
13.6.7.7.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Companion Animal Type
13.6.7.7.3 Rest of Europe: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Livestock And Poultry
13.6.7.7.4 Rest of Europe: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Product Type
13.6.7.7.5 Rest of Europe: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by Pharmaceuticals Products
13.6.7.7.6 Rest of Europe: Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Share - by End User
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players
14.2 Company Positioning & Concentration
15 Industry Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 New Product Development
15.3 Merger and Acquisition
15.4 Other Strategic Developments
16 COMPANY PROFILES
16.1 Merck & Co Inc
16.1.1 Key Facts
16.1.2 Business Description
16.1.3 Products and Services
16.1.4 Financial Overview
16.1.5 SWOT Analysis
16.1.6 Key Developments
16.2 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
16.2.1 Key Facts
16.2.2 Business Description
16.2.3 Products and Services
16.2.4 Financial Overview
16.2.5 SWOT Analysis
16.2.6 Key Developments
16.3 Ceva Sante Animale
16.3.1 Key Facts
16.3.2 Business Description
16.3.3 Products and Services
16.3.4 Financial Overview
16.3.5 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Key Developments
16.4 Zoetis Inc
16.4.1 Key Facts
16.4.2 Business Description
16.4.3 Products and Services
16.4.4 Financial Overview
16.4.5 SWOT Analysis
16.4.6 Key Developments
16.5 Elanco Animal Health Inc
16.5.1 Key Facts
16.5.2 Business Description
16.5.3 Products and Services
16.5.4 Financial Overview
16.5.5 SWOT Analysis
16.5.6 Key Developments
16.6 Idexx Laboratories Inc
16.6.1 Key Facts
16.6.2 Business Description
16.6.3 Products and Services
16.6.4 Financial Overview
16.6.5 SWOT Analysis
16.6.6 Key Developments
16.7 Neogen Corp
16.7.1 Key Facts
16.7.2 Business Description
16.7.3 Products and Services
16.7.4 Financial Overview
16.7.5 SWOT Analysis
16.7.6 Key Developments
16.8 HIPRA SA
16.8.1 Key Facts
16.8.2 Business Description
16.8.3 Products and Services
16.8.4 Financial Overview
16.8.5 SWOT Analysis
16.8.6 Key Developments
16.9 Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., LTD
16.9.1 Key Facts
16.9.2 Business Description
16.9.3 Products and Services
16.9.4 Financial Overview
16.9.5 SWOT Analysis
16.9.6 Key Developments
16.10 Antech Diagnostics, Inc
16.10.1 Key Facts
16.10.2 Business Description
16.10.3 Products and Services
16.10.4 Financial Overview
16.10.5 SWOT Analysis
16.10.6 Key Developments
17. Appendix
17.1 About the Analyst
List of Tables [46]
List of Figures [38]
Companies
The List of Companies - Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market
Merck & Co Inc
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Ceva Sante Animale
Zoetis Inc
Elanco Animal Health Inc
Idexx Laboratories Inc
Neogen Corp
HIPRA SA
Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., LTD
Antech Diagnostics, Inc
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