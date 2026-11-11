Maha Minister Celebrates Bhaubeej With Sugarcane Harvesters

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Nov 11 (IANS) Fostering a warm bond with workers who toil in sugarcane harvesting for their family's livelihood without caring about the sun or rain, Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Minister Pankaja Munde on Wednesday celebrated Bhaubeej by visiting the settlement of sugarcane harvesters on the premises of Sant Tukaram Sugar Factory at Kasarsai-Darumbre in Mawal taluka.

On this occasion, she interacted with the workers and inquired about their well-being. She also cooked meals on a traditional stove (chulha) at the settlement and enjoyed a community meal (snehabhojan) with the workers. Her visit created an atmosphere of great enthusiasm among the workers.

Due to drought conditions in the state, this occasion of visiting the settlements of sugarcane harvesters who left their villages for employment and celebrating the festival with them proved to be a delightful experience for the workers.

Marking Bhaubeej, the workers presented her with a traditional saree and blouse piece (saree-choli) as a token of affection.

Minister Munde stated, "Every year, I consistently celebrate Diwali with these hardworking labourers. A few days ago, the death of a 22-year-old sugarcane worker left my mind numb with grief. To provide assistance for the education and health of sugarcane workers' children and to resolve the issues faced by sugarcane harvesters, the Loknete Gopinath Munde Sugarcane Harvester Welfare Corporation was established. I am always striving to deliver justice to the hard work of sugarcane harvesters; please feel free to openly express your difficulties."

She extended her best wishes for their future endeavours.

Maval MLA Sunil Shelke said, "Pankaja Tai stands firmly behind common hardworking people. Visiting the sugarcane settlement and celebrating Diwali truly feels like celebrating it in the true sense with the workers."

Upon learning that Minister Munde was visiting their settlement, the sugarcane harvesters spontaneously made grand preparations to welcome her. The workers themselves managed various arrangements, including cleaning the front of the settlement and drawing rangoli, singing traditional Banjara folk songs, dressing children in new clothes, preparing food in advance, and cleaning the surrounding area. This spontaneous welcome created a festive atmosphere at the settlement.

On this occasion, sarees were distributed to women symbolically at the hands of Munde.

Kundalik Bade, resident of Manewadi, Ahilyanagar District, said, "Ever since we learned that Minister Pankaja Munde Tai is coming to our settlement, there has been an atmosphere of joy among everyone. We eagerly made preparations to welcome her."

Navnath Bhosale, from Ashti, Beed district, noted, "Pankaja Tai coming to the settlement, celebrating Bhaubeej with sugarcane harvesters, having snacks, and distributing sarees and blouse pieces to women is a very joyous moment for us."