L-G Sinha Inaugurates Rishi-Sufi Veshow Festival In J&K's Kulgam

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 11 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha inaugurated the timeless Rishi-Sufi legacy related Veshow festival in Kulgam district on Wednesday.

The L-G visited south Kashmir's Kulgam district on a day when two motorcycle-borne terrorists fired at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party in Akhran area of Mir Bazar in the district injuring three CRPF personnel.

The injured CRPF personnel were shifted to Anantnag Government Medical College (GMC) hospital for treatment.

The L-G on social media platform X after inaugurating the festival said, "Delighted to inaugurate the Veshow Festival in Kulgam, which has grown into a vibrant platform for ideas, creativity and cultural dialogue."

"Rooted in the timeless Rishi-Sufi legacy of Jammu and Kashmir, the festival celebrates literature, art, heritage and handicraft."

"I suggested the creation of a Veshow Archive, multilingual translations, mobile libraries, writers' residencies and youth-led cultural podcasts to preserve and promote our rich heritage," the L-G added.

Senior CPI-M leader and Kulgam MLA, Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg and other senior police and civil officers were present during the L-G's visit to Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Because parts of Kulgam district such as Mir Bazar, Qazigund, and Shamsipora lie near key transit corridors connecting the Kashmir Valley to Jammu, road-opening parties and checkpoints (nakas) are sometimes targeted in hit-and-run firing or grenade attacks by the terrorists.

Upper reaches and forested belts of Kulgam district like Akhal have periodically served as terrorist hideouts leading to extended joint operations involving the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army's Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF, and Para Commandos.

On August 1, 2026, terrorists killed two labourers in Kelam area of Kulgam district and that was the last terrorist attack in the district till today.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah gave Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia to next of kin of each killed labourer in Kelam terror attack while the administration gave Rs 6 lakh ex-gratia relief to families of the victims.