Niman Ranch Regenerative Organic Certified® Beef Earns National Recognition For Exceptional Taste

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Named a 2027 sofiTM Award finalist, the American-raised grass-fed beef proves regenerative agriculture and premium beef quality can go hand in hand

Westminster, Colo., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niman Ranch's Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROCTM) Grass-Fed Beef is earning national recognition for its exceptional eating quality, challenging traditional perceptions of grass-fed beef. The premium, American-raised steak has been named one of three finalists in the Meat category of the Specialty Food Association's prestigious 2027 sofiTM Awards.

The sofiTM Award recognition follows a rigorous blind tasting by leading specialty food buyers, who evaluated more than 1,000 specialty food products for flavor, texture, appearance, aroma, ingredient quality and innovation.

"Great beef starts long before it reaches the plate," said John Tarpoff II, Niman Ranch's Vice President of Beef. "Our ranchers are demonstrating that thoughtful grazing practices, exceptional animal care, superior genetics and a commitment to meat quality can deliver an incredible eating experience while building more resilient ranches. We're especially proud to see their hard work recognized by industry leaders through a blind taste test where the quality of the beef speaks for itself."

Niman Ranch's domestic ROCTM beef program takes a different approach to grass-fed beef, combining regenerative land management with careful attention to cattle genetics, grazing practices and finishing to achieve the marbling, tenderness and flavor consumers expect from a premium steak. All Niman Ranch ROCTM beef is USDA graded Choice or higher, a distinction that sets the program apart in the grass-fed category.

The recognition comes as Niman Ranch expands its ROCTM beef program, creating new market opportunities for American ranchers and bringing regeneratively raised beef to more consumers. The company is also preparing to introduce new case-ready steak offerings, making its award-recognized beef more accessible at retail.

Niman Ranch's ROCTM beef is currently available at all Natural Grocers' 175 locations across 22 states as well as at regional and specialty grocers known for sourcing the highest quality and most sustainable products including Plum Market, Laurel Supply, Nude Miami, Jimbo's, Gus's Market and select co-op markets throughout the West Coast.

The 2027 sofi Award winners will be announced January 17 at Winter FancyFaire in San Francisco.

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Niman Ranch is a community of more than 600 independent family farmers and ranchers who raise cattle, hogs and lamb using traditional, humane and sustainable practices. Niman Ranch is the protein of choice for celebrated chefs and home cooks seeking meat Raised with Care® - with no crates, antibiotics or added hormones, ever.

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Niman Ranch's Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROCTM) Grass-Fed Beef is earning national recognition for its exceptional eating quality, challenging traditional perceptions of grass-fed beef. Niman Ranch ROCTM Cattle in Nebraska

CONTACT: Alicia LaPorte Niman Ranch 860-869-9788...