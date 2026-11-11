Canada Third-Party Logistics (3PL) - Market Share, Trends, And Forecasts, 2026-2031 E-Commerce And EV Supply Chains Drive Growth To USD 25.59 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tech-enabled warehousing, multimodal resilience and specialized EV battery logistics help 3PLs cut costs, improve utilization and widen margins.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Canada 3PL - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Canada 3PL market was valued at USD 19.84 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 20.7 billion in 2026 to USD 25.59 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.33% during the 2026-2031 forecast period. Growth is being supported by expanding e-commerce fulfillment requirements, EV battery supply-chain localization, cross-border trade and increased adoption of technology-enabled warehousing.

The market covers domestic and international transportation management, value-added warehousing and distribution, and asset-light, asset-heavy and hybrid logistics models. Demand spans automotive, energy & utilities, manufacturing, life sciences & healthcare, technology & electronics, e-commerce, consumer goods, food & beverages and other major industries.

E-commerce Fulfillment Strengthens Canada 3PL Market Growth

Canada's e-commerce logistics sector continues to create opportunities for third-party logistics providers. The removal of federal fuel surcharges under new carbon-pricing rules on April 1, 2025, eased last-mile delivery expenses. Private 3PL providers also demonstrated network flexibility during the Canada Post strike in December 2024 by absorbing redirected parcel volumes and maintaining delivery capacity.

Warehouse vacancies rose to 4.5% in 2024, improving access to logistics space near major metropolitan areas. At the same time, federal grants totaling USD 75.8 million are supporting electric truck adoption and sustainable urban deliveries. These developments are encouraging retailers and online merchants to outsource fulfillment, inventory management and last-mile logistics.

EV Battery Supply-Chain Localization Creates High-Value Freight Opportunities

Canada's expanding electric vehicle ecosystem is increasing demand for specialized transportation, storage and reverse-logistics services. BloombergNEF ranked Canada as the global leader in EV battery supply chains in 2024, helping attract significant manufacturing and infrastructure investment.

Siemens allocated USD 150 million to Ontario research and development centers, while Volkswagen began developing a USD 7 billion gigafactory in St. Thomas. Rail speed improvements of 30% around Chicago are also supporting component flows from the United States. The transportation and storage of lithium, cobalt and nickel require strict safety controls, specialized handling capabilities and dependable delivery schedules. Battery recycling is expected to generate additional reverse-logistics demand as domestic EV production expands.

Labor Costs and Capacity Constraints Remain Key Challenges

Although vacant trucking positions declined to 15,350 by the second quarter of 2024, driver compensation continued to rise. Higher wages are placing pressure on smaller carriers that provide capacity to larger 3PL networks. Carrier exits could further tighten available capacity, increase spot rates and limit market expansion.

Regulatory requirements are also increasing operating risk. British Columbia safety legislation allows penalties of up to USD 100,000 for overpass strikes, adding to carrier liability and compliance costs. Other market factors include CUSMA-Driven Cross-Border Near-Shoring, an Inflation-Linked DCC Outsourcing Surge and Rail-Network Congestion in Prairie Provinces.

Technology-Enabled Warehousing Leads Segment Growth

Domestic Transportation Management accounted for 38.45% of market revenue in 2025, reflecting Canada's extensive geography and reliance on interprovincial freight movement. Value-Added Warehousing & Distribution is forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.06%, outpacing traditional line-haul services.

Demand for bonded and temperature-controlled facilities is rising due to CARM-related compliance requirements, healthcare logistics, food-safety audits and investment in EV battery research and manufacturing. Operators are deploying robotics, RFID systems and micro-fulfillment pods to shorten picking times, improve space utilization and offset higher rental costs.

Through 2031, success in the Canada third-party logistics market will depend on real-time inventory visibility, multimodal resilience and integrated services across e-commerce, healthcare, automotive and EV supply chains. Providers that transform distribution centers into technology-enabled logistics nodes will be best positioned to capture emerging growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 E-commerce fulfilment boom post-Bill C-244

4.2.2 EV battery supply-chain localisation push

4.2.3 CUSMA-driven cross-border near-shoring

4.2.4 Inflation-linked DCC outsourcing surge

4.2.5 AI-enabled freight-matching platforms

4.2.6 Canada-wide carbon-pricing incentives

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Driver-shortage wage spiral

4.3.2 Rail-network congestion in Prairie provinces

4.3.3 Warehousing land-use restrictions in GTA

4.3.4 Fragmented customs-brokerage IT standards

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Competitive Rivalry

4.7.2 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.3 Bargaining Power - Buyers

4.7.4 Bargaining Power - Suppliers

4.7.5 Threat of Substitutes

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Domestic Transportation Management (DTM)

5.1.1.1 Roadways

5.1.1.2 Railways

5.1.1.3 Airways

5.1.1.4 Waterways

5.1.2 International Transportation Management (ITM)

5.1.2.1 Roadways

5.1.2.2 Railways

5.1.2.3 Airways

5.1.2.4 Waterways

5.1.3 Value-Added Warehousing & Distribution (VAWD)

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Energy & Utilities

5.2.3 Manufacturing

5.2.4 Life Sciences & Healthcare

5.2.5 Technology & Electronics

5.2.6 E-commerce

5.2.7 Consumer Goods & FMCG

5.2.8 Food & Beverages

5.2.9 Others

5.3 By Logistics Model

5.3.1 Asset-Light (Management-Based)

5.3.2 Asset-Heavy (Own Fleet & Warehouses)

5.3.3 Hybrid

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 DHL Group

6.4.2 Purolator Logistics

6.4.3 Kuehne + Nagel

6.4.4 DSV

6.4.5 CEVA Logistics

6.4.6 FedEx

6.4.7 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc.

6.4.8 Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

6.4.9 TFI International (Canada)

6.4.10 Mullen Group

6.4.11 SCI Logistics

6.4.12 Metro Supply Chain

6.4.13 C.H. Robinson

6.4.14 Expeditors

6.4.15 Geodis

6.4.16 Mactrans Logistics

6.4.17 Polaris Worldwide Logistics

6.4.18 Crane Worldwide Logistics

6.4.19 NFI Industries

6.4.20 XPO logistics

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

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