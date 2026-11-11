Ukraine Freight And Logistics Market - Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) EU Trade And Reconstruction Unlock Multimodal Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EU trade realignment, intermodal corridors, e-commerce and near-shoring drive demand, while digitalization and integrated 3PL services unlock higher-fee opportunities.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ukraine Freight and Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ukraine Freight and Logistics Market to Reach USD 16.43 Billion by 2031

The Ukraine freight and logistics market is expected to increase from USD 15.14 billion in 2025 to USD 15.35 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 16.43 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to record a 1.37% CAGR during 2026-2031, supported by stronger EU trade links, expanding multimodal corridors, reconstruction activity and growing demand for integrated logistics services.

EU-Ukraine Trade Realignment Strengthens West-Bound Road Freight

Permit-free bilateral road haulage, introduced in 2022, increased Ukrainian exports to the EU by 42% and imports by 37% within one year. Monthly outbound freight volumes now exceed 300,000 tons as cargo flows shift from traditional Black Sea routes toward western border crossings.

Expanded lanes at border posts have reduced wagon queues that previously extended to 30 days. Romania's fast-tracked Moldova Highway is also improving access to Baltic and Adriatic ports. Continued EU support is expected to establish west-bound road freight as a long-term component of the Ukraine freight and logistics market.

Solidarity Lanes Accelerate Multimodal Logistics

Since May 2022, the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes have handled 157 million tons of cargo representing EUR 180 billion (USD 198.65 billion) in trade value. These corridors now carry 87% of Ukraine's imports and 52% of its non-agricultural exports.

The European Commission's EUR 2 billion (USD 2.20 billion) infrastructure program is improving rail, road and Danube connections, while digital logistics platforms provide greater end-to-end shipment visibility. Integration with the Trans-European Transport Network is strengthening Ukraine's role as a regional transit bridge and increasing demand for freight forwarding, warehousing and intermodal transportation.

Infrastructure Damage Restrains Handling Capacity

Infrastructure destruction remains a major constraint on market growth. Direct losses exceed USD 176 billion, with transportation assets accounting for USD 78 billion. Damage has affected 126 railway stations, 500 km of track and critical port berths at Chornomorsk, reducing daily throughput and forcing operators to use longer, more expensive routes.

Ukrainian Railways has frequently restored damaged links within weeks, but repeated disruption continues to weaken network resilience. Other factors influencing the market include the government's Great Construction program, higher grain maritime corridor volumes and cross-border trucking capacity limitations.

Wholesale, Retail and Manufacturing Support Freight Demand

Wholesale and retail trade generated 33.45% of market revenue in 2025, supported by recovering consumer demand and inventory restocking. Manufacturing is projected to grow at a 1.56% CAGR during 2026-2031 as EU near-shoring initiatives increase equipment imports and component exports.

Agriculture remains a major source of bulk freight volumes, while construction logistics demand is expected to remain elevated through at least 2027. International manufacturers establishing operations around Lviv and Rivne increasingly require bonded warehouses, just-in-time supply networks and contractual logistics services. This shift is encouraging Ukrainian operators to adopt quality certifications, ISO 9001 standards and GDP pharmaceutical protocols aligned with EU requirements.

Freight Transport Retains the Largest Market Share

Freight transport accounted for 73.78% of the Ukraine freight and logistics market in 2025, reflecting significant demand from agriculture, infrastructure rebuilding and industrial cargo. The segment is expected to expand alongside the wider market as restored transport corridors increase export capacity.

Courier, Express, and Parcel services are forecast to achieve the strongest growth, with a 1.59% CAGR during 2026-2031. Expansion is being driven by e-commerce activity and additional international delivery routes. Freight forwarding, warehousing and storage are also becoming more structured as EU customs alignment and digital visibility requirements reshape logistics operations.

Investment in capacity and technology is supporting this transition. Nova Poshta doubled its capital budget in 2024, while Ukrainian Railways introduced variable-gauge bogies that reduce two-hour border changes to only a few minutes. These improvements are enhancing intermodal competitiveness and reducing delays at rail gauge transition points.

Shippers are also outsourcing more load planning, customs brokerage and last-mile delivery activities. In response, domestic logistics providers are developing integrated service portfolios, while foreign carriers are entering through joint ventures that combine international expertise with local knowledge of security procedures and road permits. This evolution is positioning Ukrainian providers to align with EU 3PL standards and become more deeply integrated into continental supply chains.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Demographics

4.3 GDP Distribution by Economic Activity

4.4 GDP Growth by Economic Activity

4.5 Inflation

4.6 Economic Performance and Profile

4.6.1 Trends in E-Commerce Industry

4.6.2 Trends in Manufacturing Industry

4.7 Transport and Storage Sector GDP

4.8 Export Trends

4.9 Import Trends

4.10 Fuel Price

4.11 Trucking Operational Costs

4.12 Trucking Fleet Size By Type

4.13 Logistics Performance

4.14 Major Truck Suppliers

4.15 Modal Share

4.16 Maritime Fleet Load Carrying Capacity

4.17 Liner Shipping Connectivity

4.18 Port Calls and Performance

4.19 Freight Pricing Trends

4.20 Freight Tonnage Trends

4.21 Infrastructure

4.22 Regulatory Framework (Road and Rail)

4.23 Regulatory Framework (Sea and Air)

4.24 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Analysis

4.25 Market Drivers

4.25.1 EU-Ukraine Trade Realignment Boosting West-Bound Road Freight

4.25.2 Solidarity Lanes Multimodal Export Corridors Accelerating Intermodal Uptake

4.25.3 Government "Great Construction" Program Reviving Domestic Haulage Demand

4.25.4 Surge in Grain Maritime Corridor Volumes Witnessed Post-Black Sea Grain Initiative 2.0

4.25.5 Warehouse Space Shortage Observed in Kyiv and Odesa Spawning Build-to-Suit Boom

4.25.6 EU Accession Preparation is Driving Regulatory Compliance and Infrastructure Standardization

4.26 Market Restraints

4.26.1 Ukraine's Handling Capacity Diminishes as War-Related Destruction Targets Bridges, Depots, and Port Berths

4.26.2 EU Bilateral Permit Caps Throttling Cross-Border Trucking Capacity

4.26.3 High War-Risk Insurance Premiums Inflating Freight Rates

4.26.4 Persistent Driver Out, Migration to EU Labor Markets Creating Shortages

4.27 Technology Innovation in the Market

4.28 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.28.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.28.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.28.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.28.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.28.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 End User Industry

5.1.1 Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Manufacturing

5.1.4 Oil and Gas, Mining and Quarrying

5.1.5 Wholesale and Retail Trade

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Logistics Function

5.2.1 Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP)

5.2.1.1 By Destination Type

5.2.1.1.1 Domestic

5.2.1.1.2 International

5.2.2 Freight Forwarding

5.2.2.1 By Mode of Transport

5.2.2.1.1 Air

5.2.2.1.2 Sea and Inland Waterways

5.2.2.1.3 Others

5.2.3 Freight Transport

5.2.3.1 By Mode of Transport

5.2.3.1.1 Air

5.2.3.1.2 Pipelines

5.2.3.1.3 Rail

5.2.3.1.4 Road

5.2.3.1.5 Sea and Inland Waterways

5.2.4 Warehousing and Storage

5.2.4.1 By Temperature Control

5.2.4.1.1 Non-Temperature Controlled

5.2.4.1.2 Temperature Controlled

5.2.5 Other Services

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Key Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 A.P. Moller - Maersk

6.4.2 BLG Logistics Group AG and Co. KG

6.4.3 CMA CGM Group (Including CEVA Logistics)

6.4.4 DHL Group

6.4.5 DSV A/S (Including DB Schenker)

6.4.6 Ekol Logistics

6.4.7 FedEx

6.4.8 FIEGE Logistik Stiftung and Co. KG

6.4.9 FM Logistics

6.4.10 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (Including Hellmann East Europe TOV)

6.4.11 Kinai Transport Company (KTL- Kinai Transport LLC)

6.4.12 Kuehne+Nagel

6.4.13 Logistics Plus Inc.

6.4.14 NOVA Group (Including Nova Post LLC)

6.4.15 Pakline Group (Including Pakline logistics)

6.4.16 Raben Group (Including Raben LLC Ukraine)

6.4.17 Rhenus Group

6.4.18 Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia)

6.4.19 Ukrposhta (Ukraine's National Postal Service)

6.4.20 UVK (UVK-International)

6.4.21 ZAMMLER

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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