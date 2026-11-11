Canada Customs Brokerage - Market Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 E-Commerce And AI-Led Compliance Unlock A USD 970.26 Million Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through API-led clearance, de minimis optimization, pre-lodged entries and sector-specific compliance as e-commerce and CUSMA reshape Canadian customs brokerage.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Canada Customs Brokerage - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Canada Customs Brokerage Market to Reach USD 970.26 Million by 2031

The Canada customs brokerage market is estimated to reach USD 790.78 million in 2026 and is projected to grow to USD 970.26 million by 2031. The market is forecast to register a compound annual growth rate of 4.18% during 2026-2031, supported by rising cross-border e-commerce volumes, expanding bilateral trade and increasingly complex customs compliance requirements.

Cross-Border E-Commerce Accelerates Customs Brokerage Demand

Rapid growth in direct-to-consumer imports is increasing the volume and frequency of customs declarations across Canada. Canada Post processed more than 1 billion parcels in 2025, highlighting the scale of demand generated by online retail and international parcel shipments. Short order cycles, low shipment values and strict delivery commitments are encouraging customs brokers to automate entry generation, harmonized-code allocation and duty calculations.

Retailers are also adopting de minimis optimization strategies to manage shipments below the CAD 40 (USD 29) duty threshold while maintaining compliance with Canadian customs requirements. As parcels enter through multiple facilities in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, distributed gateway routing has become increasingly important. Cloud-based clearance engines, API connectivity with shopping-cart platforms and 24/7 remote processing capabilities are expected to remain essential investments in the Canada customs brokerage market.

CUSMA Compliance Supports Advisory Services

Canada-United States merchandise trade totaled USD 745.4 billion in 2025, with the United States accounting for 75.9% of Canadian exports. Trade growth under CUSMA is expanding demand for customs brokerage and compliance advisory services, particularly in the automotive, textile and agri-food industries.

CUSMA regional-value and labor-value requirements oblige importers to document qualifying content across complex supplier networks. As a result, customs brokers are moving beyond transactional entry filing to provide supplier document retrieval, costed bill-of-materials tracking and audit defense preparation. Automotive manufacturers also require support in demonstrating that 40-45% of vehicle value originates from high-wage facilities, increasing the need for accurate wage-rate verification and supply chain documentation.

Technology and Supply Chain Integration Reshape the Market

Vertical integration among freight forwarders, couriers and third-party logistics providers is transforming customs clearance services. Bundled logistics contracts increasingly combine transportation, warehousing and customs processing, placing pricing pressure on independent brokerages. In response, specialized providers are emphasizing sector-specific expertise, regulatory oversight and independence from carrier-related disruptions.

Near-shoring across North American supply chains, the proliferation of trade agreements and sanctions, and the continued evolution of Canada Border Services Agency programs are also influencing market demand. These developments are prompting importers to seek stronger compliance controls, real-time shipment visibility and closer integration between brokerage platforms and enterprise resource planning systems.

Transport and Broker Segment Insights

Air cargo customs brokerage is projected to grow at a 4.39% CAGR through 2031, driven by pharmaceutical cold-chain shipments and cross-border parcels requiring rapid clearance. Brokers serving airfreight maintain 24-hour operations at major hubs such as Toronto Pearson and Vancouver International to reduce storage costs and prevent service-level failures.

Cross-border land transportation, including truck and rail, accounted for 41.86% of market revenue in 2025. Demand remains anchored by automotive and industrial supply chains that rely on same-day border crossings and just-in-time production. Ocean gateways in Vancouver and Montreal also support substantial containerized consumer-goods volumes, with brokers pre-lodging customs entries to reduce demurrage risk. Rail-intermodal services connecting West Coast ports with Prairie and Central Canadian distribution centers further increase the need for coordination between customs brokers and carriers.

Freight-forwarder and 3PL-integrated providers held 51.24% of the market in 2025, benefiting from network scale and bundled service contracts. Pure customs brokers are forecast to expand at a 4.57% CAGR as importers continue to value HS-code expertise, audit defense and specialized regulatory guidance. Businesses handling batteries, biologics and aerospace components are increasingly selecting dedicated brokerage providers to strengthen compliance oversight and integrate customs processes directly into internal systems.

Continued digital adoption, rising trade complexity and sustained parcel growth are expected to reinforce the role of customs brokers in Canadian supply chains through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surging cross-border e-commerce parcel volumes

4.2.2 CUSMA (USMCA)-driven bilateral trade growth

4.2.3 Boom in near-shoring of North America supply chains

4.2.4 Proliferation of trade agreements & sanctions

4.2.5 AI-enabled HS-code prediction differentiation

4.2.6 Indigenous/Northern supply-chain support demand

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Freight-forwarder vertical integration

4.3.2 CBSA self-assessment bypassing brokers

4.3.3 Licensed-broker talent shortage

4.3.4 Cyber-security & data-privacy compliance cost

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape (incl. CARM, USMCA)

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Geopolitics and Pandemics

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Mode of Transport

5.1.1 Ocean / Sea

5.1.2 Air (Express and General Cargo)

5.1.3 Cross-Border Land (Truck and Rail)

5.2 By Broker Type

5.2.1 Pure Customs Broker

5.2.2 Freight Forwarder / 3PL-Integrated Brokers

5.3 By Importer Size

5.3.1 Large Enterprises

5.3.2 Mid-Market

5.3.3 SMEs / Micro-shippers

5.4 By Digital Adoption

5.4.1 Traditional Brokerages

5.4.2 Digital-first / API-based Brokerages

5.5 By End-User Industry

5.5.1 Retail and E-commerce

5.5.2 Automotive and EV

5.5.3 Electronics and Semiconductors

5.5.4 Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences

5.5.5 Aerospace and Defense

5.5.6 Chemicals and Industrial Goods

5.5.7 Others

5.6 By Province

5.6.1 Ontario

5.6.2 Quebec

5.6.3 British Columbia

5.6.4 Alberta

5.6.5 Others

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Livingston International (Purolator)

6.4.2 C.H. Robinson

6.4.3 DHL

6.4.4 Universal Logistics

6.4.5 Argo Customs

6.4.6 WorldWide Customs Brokers

6.4.7 Expeditors International

6.4.8 Cole International

6.4.9 APEX Customs

6.4.10 Buckland Customs Brokers

6.4.11 Jori Logistics

6.4.12 BorderBuddy

6.4.13 Carson International

6.4.14 GEODIS

6.4.15 United Parcel Service

6.4.16 FedEx

6.4.17 Kuehne + Nagel

6.4.18 DSV

6.4.19 CEVA Logistics

6.4.20 HOC Global Solutions

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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