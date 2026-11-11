Europe Contract Logistics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2021 - 2031 Market To Hit US$ 144.5 Billion As AI, Automation, E-Commerce, And Green Logistics Drive 5.9% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automation, AI, IoT and green logistics cut costs and emissions, while scalable last-mile delivery and value-added services strengthen competitive advantage.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Contract Logistics Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Europe contract logistics market is projected to reach approximately US$ 144.5 billion by 2031, rising from US$ 98 billion in 2024. The market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2025 to 2031, supported by digitalization, globalization, e-commerce expansion and changing consumer expectations.

Europe's strategic location, extensive transport networks and established logistics hubs continue to strengthen its role in global and regional trade. Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and France provide critical connections for manufacturers, retailers and distributors operating across the continent. Strong activity in automotive, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, industrial manufacturing and retail is sustaining demand for warehousing, transportation management and value-added logistics services.

Infrastructure investment is also improving the long-term outlook for European contract logistics. European governments, working with NATO and the EU, have approved approximately €75 billion, or US$ 81.75 billion, in infrastructure spending intended to enhance military mobility. These investments are also expected to improve civilian logistics capacity along key routes in Poland, the Baltic states and the Black Sea region. Continued EU investment in transport infrastructure and digital logistics corridors should further support efficient cross-border supply chains.

Technology adoption remains a major market growth driver. Third-party logistics providers are investing in automation, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things to increase productivity, improve inventory visibility and control operating costs. E-commerce growth is accelerating demand for scalable fulfillment operations, responsive warehousing and efficient last-mile delivery. Advanced data analytics, automated handling systems and connected facilities are helping logistics companies improve service quality while responding more effectively to fluctuating order volumes.

Recent industry activity highlights this shift. In June 2023, GXO Logistics partnered with Sainsbury to manage fresh and frozen warehousing operations in the UK. The company also initiated a project with Zalando for a fully automated fulfillment center near Paris and announced a multi-year expansion plan in Germany focused on increasing capacity and automation capabilities.

Outsourcing held the largest market share by type in 2024 as businesses increasingly relied on specialist logistics providers to manage complex supply chain operations. By service type, Warehousing and Distribution led the market, followed by Transportation Management, Aftermarket Logistics and other services. Retail and E-commerce represented the leading industry vertical, while Automotive, Industrial and Manufacturing, Pharma and Healthcare, Consumer Goods and Electronics, and Aerospace and Defense also generated substantial demand.

Sustainability is creating additional opportunities for contract logistics providers across Europe. Companies are seeking lower-emission transportation, energy-efficient warehouses, optimized delivery routes, renewable energy integration and more sustainable packaging. Providers are expanding value-added offerings such as carbon-neutral shipping, waste reduction programs and environmental performance monitoring to help clients meet regulatory requirements and environmental and social governance objectives.

Investment in electric vehicles, IoT-enabled smart warehouses and technology-driven emissions tracking is expected to strengthen operational performance while reducing environmental impact. Regulatory measures and government incentives are also encouraging logistics companies to accelerate green supply chain initiatives. In 2024, Germany's federal cabinet adopted principles for a Carbon Management Strategy, including revisions to the Carbon Storage Act, supporting the implementation of carbon capture and storage technologies in logistics and other industries.

Germany accounted for the largest country-level market share in 2024. Its central European location, advanced road and rail systems, major ports and strong industrial base make it a key contract logistics hub. Demand from automotive, manufacturing, retail and e-commerce companies continues to support warehousing, packaging, inventory management and distribution services. Leading logistics providers operating in the country include DHL, DB Schenker and Kuehne + Nagel.

Although geopolitical tensions related to the Ukraine conflict and ongoing Brexit-related disruption remain market challenges, the sector has demonstrated resilience. Infrastructure modernization, regulatory harmonization, automation and sustainable logistics investment are expected to support continued growth. The report indicates that providers combining advanced technology, flexible capacity and environmentally responsible operations will be well positioned to capture emerging opportunities in the European contract logistics market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Contract Logistics Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 Service Providers

4.3.2 Regulators and Industry Bodies

4.3.3 Technology Providers

4.3.4 End-Use Industry

4.3.5 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. Europe Contract Logistics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Contract Logistics Market - Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Contract Logistics Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 Europe Contract Logistics Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Europe Contract Logistics Market Revenue Analysis - by Type

7.1 Outsourcing

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Outsourcing: Europe Contract Logistics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Insourcing

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Insourcing: Europe Contract Logistics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Europe Contract Logistics Market Revenue Analysis - by Service Type

8.1 Warehousing and Distribution

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Warehousing and Distribution: Europe Contract Logistics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Transportation Management

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Transportation Management: Europe Contract Logistics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Aftermarket Logistics

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Aftermarket Logistics: Europe Contract Logistics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Others: Europe Contract Logistics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Europe Contract Logistics Market Revenue Analysis - by Industry Vertical

9.1 Retail and E-commerce

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Retail and E-commerce: Europe Contract Logistics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Automotive

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Automotive: Europe Contract Logistics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Industrial and Manufacturing

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Industrial and Manufacturing: Europe Contract Logistics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Pharma and Healthcare

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Pharma and Healthcare: Europe Contract Logistics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.5 Consumer Goods and Electronics

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Consumer Goods and Electronics: Europe Contract Logistics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.6 Aerospace and Defense

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Aerospace and Defense: Europe Contract Logistics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Others: Europe Contract Logistics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Europe Contract Logistics Market - Country Analysis

10.1 Europe

10.1.1 Europe Contract Logistics Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

10.1.2 Germany: Europe Contract Logistics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.2.1 Germany: Europe Contract Logistics Market Share - by Type

10.1.2.2 Germany: Europe Contract Logistics Market Share - by Service Type

10.1.2.3 Germany: Europe Contract Logistics Market Share - by Industry Vertical

10.1.3 France: Europe Contract Logistics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.3.1 France: Europe Contract Logistics Market Share - by Type

10.1.3.2 France: Europe Contract Logistics Market Share - by Service Type

10.1.3.3 France: Europe Contract Logistics Market Share - by Industry Vertical

10.1.4 Italy: Europe Contract Logistics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.4.1 Italy: Europe Contract Logistics Market Share - by Type

10.1.4.2 Italy: Europe Contract Logistics Market Share - by Service Type

10.1.4.3 Italy: Europe Contract Logistics Market Share - by Industry Vertical

10.1.5 United Kingdom: Europe Contract Logistics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.5.1 United Kingdom: Europe Contract Logistics Market Share - by Type

10.1.5.2 United Kingdom: Europe Contract Logistics Market Share - by Service Type

10.1.5.3 United Kingdom: Europe Contract Logistics Market Share - by Industry Vertical

10.1.6 Russia: Europe Contract Logistics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.6.1 Russia: Europe Contract Logistics Market Share - by Type

10.1.6.2 Russia: Europe Contract Logistics Market Share - by Service Type

10.1.6.3 Russia: Europe Contract Logistics Market Share - by Industry Vertical

10.1.7 Poland: Europe Contract Logistics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.7.1 Poland: Europe Contract Logistics Market Share - by Type

10.1.7.2 Poland: Europe Contract Logistics Market Share - by Service Type

10.1.7.3 Poland: Europe Contract Logistics Market Share - by Industry Vertical

10.1.8 Rest of Europe: Europe Contract Logistics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.8.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Contract Logistics Market Share - by Type

10.1.8.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Contract Logistics Market Share - by Service Type

10.1.8.3 Rest of Europe: Europe Contract Logistics Market Share - by Industry Vertical

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

11.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 New Product Development

12.3 Merger and Acquisition

12.4 Other Strategic Developments

13. Company Profiles

13.1 GEODIS SA

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 United Parcel Service Inc

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Nippon Express Co Ltd

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 DSV AS

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 FedEx Corp

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Ryder System Inc

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 CMA CGM SA

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 GXO Logistics Inc

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Deutsche Post AG

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

14.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [29]

List of Figures [31]

Companies

The List of Companies - Europe Contract Logistics Market

GEODIS SA

United Parcel Service Inc

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co Ltd

DSV AS

FedEx Corp

Ryder System Inc

CMA CGM SA

GXO Logistics Inc

Deutsche Post AG

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