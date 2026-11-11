Alm. Brand A/S - Announces Results Of Its Invitation To Tender For Repurchase In Respect Of Outstanding DKK Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes

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Alm. Brand A/S ("Alm. Brand") today announces the results of its invitation announced on 9 November 2026 to tender for repurchase its outstanding DKK 400 million perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes (ISIN DK0030497953) (the "Existing Notes") for cash at a purchase price of 100.75%, plus accrued and unpaid interest (the "Tender Offer").

The Tender Offer expired at 16:00 CET today, 11 November 2026, and the Existing Notes accepted will be repurchased on the terms and subject to the conditions described in the tender information document dated 9 November 2026 (the“Tender Information Document”).

As of the expiration deadline, DKK 319 million in aggregate nominal amount of the Existing Notes had been validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer. It is hereby announced that Alm. Brand accepts for purchase all such Existing Notes validly tendered in full.

Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur on 18 November 2026 in accordance with and subject to the conditions in the Tender Information Document.

Alm. Brand mandated Danske Bank A/S as dealer manager for the Tender Offer.

Dealer Manager:

Danske Bank A/S

E-mail:...

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Attachment

AS 64 - RT1 Results of Tender Offer Announcement