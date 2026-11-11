AI In Pharmacovigilance - Market Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) USD 2.70 Billion Market By 2031 As Cloud AI And Real-Time Safety Monitoring Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud AI shifts pharmacovigilance from CapEx to OpEx, cuts IT maintenance by 40%, automates case processing and accelerates compliant safety reporting.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI In Pharmacovigilance - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in pharmacovigilance market is expected to increase from USD 0.8 billion in 2025 to USD 0.98 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 2.70 billion by 2031. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2026 to 2031, supported by rising safety data volumes, stricter reporting requirements and increasing demand for automated adverse event processing.

Growing Safety Data Complexity Drives AI Adoption

The rapid expansion of pharmaceutical safety data is placing substantial pressure on conventional pharmacovigilance workflows. Annual individual case safety report submissions to the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System exceeded 1.9 million in 2024, while EudraVigilance received 1.7 million adverse drug reaction reports during the same year.

In addition to structured clinical reports, pharmaceutical companies must process information from social-media posts, electronic health records and wearable-device feeds. Traditional keyword-based systems often cannot analyze these data sources efficiently. AI-powered pharmacovigilance platforms can deliver entity-match rates of 85-100% for structured clinical reports while reducing human correction requirements to approximately 3.5% of data points. These capabilities are becoming increasingly important as sponsors work to meet twenty-four-hour regulatory reporting timelines.

Regulatory Requirements Support Real-Time Safety Monitoring

Regulatory agencies are encouraging more continuous oversight of AI-enabled drug safety systems. The FDA's Emerging Drug Safety Technology Program, initiated in 2024, includes quarterly meetings with sponsors to evaluate AI applications and support a shift from retrospective submissions toward concurrent monitoring.

Revised European Union requirements also obligate marketing authorization holders to monitor digital channels for unsolicited adverse drug reactions and submit serious unexpected cases within 15 days. Daily social-media activity approaches 500 million posts, with an estimated 0.02% mentioning medicines or potential side effects. The scale of this content is accelerating investment in natural language processing, automated case intake and signal detection technologies across the AI in pharmacovigilance market.

Privacy and AI Governance Remain Key Challenges

Data privacy rules continue to affect deployment strategies for multinational pharmaceutical organizations. Regulations including the European Union's GDPR, China's PIPL and Japan's APPI can limit offshore health data storage, requiring companies to isolate datasets or adopt regional cloud infrastructure.

Concerns about patient re-identification, model hallucinations and algorithmic opacity also create compliance risks. A 2025 study reported an 83% hallucination rate in clinical vignettes, highlighting the importance of model validation, explainability and human oversight. Compliance expenses may slow some near-term implementations, although regulatory requirements for continuous monitoring and defensible decision-making are expected to support long-term demand.

Additional market factors include:



Cost pressure to automate adverse event case processing

Growing use of social-listening NLP for patient-reported outcomes Demand for transparent and regulator-ready AI models

Software Platforms Lead as Services Record Strong Growth

Software platforms accounted for 64.15% of AI in pharmacovigilance market revenue in 2025. Established safety suites integrate case intake, MedDRA coding and E2B(R3) submissions within validated environments, helping pharmaceutical companies reduce audit risks and manage high case volumes. This integration is particularly valuable to top-20 pharmaceutical companies that may process more than 500,000 cases annually.

Services are forecast to expand at a CAGR of 23.45%, supported by mid-tier biotechnology companies that lack in-house validation capabilities and increasingly select turnkey outsourcing arrangements. Requirements under the EU AI Act for model monitoring, periodic retraining and explainability assessments are also creating recurring demand for consulting, validation and compliance services.

Cloud Deployment Strengthens Market Expansion

Cloud models represented 71.15% of the market in 2025 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.85%, outperforming on-premise deployments. SaaS platforms can implement updates to ICH requirements, MedDRA terminology and FDA forms without the lengthy downtime associated with traditional validation cycles.

Pay-per-user pricing starting at approximately USD 600 annually allows organizations to shift spending from capital expenditures to operational expenditures. Cloud deployment can also reduce IT maintenance costs by approximately 40% compared with on-premise systems, making advanced pharmacovigilance technology more accessible to smaller pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Posts Rapid Growth

North America generated 41.56% of global revenue in 2025, supported by the United States' USD 600 billion pharmaceutical economy and the Sentinel Initiative's extensive 800 million-patient database. The region also demonstrates strong cloud adoption, with 85% of drug-safety executives planning to increase AI budgets in 2026.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.35%. China, India, Japan and South Korea collectively host more than one-third of global clinical trials, generating substantial safety monitoring workloads. Regulatory harmonization, local cloud availability zones and standardized E2B(R3) messaging are encouraging SaaS adoption while supporting compliant cross-border data processing.

South America and the Middle East & Africa remain smaller markets but continue to advance. Brazil has introduced a regulatory sandbox for AI-enabled vigilance, while regional post-market surveillance initiatives in Africa are increasing demand for scalable alternatives to manual safety management. Continued improvements in broadband access, cloud infrastructure and regulatory coordination are expected to strengthen the long-term outlook for the AI in pharmacovigilance market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Volume & Complexity of Safety Data

4.2.2 Regulatory Push for Real-Time Monitoring

4.2.3 Cost Pressure to Automate Case Processing

4.2.4 Social-Listening NLP for Patient-Reported Outcomes

4.2.5 Foundation Models for Rare-Disease Signal Detection

4.2.6 Federated Learning Agreements with EHR Exchanges

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Data-Privacy / Cross-Border Transfer Rules

4.3.2 Scarcity of Labeled Safety Datasets

4.3.3 Algorithmic Opacity Vs Regulatory Defensibility

4.3.4 High Compute Cost of Genai Inference

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Software Platforms

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment Model

5.2.1 Cloud-Based

5.2.2 On-Premise

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Adverse Event Case Processing

5.3.2 Signal Detection & Prioritisation

5.3.3 Risk Management & Mitigation

5.3.4 Regulatory Reporting & Submissions

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

5.4.2 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

5.4.3 Medical Device Manufacturers

5.4.4 Regulatory Authorities

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 India

5.5.3.3 Japan

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Australia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products & Services, Recent Developments)

6.3.1 AB Cube

6.3.2 Accenture

6.3.3 Anju Software

6.3.4 ArisGlobal

6.3.5 Capgemini

6.3.6 Clario (formerly BioClinica)

6.3.7 Cloudbyz

6.3.8 Cognizant

6.3.9 Ennov

6.3.10 Genpact

6.3.11 IBM Merative

6.3.12 IQVIA

6.3.13 Oracle

6.3.14 Parexel

6.3.15 Sparta Systems (Honeywell)

6.3.16 Tata Consultancy Services

6.3.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD)

6.3.18 United BioSource Corporation

6.3.19 Wipro

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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