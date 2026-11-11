Morocco Mineral Processing Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Battery Minerals, Automation, And Phosphate Expansion Drive 5.26% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through lifecycle contracts, local spares, modular equipment, flexible financing and predictive maintenance across phosphate and high-margin battery minerals.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Morocco Mineral Processing Equipment - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Morocco mineral processing equipment market was valued at USD 200.12 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 210.65 million in 2026 to USD 272.19 million by 2031. The market is forecast to register a CAGR of 5.26% between 2026 and 2031, supported by rising phosphate-rock production, battery-mineral investments, beneficiation plant upgrades, and growing demand for automated processing technologies.

Market activity spans phosphate rock, copper, cobalt, manganese, precious metals, and other mineral sectors. Demand includes crushers, mills and grinders, screens and classifiers, flotation cells, thickening and dewatering systems, conveyors, feeders, and process control equipment used in surface and underground mining operations.

Battery-Grade Cobalt and Manganese Projects Drive Equipment Demand

Morocco's expansion into battery minerals is reshaping procurement across the mineral processing equipment market. Cobalt projects around Jorf Lasfar require precision flotation, solvent extraction, and leaching systems capable of meeting battery-grade purity requirements. These installations typically generate stronger margins for equipment suppliers than conventional bulk phosphate systems.

European customers increasingly require auditable supply chains, encouraging operators to deploy sensor-rich processing circuits that track energy consumption, reagent use, emissions, and production performance in real time. Suppliers with ISO-certified quality and environmental management systems are gaining an advantage in equipment tenders. Lifetime-service agreements are also becoming more common as cobalt producers seek strict uptime guarantees to protect cathode-active-material delivery schedules.

The concentration of cobalt and manganese developments along Morocco's Atlantic coast creates additional opportunities for suppliers to establish commissioning teams and bonded spare-parts inventories near deep-water ports. Offtake prepayments from European battery groups are also improving project bankability and supporting investment in high-spec processing equipment.

Phosphate-Rock Production Remains the Market's Primary Revenue Source

Phosphate rock represented 66.31% of the Morocco mineral processing equipment market in 2025. Capacity additions continue to support demand for primary crushing systems, slurry-pipeline pumps, screens, liners, belts, hydrocyclones, and conveying equipment. High processing volumes and silica-rich ore contribute to recurring replacement requirements for wear-intensive components.

Ongoing upgrades to beneficiation and pipeline infrastructure are raising expectations for equipment durability, predictive-maintenance capabilities, and energy efficiency. Proprietary alloys and digital monitoring tools are increasingly important as operators focus on wear life and total cost of ownership. Modular equipment is also gaining preference because it can reduce tie-in downtime during retrofits of existing processing lines.

Phosphate-price volatility remains a key restraint. Price declines can delay discretionary spending on crushers, mills, and digital control systems, extending sales cycles for original equipment manufacturers. Suppliers are responding with flexible payment structures, rental fleets, locally stocked wear parts, and lease-style life-cycle service contracts that move expenditure from front-loaded capital budgets to operating budgets.

Cobalt and Flotation Equipment Lead Growth

Cobalt processing is forecast to record a 7.56% CAGR through 2031, making it the fastest-growing mineral application. Producers are specifying premium flotation and solvent-extraction packages designed to achieve battery-grade output. These projects are establishing technical standards that could later be adopted by manganese and nickel developments.

Crushers held 36.67% of the market in 2025 due to their essential role across mine types, particularly large sedimentary phosphate operations. Improvements in liner metallurgy and drive efficiency are prompting buyers to evaluate equipment according to operating costs, maintenance requirements, and service life.

Flotation cells are projected to expand at a 7.32% CAGR through 2031 as cobalt and copper producers pursue higher concentrate purity and improved mineral recovery. Forced-air and coarse-particle flotation technologies are gaining traction at brownfield and greenfield sites by recovering material previously lost in fine fractions.

Energy efficiency is also influencing grinding-circuit investment. Operators are comparing high-pressure grinding rolls with legacy ball mills, although the higher initial cost of advanced mills may slow replacement activity. Retrofit liner packages that extend equipment life are therefore attracting demand as an interim solution.

Thickening and dewatering systems are expected to gain market share as environmental audits place greater value on water recycling. Digital process control systems are advancing as operators prioritize traceability, predictive maintenance, and operational visibility. Screens, hydrocyclones, conveyors, and feeders will maintain stable demand because they remain essential for material sizing, classification, and transport across mineral applications.

Market Outlook

The Morocco mineral processing equipment market is developing around two complementary opportunities: high-volume phosphate processing and high-margin battery-mineral production. Suppliers offering modular systems, local maintenance support, advanced automation, flexible financing, and reliable spare-parts availability are well positioned to benefit. Additional momentum will come from legacy beneficiation plant upgrades, government-backed industrial development, and stricter discharge-water salinity requirements.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Ramp-Up of Battery-Grade Cobalt and Manganese Refining Projects

4.2.2 Surging Domestic Phosphate-Rock Output

4.2.3 Upgrade Cycle of Legacy Beneficiation Plants

4.2.4 Government-Backed Industrial Acceleration Plan

4.2.5 EU Critical Raw Materials Act Pushing Near-Shoring Procurement

4.2.6 ESG-Driven Switch to Water-Efficient Flotation Reagents

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Capital-Expenditure Squeeze Amid Phosphate-Price Volatility

4.3.2 Strict Discharge-Water Salinity Limits

4.3.3 Shortage of Sensor-Integration Skill Sets

4.3.4 Delayed Customs Clearance for Imported Spares

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Degree of Competition

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value (USD) and Volume (Units))

5.1 By Mineral Sector

5.1.1 Phosphate Rock

5.1.2 Copper

5.1.3 Cobalt

5.1.4 Manganese

5.1.5 Precious Metals (Gold, Silver)

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Equipment Type

5.2.1 Crushers

5.2.2 Mills and Grinders

5.2.3 Screens and Classifiers

5.2.4 Flotation Cells

5.2.5 Thickening and Dewatering Equipment

5.2.6 Conveyors and Feeders

5.2.7 Process Control and Automation Systems

5.3 By Mining Method

5.3.1 Surface Mining

5.3.2 Underground Mining

5.4 By Automation Level

5.4.1 Manual

5.4.2 Semi-Automated

5.4.3 Fully-Automated

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, SWOT Analysis, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Metso Oyj

6.4.2 FLSmidth A/S

6.4.3 Sandvik AB

6.4.4 The Weir Group plc

6.4.5 Terex Corporation

6.4.6 Komatsu Ltd.

6.4.7 Epiroc AB

6.4.8 Caterpillar Inc.

6.4.9 TAKRAF GmbH

6.4.10 Thyssenkrupp AG

6.4.11 CDE Global Ltd

6.4.12 Multotec Group

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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