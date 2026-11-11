Future Caribbean Spotlights High-Impact AI Startups At The New York Stock Exchange

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Co-hosted by Silicon Valley investor Bill Tai and Future Caribbean founder Lily Dash, the November 13 showcase caps a global buildathon of over 450 builders, 2,000 reviews, and 660 advisory sessions.

New York, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Caribbean, a global agentic AI development platform, will present select emerging technology companies at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, November 13. The invitation-only showcase aims to accelerate international investment, enterprise adoption, and global expansion.

Co-hosted by Bill Tai and Lily Dash, the showcase marks the next commercial milestone for companies emerging from the platform's global agentic AI buildathon, which launched in May 2026 at IDB Invest Sustainability Week in Barbados.

The program attracted more than 450 builders across 39 countries and 236 team applications, supported by over 200 advisors and judges alongside 48 partner organizations. Teams advanced through rigorous semifinal and final rounds, supported by more than 2,000 reviews and hundreds of targeted advisory and masterclass sessions designed to refine products and strengthen commercial viability.

Finalists include founder teams from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Guyana, The Bahamas, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Their technology targets critical global sectors, including energy, disaster management, financial services, healthcare, tourism, agriculture, and the blue economy.

The NYSE showcase connects selected founders with global venture capitalists, government leadership, corporate executives, and technology partners, prioritizing the capital, enterprise customers, and commercial partnerships required to scale high-potential products into market leaders.

Lily Dash, Founder of Future Caribbean, said:

“The Caribbean has founders building technology that can solve urgent problems at home and serve customers around the world. Those companies need access to capital, customers and relationships who can help them grow.

“We have spent months connecting builders with world-class advisors and judges to test their concepts and refine their commercial models. This showcase brings those founders directly to investors and enterprise leaders capable of driving commercial deployment.”

“Technology ventures drive regional and global economic growth, and AI continues to command global investment. Category-defining companies can emerge from anywhere. We are establishing the infrastructure for them to originate in the Caribbean, scale internationally, and deliver long-term economic value.”

Future Caribbean connects entrepreneurs, industry specialists, institutional investors, and technology partners to build and deploy Agentic AI solutions that modernize core industries and foster sustainable economic development.

Its commercialization phase, executed in partnership with ACTAI Advisors, integrates high-growth startups with enterprise clients, strategic partners, and technical infrastructure to accelerate cross-border deployment.

The initiative also launched Buildathon-in-a-Box, an AI-native workspace crafted for multi-stakeholder collaboration. Combining program management, community analytics, and automated advisor matching, it empowers global organizations to execute innovation programs and bridge emerging technical talent with enterprise demand.

For founders operating across distributed markets, the platform offers direct access to international expertise and institutional relationships beyond local ecosystems. For global investors and corporate partners, it provides a curated pipeline of ventures building solutions for pressing industry challenges. For governments and multilateral agencies, it offers a scalable blueprint to mobilize tech talent, accelerate innovation adoption, and generate high-value employment.

To further expand these pathways, Future Caribbean signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the PVBLIC Foundation to facilitate technology transfer, investment readiness, and sustainable development priorities across Small Island Developing States (SIDS). PVBLIC contributes extensive multilateral relationships, diplomatic networks, and global capital access through its Family Offices for Sustainable Development (FOSD) platform.

This strategic collaboration builds on PVBLIC's work establishing the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS (ABAS) and its role on the Board of the SIDS Centre of Excellence. Through joint initiatives supporting the Centre's Innovation and Technology Mechanism, the organizations will connect Future Caribbean founders directly to institutional frameworks, building local technical capacity and deploying sustainable solutions tailored to national priorities.

The November 13 event will put those companies and their commercial ambitions at the centre of the conversation.

Co-host Bill Tai brings decades of venture investment and company-building experience to the showcase. An early investor in Canva and Zoom, Tai is Co-Founder and Chairman of ACTAI Global and Founding Chairman of Hut 8.

Dash, Founder of Future Caribbean and Co-Founder of ACTAI Advisors, has brought together the programme's international network of builders, advisors, judges and partners to connect Caribbean innovation with global commercial opportunities.

The co-hosts will convene institutional investors, founders, AI researchers, Caribbean diplomatic leadership, corporate executives, and development organizations to align Future Caribbean ventures with international growth capital and market opportunities.

“Innovation can come from anywhere. Our ambition is to build category-defining Agentic AI companies from the Caribbean,” Dash added.“We have brought together talent, expertise and commercial relationships across 51 countries. Now we are putting that network to work: winning customers, attracting investment and deploying technology across industries.”

NYSE event sponsors include Andrik Capital, Invest Barbados, and Polymath Research. Book Better serves as the official travel sponsor, flying in and accommodating the participating teams for the event.





Event Details

Event: Future Caribbean Investor Showcase

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: New York Stock Exchange, New York City

Co-hosts: Bill Tai and Lily Dash

Attendance: By invitation only for in-person attendance; live stream accessible to remote viewers at

Live Stream

Watch the live stream at .

Future Caribbean is a global agentic AI development and deployment platform connecting entrepreneurs, investors, institutions, industry leaders and technology partners to build and commercialize solutions for the Caribbean and distributed markets worldwide.

Launched in May 2026 at IDB Invest Sustainability Week in Barbados, its inaugural global agentic AI buildathon attracted more than 450 builders from 39 countries, supported by over 200 advisors and judges and more than 48 partner organizations. The platform focuses on commercialization, investment, enterprise deployment and international growth.

Website: futurecaribbean.com

Explore the companies: futurecaribbean.com/demo-da



