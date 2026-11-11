India Roofing Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Market To Reach USD 11.73 Billion At 6.41% CAGR As Smart Cities And Cool-Roof Demand Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Premium durable roofs, dealer training, easy EMIs, climate-specific solutions and digital verification help vendors capture housing, smart-city and solar demand.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "India Roofing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Roofing Market to Reach USD 11.73 Billion by 2031 as Demand for Durable and Energy-Efficient Systems Rises

The India roofing market is expected to grow from USD 8.08 billion in 2025 to USD 8.6 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 11.73 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to register a 6.41% CAGR during 2026-2031, supported by rising disposable income, urban and rural housing development, government infrastructure programs, and growing demand for durable, energy-efficient roofing systems.

Rising Disposable Income and Middle-Class Expansion

Higher household income is encouraging homeowners to invest in premium roofing membranes that offer longer service life, improved thermal performance, and lower cooling costs. The government's PMAY program has delivered 1.18 crore homes through its urban component and 2.95 crore through its rural arm, creating a substantial installed base with future reroofing and upgrade potential.

Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are contributing an increasing share of specification-rich construction projects. In these markets, thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) and EPDM membranes are gaining attention as alternatives to commodity asphalt sheets. Roofing manufacturers are expanding dealer training and product education, while financing providers are introducing easy EMI plans to make premium systems more accessible.

Government Infrastructure Initiatives Support Roofing Demand

Government programs such as PMAY and the Smart Cities Mission continue to support the India roofing market. Standardized roofing templates used in mass housing enable manufacturers to improve production efficiency and invest in automated roll-forming lines. Smart Cities projects are also encouraging the use of cool-roof pigments, solar-ready fasteners, and roofing products aligned with green-building requirements.

Suppliers that adapt roofing specifications to humid coastal, dry arid, and temperate northern climate conditions are well positioned to secure repeat orders from public agencies. The combination of affordable housing, municipal infrastructure, and smart urban development is creating predictable demand across residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial construction.

Counterfeit and Sub-Standard Materials Remain a Market Restraint

The prevalence of counterfeit and sub-standard materials continues to affect consumer confidence and pricing. Up to 30% of low-ticket roofing rolls sold through informal retail channels fail IS 15965 tensile tests. Products carrying counterfeit logos can also increase warranty claims and damage the reputation of established brands.

Organized manufacturers are responding with hologram labels, QR-based verification, and mobile applications that allow dealers to scan batch numbers and confirm authenticity. However, uneven regulatory enforcement across states leaves compliant manufacturers facing an estimated 3-5% cost disadvantage. Imported bitumen and metal price volatility also creates pressure on production costs and margins.

India Roofing Market Material Trends

Metal roofing accounted for 26.5% of the India roofing market share in 2025, maintaining its lead over other material categories. Demand is being driven by industrial warehouses, commercial buildings, and Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEBs). Metal roofing systems benefit from fast installation, long service life, corrosion resistance, and suitability for large-span structures. Extensive dealer networks are also helping branded coated steel products expand into non-metro markets.

Clay and concrete tiles remain important in South India's residential sector, particularly where sloped roofs reflect established construction practices. Metal systems, however, are gaining ground in commercial and institutional projects where installation speed, structural performance, and lower maintenance requirements are priorities.

Bituminous/Modified Bitumen Membranes are projected to record an 8.20% CAGR through 2031, making them the fastest-growing material category. Growth is linked to flat-roof commercial properties, organized retail developments, logistics parks, and institutional facilities that require reliable waterproofing.

Single-ply membranes, including TPO, EPDM, and PVC, are also becoming more prominent in higher-specification commercial roofing projects. Meanwhile, corrugated fiber cement, UPVC, and polycarbonate products continue to serve rural, agricultural, and temporary structures where upfront affordability remains a primary purchasing consideration.

Key Growth Opportunities



Solar-rooftop subsidies accelerating demand for metal sandwich systems

Climate-resilience mandates supporting specialized roofing in coastal states

Reroofing opportunities across the expanding residential housing base

Growing adoption of cool-roof and solar-ready products Increasing demand for premium waterproofing membranes in commercial construction

As construction activity expands and buyers place greater emphasis on durability, energy efficiency, and climate resilience, the India roofing market is expected to experience steady growth through 2031. Manufacturers with localized products, strong dealer networks, digital authentication tools, and solutions for solar-ready and green-building projects are likely to benefit most from the market's continued development.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising disposable income & middle-class expansion

4.2.2 Rapid urbanization & construction boom

4.2.3 Government infrastructure initiatives (Smart Cities Mission, PMAY)

4.2.4 Solar-rooftop subsidies accelerating metal sandwich demand

4.2.5 Climate-resilience mandates in coastal states

4.2.6 State-level "cool roof" policies for urban heat mitigation

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Counterfeit / sub-standard materials prevalence

4.3.2 Skilled-labour shortage

4.3.3 Imported bitumen & metal price volatility (? depreciation)

4.3.4 Municipal approval delays for innovative systems

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, In USD Billion)

5.1 By Material Type

5.1.1 Asphalt Shingles

5.1.2 Clay & Concrete Tiles

5.1.3 Metal Roofing

5.1.4 Bituminous / Modified Bitumen Membranes

5.1.5 Single-Ply Membranes (TPO, EPDM, and PVC)

5.1.6 Wood

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Construction Type

5.2.1 New Construction

5.2.2 Reroofing and Replacement

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Industrial

5.3.4 Institutional

5.3.5 Others

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North India

5.4.2 South India

5.4.3 West India

5.4.4 East and North East India

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Tata BlueScope Steel

6.4.2 Hindalco Industries Ltd

6.4.3 JSW Steel Coated Products

6.4.4 CK Birla Group (HIL Ltd)

6.4.5 Everest Industries Ltd

6.4.6 Bansal Roofing Products Ltd

6.4.7 Metecno India Pvt Ltd

6.4.8 Indian Roofing Industries Pvt Ltd

6.4.9 Visaka Industries Ltd

6.4.10 Ramco Industries Ltd

6.4.11 Onduline India

6.4.12 Interarch Building Products

6.4.13 Saint-Gobain India Pvt Ltd

6.4.14 Supreme Industries Ltd

6.4.15 Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd

6.4.16 Peninsular Roofing Products

6.4.17 Vijay Roofing Systems

6.4.18 JSW Everglow (JSW Steel)

6.4.19 LYSAGHTA Roofing Solutions

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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