United Arab Emirates Structural Steel Fabrication Market Size And Growth Forecast 2026-2031 Mega-Projects And Green Energy Propel Market To USD 3.16 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mega-project visibility supports automation ROI, while renewable energy hubs reward advanced welding, certified fabrication and low-carbon steel investments.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United Arab Emirates Structural Steel Fabrication - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE structural steel fabrication market is projected to grow from USD 2.19 billion in 2025 to USD 2.33 billion in 2026. By 2031, the market is forecast to reach USD 3.16 billion, expanding at a 6.31% CAGR over 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by government-backed infrastructure programs, renewable energy investments, industrial diversification, high-rise construction, and increasing adoption of advanced fabrication technologies.

Government Mega-Projects Strengthen Structural Steel Demand

The UAE's expanding pipeline of transport and urban infrastructure projects is generating sustained demand for fabricated structural steel. Etihad Rail's high-speed network, which is expected to contribute USD 39.44 billion (AED 145 billion) to GDP, requires substantial volumes of steel for station concourses, depot buildings, bridge girders, and related infrastructure.

Additional opportunities are emerging from Dubai's exploratory agreement with The Boring Company for the Dubai Loop and the next phase of Al Maktoum International Airport's 70 square-kilometer expansion. The phased delivery of these mega-projects offers fabricators multi-year revenue visibility and supports investment in automated beam lines, robotic fitting cells, and other productivity-enhancing systems. These capabilities are expected to improve production accuracy, accelerate project delivery, and strengthen competitiveness across the UAE structural steel fabrication market.

Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen Create New Growth Opportunities

The UAE's transition toward renewable energy, green hydrogen, and lower-carbon industrial production is increasing demand for specialized steel structures. EMSTEEL's 31.5 MWp rooftop solar facility and Fertiglobe's 1 million-ton low-carbon ammonia plant highlight the structural requirements associated with clean energy assets.

The USD 31.82 billion (AED 117 billion) UAE-Oman green metals investment package is also encouraging fabrication collaboration across the GCC. Hydrogen and cryogenic storage projects require advanced materials, specialized welding capabilities, and rigorous quality controls. This environment favors established fabricators with appropriate engineering expertise and internationally recognized certifications. Federal initiatives under Operation 300 billion are further promoting domestic manufacturing and local value addition, helping retain renewable energy steel demand within the UAE.

Steel Price Volatility and Logistics Pressure Market Margins

Raw-material price movements and logistics disruptions remain significant challenges. Rebar prices increased by USD 25-29.9 per ton in late 2024 as global freight bottlenecks constrained supply. While 25% U.S. tariffs redirected some surplus steel toward Gulf markets, competition from Turkish and Chinese mills continued to pressure local margins.

Congestion at Jebel Ali and longer lead times for specialty grades have prompted fabricators to maintain larger inventory buffers, increasing working capital requirements. EU carbon border certificates beginning in 2026 may create additional costs for export-oriented producers. In response, companies are accelerating investments in lower-carbon electric arc furnace production and greater recycled scrap utilization.

Product Segment Outlook

Heavy sections, including beams and columns, accounted for 38.52% of the market in 2025. Their leading position reflects strong demand from infrastructure, high-rise construction, and transport projects, particularly the Etihad Rail network.

Plate-worked girders, trusses, custom-built modules, and skids are forecast to grow at an 8.92% CAGR through 2031, supported by renewable energy facilities, industrial projects, and modular construction. Fertiglobe's 1 million ton per year low-carbon ammonia facility illustrates the growing need for engineered modules designed for complex operating conditions.

Tubular and hollow structural sections are gaining traction in Dubai's mixed-use developments, while light sectional and cold-formed members are benefiting from the expansion of prefabricated construction, a market projected to reach AED 36.8 billion by 2028. Adoption of BIM-mandated public projects and tourism-led demand for mixed-use high-rise steel structures will provide further momentum. However, shortages of certified welders and fabricators may constrain capacity. ISO 9001 and EN 1090 certifications are becoming increasingly important as buyers prioritize quality, traceability, safety, and compliance for specialized structural steel components.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Adoption of BIM-mandated public projects

4.1.2 Government mega-projects pipeline (Etihad Rail, Hyperloop, Expo legacy)

4.1.3 Tourism-led demand for mixed-use high-rise steel structures

4.1.4 Diversification into renewable energy & green hydrogen hubs

4.1.5 Federal subsidies for automated/robotic fabrication lines

4.1.6 Mandatory recycled-content targets under Estidama & Dubai Green Building codes

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Global steel price volatility & logistics shocks

4.2.2 Shortage of certified welders & fabricators

4.2.3 EU-style carbon border adjustment on embedded CO?

4.2.4 Price-led competition from KSA & Indian fabricators

4.3 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.4 Regulatory Landscape

4.5 Technological Outlook

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Values, In USD Billion)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Heavy Section(Beams & Columns)

5.1.2 Light Sectional & Cold-Formed Members

5.1.3 Tubular & Hollow Structural Sections (HSS)

5.1.4 Other Product Types(Plate-worked Girders & Trusses, Custom-built Modules & Skids, etc.)

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Construction

5.2.1.1 Commercial

5.2.1.2 Residential

5.2.1.3 Industrial Buildings

5.2.1.4 Infrastructure (Transport)

5.2.2 Power & Energy (include utilities and renewable energy)

5.2.3 Manufacturing & Industrial Equipment

5.2.4 Oil and Gas

5.2.5 Automotive & Transportation (railways systems, metro components, etc.)

5.2.6 Other End User Industries(Mining, Shipbuilding & Marine, Defense & Aerospace, Agriculture & Food Processing, and Telecommunications)

5.3 By Fabrication Process

5.3.1 Cutting (Laser cutting, plasma cutting, water jet cutting, sawing, shearing, etc.)

5.3.2 Bending (Press brakes, roll bending, rotary bending)

5.3.3 Welding (TIG, MIG, arc welding, spot welding)

5.3.4 Machining (Milling, turning, drilling, grinding, CNC machining)

5.3.5 Forming (Stamping, forging, rolling, hydroforming)

5.3.6 Casting (Sand casting, die casting, investment casting)

5.3.7 Others (Plating, Surface Treatment, Punching, Finishing, Fastening, Assembly, Heat Treatment, Engraving, Hydroforming, Spinning, etc.)

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 Abu Dhabi

5.4.2 Dubai

5.4.3 Sharjah

5.4.4 Ras Al-Khaimah

5.4.5 Rest of UAE

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Strategic Moves

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Arabian International Company Ras Al Khaimah

6.3.2 Mabani Steel LLC

6.3.3 IMCC

6.3.4 Standard Steel Fabrication Co LLC

6.3.5 Techno Steel

6.3.6 Aarya Engineering

6.3.7 Vogue Steel LLC

6.3.8 Atteih Steel

6.3.9 Age Steel

6.3.10 International Building Systems Factory Co. Ltd

6.3.11 Emirates Steel Arkan

6.3.12 Conares

6.3.13 Al Reyami Steel Construction

6.3.14 Gulf Steel Industries

6.3.15 Al Khaleej Steel Industries

6.3.16 Al Shafar Steel Engineering

6.3.17 Hamriyah Steel

6.3.18 Al Ghurair Iron & Steel

6.3.19 Union Iron & Steel

6.3.20 Al Jaber Iron & Steel Foundry

6.3.21 Zamil Steel UAE

6.3.22 Assent Steel

6.3.23 Diamond Steel Industries

6.3.24 Waagner Biro Bridge ME

6.3.25 EmirFab

6.3.26 Flowline Mechanical Engineering

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

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