India Construction Consulting Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Infrastructure, Data Centers, And BIM Fuel 7.8% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with BIM, digital twins and AI to cut rework while targeting premium data-center, ESG audit and underserved secondary-city opportunities.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "India Construction Consulting - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India construction consulting market is expected to grow from USD 96.20 billion in 2025 to USD 103.42 billion in 2026. The market is forecast to reach USD 150.55 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.80% during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by major infrastructure programs, Smart Cities development, institutional real estate investment, digital construction requirements, and rising capital expenditure in data centers and semiconductor facilities.

National Infrastructure Pipeline and Smart Cities investment drive demand

Federal allocations totaling USD 2.68 trillion across 14,569 projects have transformed construction consulting from episodic advice into continuous program management. The completion of 7,741 Smart Cities projects and the roll-out of 100 Integrated Command and Control Centers have also embedded digital-twin workflows into municipal project requirements.

The PAIMANA dashboard tracks 1,392 projects valued at USD 418 billion, increasing demand for consultants that can provide live, validated project data to public authorities. The 2026 Union Budget allocated USD 36.5 billion to roads and USD 34.5 billion to railways, securing multi-year opportunities across transportation and civil infrastructure. These investments favor full-service construction consulting firms with engineering, digital delivery, project controls, and quality-assurance capabilities.

Private equity and REIT activity create recurring consulting opportunities

Private equity inflows increased 38% year-on-year to USD 2.4 billion during the first half of 2025. Brookfield's USD 156.3 billion office acquisition and Blackstone's USD 6 billion data-center pipeline demonstrate sustained institutional interest in Indian real estate and digital infrastructure.

REIT sponsors increasingly require third-party project controls, ESG reporting, and IGBC or GRIHA certifications. These requirements create recurring assignments throughout planning, construction, and asset operation. Mindspace Business Parks committed USD 500 million to construction in FY 2026 while targeting 49% renewable energy use, requiring consultants to incorporate environmental performance metrics from the initial design stage. Although capital remains concentrated in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi NCR, underserved secondary cities offer expansion opportunities for regional consulting firms.

Input-cost volatility and fee pressure remain key constraints

Steel prices declined by 15-20% during 2024-2025, encouraging developers to renegotiate contracts and reducing consultant margins by approximately 250 basis points. Cement prices varied by as much as 10% quarter-on-quarter in southern states, prompting clients to request regular value-engineering audits.

The National Highways Authority of India capped consultant fees at 2.5% of project cost in 2025, compared with 3-3.5% previously. Several state agencies have adopted similar policies. Payment delays of up to 120 days are also increasing working-capital pressure, particularly for smaller firms pursuing complex infrastructure assignments. Additional constraints include shortages of certified project management professionals and cost engineers.

Digital construction and specialized capital expenditure support market growth

Digital construction mandates involving BIM and Common Data Environment platforms are reshaping consulting delivery models. Semiconductor manufacturing projects and data-center capital expenditure are also increasing demand for specialized planning, engineering, cost management, sustainability, and quality-control services.

Project Management Consultancy represented 38.5% of India's construction consulting market in 2025, supported by oversight requirements for the 26,425 km Bharatmala highway program and nearly 1,800 km of metro lines. Master Planning and other strategy-led services are projected to record an 8.5% CAGR as semiconductor corridors and hyperscale data center parks require integrated land-use, utility, and digital twin plans.

Feasibility studies account for approximately one-quarter of market revenue. However, automation is reducing margins for basic drafting and quantity surveying. Firms using ISO 19650-compliant Common Data Environment platforms can reduce rework by 20% while improving performance on multidisciplinary assignments. AI-driven quantity take-off tools are also allowing senior professionals to focus on higher-margin dispute-resolution and lender-engineer mandates.

Second-tier cities continue to rely on AutoCAD deliverables, preserving opportunities for mono-discipline firms. However, program-based contracting through the PAIMANA portal is encouraging national clients to appoint single-window consortia. Public tender requirements for USD 60-120 million in indemnity coverage further favor well-capitalized organizations.

Infrastructure and civil consulting set for the fastest expansion

Residential consulting accounted for 37.5% of the market in 2025, supported by affordable housing initiatives and rent-yield REIT platforms. Infrastructure and civil projects are expected to expand at the fastest rate, with an 8.6% CAGR through 2031. Transportation infrastructure remains the largest category, generating demand for corridor development plans, drone surveys, and AI-based quality control.

Energy and utilities projects, including solar developments and transmission corridors, are broadening consulting requirements to include grid integration and battery storage feasibility. Commercial projects generate approximately 30% of market revenue, led by offices, retail properties, logistics facilities, and hyperscale data centers.

Data-center consulting delivers margins 30-40% above conventional office assignments due to stringent Tier III/IV redundancy requirements. REIT sponsors also require regular technical audits to support green performance targets and stable rental yields. In retail, online-commerce pressure is accelerating investment in experiential malls, creating specialized opportunities in entertainment, food and beverage, and customer-focused layout planning.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 National Infrastructure Pipeline & Smart-Cities push

4.2.2 Digital construction mandates (BIM, CDE)

4.2.3 REIT- & PE-backed real-estate wave

4.2.4 ESG / green-building compliance demand

4.2.5 PPP dispute-resolution reforms boosting Independent Engineers

4.2.6 Semiconductor & data-center capex boom

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Volatile input costs squeezing fees

4.3.2 Fragmented permitting inflating scope creep

4.3.3 Talent scarcity in certified PM & cost engineers

4.3.4 AI design-automation commoditising basic services

4.4 Government Initiatives & Consultant Empanelment Frameworks

4.5 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5.1 Overview

4.5.2 International Consulting Firms - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.5.3 Domestic/Regional Consulting Firms - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.5.4 Specialized Niche Consultants - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.5.5 Technology Platform Providers (BIM, Digital PMC) - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Comparison of Consulting Market Maturity: India vs. Other Countries

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Values, In USD Billion)

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 Project Management Consultancy (PMC)

5.1.2 Feasibility Studies

5.1.3 Detailed Project Reports (DPR)

5.1.4 Design and Engineering Services

5.1.5 Master Planning and Other Services

5.2 By Sector

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.2.1 Office

5.2.2.2 Retail

5.2.2.3 Industrial and Logistics

5.2.2.4 Data Center

5.2.2.5 Others - Institutional, Hospitality etc.

5.2.3 Infrastructure/Civil

5.2.3.1 Transportation Infrastructure (Roadways, Railways, Airways, others)

5.2.3.2 Energy & Utilities

5.2.3.3 Social Infrastructure

5.2.3.4 Others

5.3 By Construction Type

5.3.1 New Construction

5.3.2 Renovation

5.4 By Investment Source

5.4.1 Public

5.4.2 Private

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 Mumbai Metropolitan Region

5.5.2 Delhi NCR

5.5.3 Pune

5.5.4 Bengaluru

5.5.5 Hyderabad

5.5.6 Chennai

5.5.7 Kolkata

5.5.8 Ahmedabad

5.5.9 Rest of India

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Larsen & Toubro (L&T-Sargent & Lundy / L&T Infra Engg)

6.4.2 Tata Consulting Engineers

6.4.3 AECOM India Pvt Ltd

6.4.4 WSP India

6.4.5 Shapoorji Pallonji Engineering & Construction

6.4.6 Afcons Infrastructure Ltd

6.4.7 Egis India

6.4.8 Louis Berger (WSP) India

6.4.9 Ramboll India

6.4.10 Mott MacDonald India

6.4.11 Jacobs Engineering India

6.4.12 RITES Ltd

6.4.13 Ircon International

6.4.14 SMEC India

6.4.15 Nippon Koei India

6.4.16 Feedback Infra

6.4.17 Voyants Solutions

6.4.18 LEA Associates South Asia

6.4.19 CP Kukreja Architects-PMC

6.4.20 SGS India (Projects & Construction)

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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