ASEAN Construction Consulting Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2031 Smart Cities, BIM, And Advanced Manufacturing Propel Market To USD 99.10 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through integrated design-build-operate services, BIM coordination, predictive scheduling, digital twins, lifecycle analysis and high-margin PPP advisory.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "ASEAN Construction Consulting - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ASEAN construction consulting market is projected to grow from USD 66.52 billion in 2025 to USD 71.3 billion in 2026. By 2031, the market is forecast to reach USD 99.10 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 6.77% during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by major infrastructure programs, smart-city development, advanced manufacturing investments, urban expansion, and rising demand for integrated project management and engineering expertise.

Indonesia's Nusantara Development Expands Consulting Opportunities

Indonesia's relocation of its capital to Nusantara is creating a substantial pipeline of construction consulting opportunities. Public-private commitments totaling USD 8.6 billion were in place by mid-2025 for housing, toll roads, urban rail, and related infrastructure. The U.S. Trade and Development Agency's February 2026 smart-city planning grant further demonstrates international interest in applying digital-twin technology to the capital's development.

The relocation of executive and legislative functions requires extensive social infrastructure, utilities, transportation systems, and public facilities. Each component creates demand for feasibility studies, engineering design, project management, and construction supervision. International consulting companies with established Jakarta operations are also securing joint-venture roles, strengthening their position in the ASEAN construction consulting market.

Semiconductor and EV Investments Drive Specialized Infrastructure Advisory

Advanced manufacturing is becoming another important market catalyst. Vietnam recorded USD 14.2 billion in semiconductor investments across 241 projects, while Thailand's draft Semiconductor Roadmap targets USD 70 billion in investment by 2050. Semiconductor and EV facilities require highly specialized infrastructure, including ultra-pure water systems, Class 100 cleanrooms, hazardous-waste systems, resilient power supplies, and advanced environmental controls.

These technical requirements are encouraging the formation of cross-border design-build-operate consortia. Consulting firms with expertise in industrial engineering, utilities, sustainability, and operational performance are positioned to benefit as ASEAN countries compete for high-value manufacturing investment.

Procurement Practices Continue to Pressure Consulting Margins

Despite the positive growth outlook, lowest-bid procurement remains a constraint in several ASEAN markets. Many sub-national tenders continue to assign 70-80% of evaluation weight to price. This approach can discourage consultants from offering lifecycle-cost analysis, digital-twin services, predictive maintenance planning, and other value-added capabilities.

Multilateral institutions increasingly recommend quality-cost evaluation models, but adoption remains inconsistent. Until government agencies align procurement policies with best-value principles, margin pressure is expected to persist, particularly for mid-size consulting firms. Political-cycle project pauses can also disrupt project schedules and cashflow.

Project Management Consultancy Leads Service Demand

Project Management Consultancy represented 46.55% of ASEAN construction consulting market share in 2025 as project owners sought single-point control from concept through commissioning. Design & Engineering Services, however, is forecast to grow at an 8.67% CAGR through 2031, supported by building information modeling requirements and greater demand for digital coordination.

Singapore's CORENET X framework requires consultants to submit parametric files, increasing demand for model validation, clash detection, and 5D cost control. Feasibility studies and Detailed Project Reports remain smaller service categories but can generate attractive margins when connected to multilateral financing. These assignments can also create pathways to larger project management roles.

Consulting services are becoming more technology-driven. Owners increasingly expect predictive scheduling, drone-based quantity verification, carbon-tracking dashboards, and real-time project analytics. Design companies are expanding into project management, while larger project management firms are acquiring specialist design capabilities. As a result, integrated design-build-operate assignments are expected to grow faster than standalone construction supervision contracts.

Residential and Infrastructure Projects Support Market Expansion

Residential projects accounted for 42.12% of ASEAN construction consulting expenditure in 2025, supported by housing development in Nusantara and continued densification across Metro Manila. Infrastructure consulting is projected to expand at a 7.85% CAGR, driven by power-grid interconnectors, expressways, rail projects, ports, and container terminals. Consulting expenditure associated with transmission corridors could exceed USD 12 billion by 2031 if regional power-grid milestones remain on schedule.

Transportation continues to generate the largest share of infrastructure consulting fees, supported by projects such as Vietnam's USD 780 million Nam Dinh-Thai Binh expressway BOT and Thailand's double-track rail pipeline. Energy and utility projects are also creating opportunities through cross-border high-voltage lines, on-site solar installations, and battery systems for advanced manufacturing facilities.

Commercial construction is benefiting from retrofit demand as property owners pursue LEED Platinum recertification and access to green financing. Data-center campuses represent a particularly fast-growing segment, requiring high-availability power studies, cooling strategies, and heat-recovery designs. Across schools, hospitals, and other social infrastructure, pandemic-era air-quality standards are also generating additional advisory requirements and helping consultants protect service value.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 ASEAN Smart-City Flagship projects boosting integrated consulting demand

4.2.2 Indonesia's Nusantara capital-city relocation unlocking megaproject pipelines

4.2.3 BIM-mandate roll-outs (Singapore BCA, Malaysia CIDB, Thailand DPT) accelerating digital PMC adoption

4.2.4 ASEAN Green Bond & Taxonomy initiatives catalysing sustainability consulting

4.2.5 ADB/AIIB blended-finance envelopes lifting PPP transaction-advisory volumes

4.2.6 Semiconductor & EV manufacturing clusters (VN, TH, MY) driving specialised infra-advisory

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lowest-bid procurement bias shrinking value-added scopes

4.3.2 Political-cycle driven project pauses (PH, TH, MY) disrupting cashflows

4.3.3 Shortage of certified BIM/LEED/EDGE professionals restricting capacity

4.3.4 Cross-border labour & accreditation differences causing delivery frictions

4.4 Government Initiatives & Consultant Empanelment Frameworks

4.5 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5.1 Overview

4.5.2 International Consulting Firms - Key Quantitative & Qualitative Insights

4.5.3 Domestic/Regional Consulting Firms - Key Quantitative & Qualitative Insights

4.5.4 Specialised Niche Consultants - Key Quantitative & Qualitative Insights

4.5.5 Technology Platform Providers (BIM, Digital PMC) - Key Quantitative & Qualitative Insights

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Comparison of Consulting-Market Maturity: ASEAN Countries

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Values, in USD Billion)

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 Project Management Consultancy (PMC)

5.1.2 Feasibility Studies

5.1.3 Detailed Project Reports (DPR)

5.1.4 Design & Engineering Services

5.1.5 Master Planning & Other Services

5.2 By Sector

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.2.1 Office

5.2.2.2 Retail

5.2.2.3 Industrial and Logistics

5.2.2.4 Data Center

5.2.2.5 Others - Institutional, Hospitality etc.

5.2.3 Infrastructure/Civil

5.2.3.1 Transportation Infrastructure (Roadways, Railways, Airways, others)

5.2.3.2 Energy & Utilities

5.2.3.3 Social Infrastructure

5.2.3.4 Others

5.3 By Construction Type

5.3.1 New Construction

5.3.2 Renovation

5.4 By Investment Source

5.4.1 Public

5.4.2 Private

5.5 By Key Countries

5.5.1 Indonesia

5.5.2 Vietnam

5.5.3 Thailand

5.5.4 Philippines

5.5.5 Malaysia

5.5.6 Singapore

5.5.7 Rest of ASEAN

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 WSP

6.4.2 Mott MacDonald

6.4.3 Arup

6.4.4 Stantec

6.4.5 SMEC (Surbana Jurong)

6.4.6 Nippon Koei

6.4.7 Oriental Consultants Global

6.4.8 TYPSA

6.4.9 Poyry (AF)

6.4.10 CONINCO

6.4.11 TEDI

6.4.12 CEC Consultants

6.4.13 PEC Consulting (PECC 2)

6.4.14 Surbana Jurong (Singapore)

6.4.15 Jurong Consultants

6.4.16 Apave Vietnam & SEA

6.4.17 VINHTECH

6.4.18 DPR Consultants (Philippines)

6.4.19 Beca Asia

6.4.20 Meinhardt Group

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

8 Appendix

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