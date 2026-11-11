Thailand Pet Veterinary Diets Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Preventive Care And Clinic Expansion Drive 12.3% CAGR And A USD 411.72 Million Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Preventive care, frequent vet visits and recurring purchases drive demand, while oral-care diets and expanding specialty clinics offer strong opportunities.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thailand Pet Veterinary Diets - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Thailand pet veterinary diets market was valued at USD 207.27 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 232.13 million in 2026 to USD 411.72 million by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.30% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by rising pet healthcare expenditure, greater awareness of preventive care, and growing adoption of specialized nutrition for chronic health conditions.

Pet Humanization Strengthens Demand for Therapeutic Nutrition

Pet humanization is significantly influencing healthcare spending among Thai pet owners. Pets are increasingly treated as family members, encouraging households to invest in supplements, vaccinations, medical treatment, routine examinations, and veterinarian-recommended nutrition. According to data reported by The Nation in 2024, Thai households spent an average of THB 41,100, equivalent to approximately USD 1,175, per pet annually.

This willingness to invest in animal health is creating favorable conditions for the Thailand pet veterinary diets market. Owners who prioritize preventive care are more likely to follow professional dietary recommendations and continue purchasing specialized products for long-term disease management. Therapeutic diets also benefit from recurring demand because pets with renal, digestive, urinary, metabolic, dental, or other chronic conditions often require consistent nutritional support.

More Routine Veterinary Visits Support Market Growth

Routine veterinary consultations are becoming more common among urban pet owners in Thailand. These appointments allow veterinarians to identify health concerns earlier and recommend appropriate dietary interventions during wellness examinations, chronic disease monitoring, and follow-up consultations.

The expansion of advanced animal healthcare facilities is reinforcing this trend. In 2024, Arak Animal Healthcare opened a new Thong Lor referral center in Bangkok that served more than 6,000 families during its first year of operation. The facility's early activity highlights the increasing number of pet-owning households seeking professional veterinary services. As routine examinations become more widespread, earlier diagnosis is expected to support demand for specialized pet food designed for ongoing health management.

Additional growth factors influencing the market include:



Expansion of 24-Hour and Referral-Based Specialty Clinics

Uptake of Pet Insurance and Wellness Plans

Greater owner awareness of preventive pet healthcare Increasing availability of specialized veterinary nutrition through physical and online channels

Veterinary Workforce Shortages Remain a Key Challenge

Despite strong growth prospects, shortages of veterinarians and specialist staff may limit market expansion. Therapeutic diets typically depend on professional diagnosis, dietary recommendations, and ongoing monitoring. Workforce constraints can reduce consultation capacity, delay the identification of chronic diseases, and make nutritional treatment plans more difficult to manage.

A 2025 veterinary workforce whitepaper found that 58% of Thai veterinarians worked 50 or more hours per week, indicating heavy workloads and a heightened risk of professional burnout. The challenge is particularly relevant outside major urban centers, where uneven access to quality veterinary services may restrict awareness and adoption of specialized diets.

Digestive Sensitivity Diets Lead the Market

Digestive sensitivity diets accounted for the largest Thailand pet veterinary diets market share in 2025 at 20.1%. Their leading position reflects the prevalence of gastrointestinal conditions in companion animals and the broad suitability of these products across different breeds and age groups. Digestive symptoms are also generally visible to owners, encouraging faster veterinary consultation and stronger compliance with recommended nutrition plans.

Oral Care Diets Set for the Fastest Growth

Oral care diets are projected to record the fastest CAGR of 13.7% between 2026 and 2031. Growth is being driven by the rising identification of dental disease in companion animals and the integration of dental scoring into routine wellness visits at specialist veterinary chains in Bangkok. As more animals receive dental assessments during regular consultations, demand for oral care diets is expected to become more consistent and less dependent on one-time treatment episodes.

Overall, increasing veterinary engagement, higher household spending on pets, and greater recognition of nutrition's role in disease management are expected to sustain robust growth in the Thailand pet veterinary diets market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.3 Research Methodology

2 REPORT OFFERS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND KEY FINDINGS

4 KEY INDUSTRY TRENDS

4.1 Pet Population

4.1.1 Cats

4.1.2 Dogs

4.1.3 Other Pets

4.2 Pet Expenditure

4.3 Consumer Trends

5 SUPPLY AND PRODUCTION DYNAMICS

5.1 Trade Analysis

5.2 Ingredient Trends

5.3 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Analysis

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.5 Market Drivers

5.5.1 Pet humanization and willingness to pay for preventive care

5.5.2 Rising routine vet visit frequency among urban pet parents

5.5.3 Expansion of 24-hour and referral-based specialty clinics

5.5.4 Uptake of pet insurance and wellness plans

5.5.5 Growth of at-home testing, supplements, and tele-triage

5.5.6 Multi-branch chain expansion into secondary Thai cities

5.6 Market Restraints

5.6.1 High out-of-pocket cost for advanced diagnostics and surgery

5.6.2 Shortage of veterinarians and specialist staff

5.6.3 Uneven rural access to quality pet veterinary services

5.6.4 Low awareness of preventive care outside major cities

6 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE AND VOLUME)

6.1 By Sub Product

6.1.1 Urinary tract disease

6.1.2 Diabetes

6.1.3 Renal

6.1.4 Digestive Sensitivity

6.1.5 Oral Care Diets

6.1.6 Other Veterinary Diets

6.1.7 Derma Diets

6.1.8 Obesity Diets

6.2 By Pets

6.2.1 Cats

6.2.2 Dogs

6.2.3 Other Pets

6.3 By Distribution Channel

6.3.1 Convenience Stores

6.3.2 Online Channel

6.3.3 Specialty Stores

6.3.4 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

6.3.5 Other Channels

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Key Strategic Moves

7.2 Market Share Analysis

7.3 Brand Positioning Matrix

7.4 Market Claim Analysis

7.5 Company Landscape

7.6 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Business Segments, Financials, Headcount, Key Information, Market Rank, Market Share, Products and Services, and Analysis of Recent Developments)

7.6.1 Pet Protect Food Co., Ltd.

7.6.2 Betagro Public Company Limited

7.6.3 Thai Union Group Public Company Limited

7.6.4 Perfect Companion Group Co., Ltd. (CP Group)

7.6.5 Mars, Incorporated

7.6.6 Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc. (Colgate-Palmolive Company)

7.6.7 Nestle Purnia Petcare Company (Nestle S.A.)

7.6.8 Virbac S.A.

7.6.9 Pawdy Innovation Co., Ltd.

7.6.10 Smart Vet Co., Ltd.

7.6.11 Sun Operation Co.,Ltd.

8 KEY STRATEGIC QUESTIONS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

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