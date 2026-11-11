Quicklaunch And Carahsoft Partner To Bring AI-Powered Identity And Integration Platform To The Public Sector And Higher Education Organizations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI and RESTON, Va., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuickLaunch and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, today announced a new channel partnership. Through this agreement, Carahsoft will serve as QuickLaunch's Master Government Aggregator, making the company's Single Sign-On, Multi-Factor Authentication, Identity Lifecycle Management and 500+ pre-built integrations available to the Public Sector and Higher Education organizations through Carahsoft's reseller partners and The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

"Carahsoft is an essential part of QuickLaunch's strategy to support more than 2 million student logins by the end of 2027,” said Raymond Todd Blackwood, President of QuickLaunch.“Their ability to expedite our products and services through complex State procurement requirements is essential for us to quickly launch a secure and simple student experience, and their marketing and account teams provide the insights and connections we need to fuel our rapid growth in Higher Education."

QuickLaunch is built specifically for Higher Education, connecting identity and integration around the academic lifecycle rather than retrofitting enterprise software for campus environments. Trusted by more than 200 institutions and 1.2 million daily users, the platform delivers SOC 2 Type II, HECVAT, TX-RAMP, GLBA and NIST-compliant identity and integration infrastructure – purpose-built for Banner, Colleague, Canvas and the full Higher Education technology stack. This partnership makes it easier for Higher Ed IT teams to access and deploy that technology through a procurement channel they already trust.

“We are pleased to add QuickLaunch to Carahsoft's cybersecurity portfolio and expand the solutions we can offer to Higher Education and Public Sector organizations,” said Brian O'Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft.“QuickLaunch's purpose-built approach to identity, access and integration addresses critical security and technology needs across Higher Education. Alongside QuickLaunch and our reseller partners, we are making QuickLaunch's solutions more accessible and helping to deliver secure, streamlined digital experiences for students, faculty and staff.”

QuickLaunch's platform is available through Carahsoft's TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 214-4790 or ..., or visit .

About QuickLaunch

QuickLaunch is an AI-powered Integration (iPaaS) and Identity (IDaaS & ILM) platform purpose-built for higher education. Secure every identity. Connect every system. The QuickLaunch iPaaS automates workflows and connects systems like Ellucian Banner, Jenzabar, Anthology, Slate, and Great Plains through a no-code builder and 500+ prebuilt connectors. Its IDaaS + ILM suite delivers secure Single Sign-On (SSO), adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), automated provisioning/deprovisioning, and full identity lifecycle management-from applicant to alumni. Trusted by over 200 institutions and 1.2M users, QuickLaunch offers 99.99% uptime and compliance with SOC 2 Type II and HECVAT, enabling IT teams to focus on education, not infrastructure.

Contact

Raymond Todd Blackwood

(602) 390-9051

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About Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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