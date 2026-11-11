AMERICAN SWISS FOUNDATION HOSTS ARKANSAS HEARTLAND PROGRAM

ASF Delegation

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The American Swiss Foundation (ASF) convened a delegation of Swiss and American business, government, and civic leaders in Northwest Arkansas on October 27–28, 2026, for an immersive program examining one of the most dynamic economic regions in the United States.Through visits to leading institutions and conversations with regional leaders, the two-day program explored how Northwest Arkansas is combining its entrepreneurial legacy with investments in innovation, education, workforce development, healthcare, culture, and community. The program also considered opportunities to deepen U.S.–Swiss exchange and the lessons that each country can draw from the other's approach to economic growth and talent development.Northwest Arkansas offers a compelling counterpart to Switzerland. Both demonstrate how communities beyond major political and financial capitals can achieve global reach by investing in talent, fostering entrepreneurship, building public-private partnerships, and creating institutions that attract people and investment.The program opened on October 27 with a tour of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, followed by an introduction to the region featuring Brandom Gengelbach, President and CEO of the Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce; Ron Maloney, MEDP, Executive Director of Economic Development at the Northwest Arkansas Council; and Krista Cupp, Executive Vice President of Partnerships and Events and Executive Director of the Heartland Summit at Heartland Forward. The discussion was moderated by Philip Ryan, a member of the ASF Advisory Council.The delegation then explored the future of technical education at the Bentonville Institute of Technology, followed by a visit to the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine. Conversations with Laura MacDonald and Michael Reksulak, founding faculty members of the Bentonville Institute of Technology, examined innovative approaches to education. At the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine, Sharmila Makhija MD MBA, Founding Dean and CEO, and Claude Pirtle, MD, MBA, MSACI, President of the Heartland Whole Health Institute, discussed the institution's approach to medical education and whole-person health.The day also addressed agriculture, international trade, and the future of food, featuring The Honorable Kimberly Reed (Young Leader 2001), former Chairman of the Board of Directors, President, and CEO of the Export-Import Bank of the United States, and The Honorable Wes Ward (Young Leader 2016), Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture. The day concluded with a private visit to Crystal Bridges, including an art trail tour at Skyspace.On October 28, the delegation examined the evolution of Walmart and its impact on the region, beginning with a presentation on the history of Walmart philanthropy and Bentonville by Fritz Steiger, Founding Executive of the Walmart Foundation, moderated by Vanessa E. Beary, Ed.D., M.Phil. (Young Leader 2016), Executive Director of the American Swiss Foundation.A discussion on global supply chains and the future of work featured Nathan Hill, Vice President at Walmart and Sam's Club at Nestlé USA Inc., and Seth Levey, Head of U.S. Corporate Affairs at Glencore. Moderated by Nathan George (Young Leader 2010), a member of the ASF Alumni Committee, the conversation explored how global businesses are responding to changing workforce and supply chain needs. The delegation also toured the The Walmart Museum and Walmart's Home Office campus, gaining insight into the company's history, growth, and continuing influence on the region.Workforce development remained a central theme throughout the second day. A fireside chat with The Honorable Mike Rodgers, Chief Workforce Officer for the State of Arkansas, moderated by Joyce Giuffra, a member of the Board of Visitors of Nelson A. Rockefeller Center for Public Policy at Dartmouth, examined workforce priorities across the state.The Honorable Stephanie Orman, Mayor of City of Bentonville, joined a conversation moderated by Steven Hoch (Young Leader 1990), Chair Emeritus of the American Swiss Foundation, on civic leadership and the region's transformation.Further discussions focused on connecting education with industry needs. Alison Mathieu, SHRM-SCP, Global HR Business Partner for ABB's NEMA Motors Division, and Dr. Ken Warden, Commissioner of Higher Education, explored apprenticeships, higher education, manufacturing, and talent development. Tom Fetters, Vice President of PDS Tech & Outsourcing at The Adecco Group North America, joined a discussion on workforce solutions for a changing economy. Both sessions were moderated by Alison R. Williams (Young Leader 2018), Founder of Willco consulting.The program concluded with a dinner hosted by Gregory Field Price (Young Leader 2021), ASF Board Member and Chair of the ASF Programs Committee. The gathering brought together the delegation and Arkansas business, government, and civic leaders for an evening of conversation and a farm-to-table tasting menu. Remarks were delivered by H.E. Dr. Ralf Heckner (Young Leader 2001), Ambassador of Switzerland to the United States, and The Honorable Asa Hutchinson, 46th Governor of Arkansas.The Northwest Arkansas program underscored the value of bringing Swiss and American leaders together to exchange perspectives on shared economic and social priorities. From entrepreneurship and global business to education, workforce development, healthcare, and culture, the delegation explored how strong institutions, private-sector leadership, and public-private collaboration can help communities adapt and thrive.Through programs such as this, the American Swiss Foundation continues its mission of connecting and engaging Swiss and American leaders through inspirational programs that strengthen shared values of liberty, the rule of law, and free enterprise. By creating opportunities for dialogue and shared learning, ASF helps build lasting relationships and identify new opportunities for collaboration between the United States and Switzerland.***About the American Swiss FoundationFounded in 1945 in response to World War II, the Foundation's mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders. Towards the end of the 20th century, two former U.S. Ambassadors to Switzerland, Shelby Cullom Davis and Faith Whittlesey, ushered in a new era for the small organization. They ultimately transformed the Foundation from an organization that was primarily social to one that focused on nurturing and investing in the next generation of leaders in both countries.In 1975, Ambassador Davis assumed an active leadership role with the Foundation. He served as chairman and president until 1989, and as honorary chairman until his passing in 1994. In 1989, Ambassador Whittlesey became chairman and president of the Foundation and launched the organization's flagship program, the Young Leaders Conference.Today, Alumni of the past 35 conferences now number more than 1,800 leaders who shape the futures of the two countries, including members of U.S. Congress and Swiss parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and business executives, media professionals, and public policy experts.

Vanessa Beary, Executive Director

American Swiss Foundation

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AMERICAN SWISS FOUNDATION HOSTS ARKANSAS HEARTLAND PROGRAM News Provided By American Swiss Foundation November 11, 2026, 15:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Science, World & Regional



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