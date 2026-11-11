Nicus Unveils Nicus Agent At TBM Conference, Combining AI With Purpose-Built ITFM Intelligence

New Nicus ITFM Platform capabilities combine conversational AI and AI-native reporting and dashboards to support better technology investment decisions

- Adam GarlandROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nicus Software, Inc. (Nicus), a leading provider of enterprise IT Financial Management (ITFM ) solutions, today unveiled Nicus Agent, bringing conversational AI and AI-native reporting and dashboards to the Nicus ITFM Platform. Showcased this week at the Technology Business Management (TBM) Conference, Nicus Agent draws on Nicus' deep ITFM expertise and each customer's business context to help IT and finance teams investigate complex technology spending questions and produce insights they can use. Nicus Agent is available now.Rather than relying on financial data alone, Nicus Agent draws on four foundations within the Nicus Cloud environment: decision-ready financial and operational data, a decision-based cost model, an ITFM semantic model informed by best practice methodologies, and a business-specific semantic model for each organization. Together, these foundations enable Nicus Agent to apply ITFM expertise and organizational context to its analysis, helping users understand not just what the numbers show, but why they matter, what opportunities they reveal, and what actions to consider.“General-purpose AI can deliver answers quickly, but getting the wrong answer faster doesn't help anyone make a better decision,” said Adam Garland, Chief Product Officer at Nicus.“We've spent decades developing and refining ITFM methodologies through real-world experience with complex enterprise environments. By embedding that expertise into Nicus Agent, we're delivering AI that knows ITFM-AI that doesn't just interpret financial data, but understands the principles behind it and can help guide users toward better-informed decisions.”In a connected experience, users can ask questions in natural language, investigate spending variances, understand cost drivers, and identify opportunities to optimize IT spending without compromising critical services. They can also describe or even sketch the report or dashboard they need and use AI to create interactive workbooks and visualizations. The resulting calculations, filters, layouts, and presentation can be refined through AI or direct editing.Nicus Agent is designed to make analysis more transparent and repeatable. Users can examine the underlying data, queries, assumptions, and financial logic behind results, while existing platform data-access permissions continue to apply. Customer-created Skills allow teams to save reusable instructions for recurring, multi-step analyses, such as monthly variance reviews or investigations into service cost drivers.The introduction comes as technology leaders seek more timely decision support from established ITFM programs. The Nicus ITFM Value Gap Report, based on a study of 150 senior North American technology budget leaders, found that 91% rated answering unexpected spending questions without exporting data as highly important, but only 9% were highly satisfied with their current ability to do so. The findings illustrate the need for better connections between financial information, analysis, and business decisions.Attendees at the TBM Conference this week can visit Nicus in the expo hall to see Nicus Agent demonstrated and speak with the team about its capabilities. To learn more and request a demonstration, visit .Media ContactGavin Drake...About NicusNicus delivers clarity, control, and confidence in every technology investment, helping leaders maximize the value of technology spend across the enterprise. Our IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Modern Technology Business Management (Modern TBM) solutions are delivered on the Nicus Cloud or natively on the ServiceNow platform, enabling organizations to transform complexity into actionable insight. As organizations increase investment in AI and other emerging technologies, Nicus helps leaders understand, manage, and optimize the cost and business impact of these investments. Trusted by Fortune 2000 companies, Nicus empowers IT, finance, and business leaders to make smarter decisions, optimize spend, and drive better business outcomes. Learn more at .Nicus, the Nicus logo, and other Nicus marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Nicus Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Gavin Drake

Nicus Software Inc.

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Nicus Unveils Nicus Agent at TBM Conference, Combining AI with Purpose-Built ITFM Intelligence News Provided By Nicus Software Inc. November 11, 2026, 15:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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