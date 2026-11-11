Xcentium Recognized For Work With Meritage Homes And Brookfield Residential In 2026 Sitecore Digital Impact Awards

Meritage Homes received the Most Innovative Use of Sitecore award, and Brookfield Residential's Adrienne Pelzel received the Digital Experience Leadership award. XCentium served as the Sitecore implementation partner for both projects.

XCentium, a Sitecore Platinum Partner, implemented Sitecore solutions for Meritage Homes' Online Realtor Portal and Brookfield Residential's digital platform modernization.

Meritage Homes wins the Most Innovative Use of Sitecore award, and Brookfield Residential's Adrienne Pelzel receives the Digital Experience Leadership award

- Kautilya Prasad, Vice President, Sitecore Practice, XCentiumIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- XCentium, a digital consultancy and Sitecore Platinum Partner, announced that its work with Meritage Homes and Brookfield Residential Properties was recognized in two categories of the 2026 Sitecore Digital Impact Awards.Meritage Homes received the Most Innovative Use of Sitecore award for its Online Realtor Portal, developed in partnership with XCentium. Brookfield Residential's Adrienne Pelzel received the Digital Experience Leadership award for her leadership of digital transformation initiatives undertaken in partnership with XCentium.The awards recognize Sitecore customers and the partners behind their digital initiatives. The 2026 program received more than 100 nominations. Winners were announced Nov. 10 at the Digital Impact Awards Reception & Awards Ceremony during Sitecore Symposium in Orlando, Florida.“We congratulate the Meritage Homes team and Brookfield Residential's Adrienne Pelzel on these well-deserved awards,” said Kautilya Prasad, Vice President, Sitecore Practice at XCentium.“Their leadership and commitment were essential to these projects, and we're grateful for the trust they placed in XCentium as their implementation partner.”Meritage Homes: Most Innovative Use of SitecoreMeritage Homes and XCentium collaborated to design and build the Online Realtor Portal, giving real estate agents a central place to find homes, manage buyers, schedule appointments, access loyalty benefits, and work with Meritage sales counselors.Built on SitecoreAI, the portal combines Sitecore Search tailored to home inventory with Sitecore Content Hub for agent-specific content and promotions. XCentium also integrated Salesforce to track agent engagement and connected real-time pricing to keep property information current.More than 11,500 Realtors were onboarded in the first year. The portal also gives Meritage's marketing team greater control over content, search experiences, and promotions without relying on developers for routine changes.Brookfield Residential: Adrienne Pelzel recognized for digital experience leadershipAdrienne Pelzel, Director of Digital Marketing, North America, at Brookfield Residential, led the company's digital platform modernization, with XCentium serving as its technology implementation partner.XCentium migrated Brookfield's platform to SitecoreAI, making it easier for its teams to manage website content about communities, homes, and special offers. Visual editing and improved workflows gave content teams greater flexibility to create and update pages.Project results included a 61% improvement in page load speed, 34% less time spent editing content, and a 75% reduction in deployment time.XCentium has delivered more than 500 Sitecore solutions, and its team has earned more than 90 Sitecore MVP recognitions.To learn more, visit XCentium's Sitecore services page.About XCentiumXCentium is an award-winning consultancy that helps global brands design, build, and optimize digital experiences. The company combines deep expertise across digital experience and commerce platforms, as well as AI, data, and cloud, with senior-led teams and a client-first approach to deliver measurable business outcomes. For more information, visit XCentium.

Eugene Sefanov

XCentium

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XCentium Recognized for Work with Meritage Homes and Brookfield Residential in 2026 Sitecore Digital Impact Awards News Provided By XCentium November 11, 2026, 15:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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