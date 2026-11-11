Sermonaudio Launches Ask!, A Free Tool That Answers Bible Questions From Real Sermons

Ask! answers a question about Psalm 23 with the sermons it came from.

Free Ask! answers Bible questions from real sermons and plays the exact moment the preacher said it.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SermonAudio announced Ask!, a free tool that answers Bible questions from the preaching of faithful churches, not from the guesswork of the internet.Users type a question the way they would ask a pastor. What does the Bible say about anxiety? How should a believer pray when God feels silent? Who was Abijah? In seconds, Ask! gives a clear answer drawn from real sermons, then shows exactly where it came from. One tap plays the preacher saying it in his own voice.That is the difference. AI chatbots can sound confident and still be wrong, with no way to know where their answers came from. Ask! keeps every answer tied to its source, so listeners can hear it for themselves and judge for themselves."People have moved from searching to asking, and they expect a clear answer," said Steven Lee, founder of SermonAudio. "Ask! gives them an answer that comes from faithful preaching. In today's world, trust is the name of the game."Ask! draws on SermonAudio's library of millions of sermons, from Spurgeon and the Puritans to pastors preaching last Sunday. It can find a half-remembered sermon from a single quote, compare how two preachers handled the same text, or open up a whole chapter of Scripture. Questions asked in Spanish, Korean or nearly any other language are answered in that same language.For churches, Ask! puts their preaching in front of people at the very moment they are looking for answers, and gives sermons preached years ago a second life.Ask! is free at href="" rel="external nofollow" sermonaudi.About SermonAudioSermonAudio, based in Greenville, South Carolina, was founded by Steven Lee and went online on May 1, 2000, with a desire to give faithful churches a larger voice on the internet. Today SermonAudio is the largest library of free audio and video sermons from conservative churches and ministries worldwide.

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SermonAudio Launches Ask!, a Free Tool That Answers Bible Questions From Real Sermons News Provided By SermonAudio November 11, 2026, 15:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Religion



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