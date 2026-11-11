Gethairmd Expands Exclusive Haircell Bioelectric Hair Restoration Technology To 15 Locations

Growing availability introduces an innovative, non-invasive treatment designed to support hair follicle health through targeted bioelectric stimulation.

- Paul Herchman, Executive Chairman of GetHairMDSOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GetHairMD, a national physician-directed hair restoration network, is expanding access to its exclusive HairCell bioelectric stimulation program across 15 participating locations nationwide. The expansion marks an important milestone in the company's commitment to introducing advanced, non-surgical technologies that give patients more personalized options for addressing hair loss and thinning hair.HairCell represents an advancement in the emerging field of bioelectric medicine, which uses precisely controlled electrical signals to influence cellular activity and support the body's natural biological processes. The technology introduces a new approach to hair restoration by targeting biological pathways associated with hair follicle health, cellular regeneration, and hair growth.GetHairMD has secured exclusive rights to offer HairCell through its network, further strengthening its portfolio of proprietary technologies and physician-directed treatment protocols.“HairCell represents an exciting step forward in our mission to bring the most advanced hair restoration technologies to patients nationwide,” said Paul Herchman, Executive Chairman of GetHairMD.“We believe bioelectric medicine has tremendous potential in hair restoration, and securing exclusive rights to HairCell allows us to introduce this technology through our physician-directed network. It's another example of how we're continuing to expand what is possible for patients experiencing hair loss.”HairCell utilizes the FDA-cleared Lionheart 240 Stimulus device with specialized bioelectric protocols designed to influence key cellular signaling pathways involved in hair follicle function.The program targets biological signals associated with growth factors, circulation, tissue regeneration, and cellular health, including VEGF, IGF, HGF, Klotho, and other pathways being investigated for their potential role in hair restoration.Early clinical observations have shown encouraging results, including a reported 16% increase in hair density after four weeks of bioelectric treatment alone. These preliminary findings support continued evaluation of HairCell as an emerging option in non-surgical hair restoration.The non-invasive treatment is administered in a clinical setting under physician direction, with a structured treatment protocol designed to complement other hair restoration therapies.HairCell has now been deployed to 15 GetHairMD locations, representing growing adoption of bioelectric stimulation technology across the company's national physician network.Participating locations include practices led by Dr. Gregory Keller, Dr. Steven Pearlman, Dr. Erik Suh, Dr. Jocelyne Leveque, Dr. Patrick Proffer, Dr. Michael Gold, and Dr. Andrew Kwat, along with Park & Rebowe, Wusterhausen, GetHairMD Mission Valley, Colorado Integrated Healthcare, Kathy Gaumer, Chernoff Santa Rosa, Chernoff Indiana, and GetHairMD Southlake.This expansion provides patients in additional markets with access to HairCell as part of GetHairMD's comprehensive approach to personalized hair restoration.HairCell joins GetHairMD's comprehensive portfolio of hair restoration solutions, which combines advanced diagnostics, in-clinic technologies, and personalized at-home treatments.Through technologies such as an AI-powered scalp analysis and HairCodeRx DNA-based testing, participating physicians can evaluate individual hair loss characteristics and develop treatment plans tailored to each patient's needs.Rather than relying on a single treatment, GetHairMD's multi-modality approach allows physicians to combine complementary technologies to address hair loss through multiple biological pathways.“Hair restoration is evolving beyond a one-size-fits-all approach,” said Trace Herchman, President of GetHairMD.“With HairCell, we're adding another innovative tool that gives our physicians more options to personalize treatment. Our goal is to continually evaluate and introduce technologies that help practices deliver better care and give patients more choices.”As GetHairMD continues expanding its network, HairCell is expected to become available at additional participating locations, bringing bioelectric hair restoration technology to more patients nationwide.Patients interested in learning more about HairCell can visit to find a participating location and schedule a consultation.About GetHairMDGetHairMD is a national physician-directed hair restoration network with more than 80 locations across the United States. The company combines advanced diagnostic technologies, proprietary treatment protocols, non-invasive in-clinic procedures, and personalized at-home solutions to address hair loss and thinning hair. Through its expanding network of physician partners, GetHairMD is committed to making comprehensive, medically directed hair restoration more accessible.For more information, visit .

Blaine McGaffigan

GetHairMD

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GetHairMD Expands Exclusive HairCell Bioelectric Hair Restoration Technology to 15 Locations News Provided By GetHairMD November 11, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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