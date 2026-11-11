Mous Worth Rs 12 Lakh Crore To Be Signed At Vizag Partnership Summit

MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Nov 11 (IANS) MoUs and Government Orders (GOs) worth over Rs 12.14 lakh crore lined up to be signed at the 31st CII Partnership Summit 2026 beginning here on Thursday.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh is organising the two-day event in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) with the theme“Navigating the New World Order: Trade, Technology, Trust and Thought Leadership.”

As many as 141 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and 30 Government Orders (GOs) worth Rs 12,13,853.23 crore, with the potential to create 2,46,373 jobs, are lined up for exchange across the two days. These include a dedicated MoU with Kia and two MoUs under P4 (Public Private People Partnership).

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu posted on X that Visakhapatnam, the City of Destiny, is all set to host the 31st CII Partnership Summit, beginning Thursday.

“A very warm welcome to all delegates arriving with fresh ideas and big aspirations,” he said. The Chief Minister stated that the summit will bring together industry stalwarts and inspiring leaders, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal joining the inaugural session.

“As a new day dawns on our eastern coast, we look forward to unlocking new opportunities and taking Andhra Pradesh's growth story to greater heights,” he said.

According to an official release, five regional conferences held in the run-up to the summit at Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Amaravati, Ananthapuramu and Tirupati saw the signing of 194 MoUs worth Rs 86,522.07 crore, with the potential to create 1,47,951 jobs.

Since June 2024, Andhra Pradesh has drawn investment intent for 714 projects worth Rs 22.6 lakh crore, with the potential to create 19.3 lakh jobs. Of these, 526 projects worth Rs 17.2 lakh crore have been converted, and 303 worth Rs 7.1 lakh crore are grounded or being grounded (status at the end of October 2026).

The 30th Partnership Summit, held in Visakhapatnam in 2025, brought together more than 3,000 delegates from 62 countries and recorded over 600 investment commitments worth more than Rs 13 lakh crore, with the potential to create over 16 lakh jobs.

The summit will be attended by Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Union Minister of New & Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi. Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan will be the chief guest at the valedictory Session.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal (Ports, Shipping and Waterways), Chirag Paswan (Food Processing Industries) and Nitin Gadkari (Road Transport and Highways) will lead sessions.

Several overseas ministers will take part, including Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy & Tourism, UAE; Ladislav Kamenický, Minister of Finance, Slovak Republic; Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Energy, Trade & Industry, Singapore; Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade, Canada; and Ministers from Nepal, Mauritius, Guatemala, Cambodia, Myanmar and Tanzania.

Sessions on export standards for MSMEs, the defence industrial ecosystem, the aerospace value chain and startups with Korea, and the CII CEOs' Conference were held on Wednesday. The Chief Minister hosted a dinner for the delegates.

Day one opens with the AP Pavilion and MSME Exhibition, the Inaugural Session and a Special Ministerial Plenary with overseas Trade Ministers, followed by sessions on ports and shipbuilding, energy, aviation, security, food systems, river interlinking and youth wellbeing, and country sessions on Japan, the UAE, Russia, Europe and Africa.

Day 2 features a fireside chat with the Chief Minister on P4 and zero poverty, sessions on space, AI and quantum, skills, tourism, energy resilience and highways, a live podcast with the Minister for HRD and IT, and the valedictory session.

The AP Women & Growth Summit 2026 will also be held on November 12 and 13. Smriti Irani, Founder & Chairperson, Alliance for Global Good, will address the event.

The AP Pavilion will present the State's sectoral parks, product stories, the Amaravati capital, culture and tourism, a Heritage Courtyard and a Hall of Fame. The MSME Exhibition will showcase MSMEs selected from the regional conferences during 2026.