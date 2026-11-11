Bihar: Postal Superintendent Arrested In Bribery Case

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 11 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested SS Suman, Postal Superintendent of the Champaran Division, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from an employee of his own department in Bihar's Motihari city.

The arrest was made during a trap operation at his office following a complaint by the departmental employee, who alleged that Suman had demanded the money in exchange for getting official work done.

According to the information available, the CBI team acted on the complaint, verified the allegations, and laid a trap to catch the officer red-handed.

When the employee allegedly handed over the bribe amount on Wednesday, the CBI team raided the office and apprehended Suman.

The operation caused a stir among officials and employees of the Postal Department. The CBI team subsequently took the accused into custody and began examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged bribery.

Investigators are also probing other aspects of the case, including the nature of the work for which the money was allegedly demanded.

Further legal action is underway against the arrested officer.

In another development, police in Bihar's Bhojpur district have arrested a suspended village guard, Shivchand Yadav, on charges of allegedly protecting illicit liquor and arms smugglers in exchange for money.

Yadav was arrested from Gaura Bazaar. He is a resident of Purushottampur village under Bahoranpur police station.

According to police, the accused is allegedly involved in facilitating the illegal liquor trade, assisting liquor and arms smugglers, and accepting payments in return for providing them protection.

He is also accused of collecting monthly extortion money from people involved in the illicit liquor trade and pressuring them to make payments to allow the illegal business to continue in the village.

Police said Yadav's name surfaced during the investigation of a case registered under the Arms Act at Charpokhari police station.

Acting on the information, a police team arrested him.

He is currently being interrogated, and investigators are examining his alleged links with liquor and arms smuggling networks.

The suspended village guard is also accused of conspiring to implicate Bahoranpur police station SHO Ajay Kumar in a controversy.

According to the allegations, Yadav circulated a video purportedly showing the SHO with a female dancer whose face was covered with a veil, allegedly to damage the officer's reputation.

A separate FIR has been registered in connection with the circulation of the video.