Apple Thieves Gang Busted In J&K's Shopian, 7 Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 11 (IANS) An apple thieves gang has been busted in J&K's Shopian and seven of its members have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

A police statement said that the accused persons in an apple theft case have been arrested and 83 stolen apple boxes have been recovered, along with the seizure of three vehicles used in the crime.

"Police Station Heerpora received a call during evening hours regarding the theft of apple boxes from the orchard/shed of Mohd Yousuf Wagay, resident of Amshipora. Acting swiftly, a police team from Police Station Heerpora swung into action and, with the assistance of local residents, intercepted three Tata Mobile vehicles at a short distance from the spot," it said.

"The accused had already stolen the apple boxes and loaded them into the vehicles before leaving the spot. All seven accused were apprehended while fleeing with the stolen property," the police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Mallah, resident of Gatipora, Keller, Reyaz Ahmad Lone (driver, Tata Mobile No. JK04G-5507), resident of Gatipora, Keller, Muzamil Ahmad Wani, resident of Therina, Keller, Ashiq Hussain Lone (Driver, Tata Mobile No. JK13H-8514), resident of Zrakan, Keller, Umar Hussain Wani, resident of Therina, Keller, Tehzeel Ahmad Lone, resident of Zrakan, Keller, and Umar Hussain Wani, resident of Therina, Keller.

In this regard, FIR No. 126/2026 under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Police Station Heerpora, and investigation has been set into motion. Shopian police reiterated its commitment to protecting the property of citizens and taking prompt action against criminal activities.