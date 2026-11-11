NCW Chairperson Visits Jharkhand, Reviews Probe Into Nisha Bhagat's Death

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi/Gumla, Nov 11 (IANS) National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Wednesday visited Jharkhand to review the investigation into the death of anti-conversion tribal activist Nisha Bhagat and examine the concerns raised by her family regarding the police response and the progress of the probe.

During her visit, the Chairperson held separate meetings with senior police officials and the district administration in Gumla and Ranchi.

She sought a detailed briefing on the investigation so far, the action taken against those named in the FIR, and the steps being taken to ensure that every aspect of the case is examined impartially.

Vijaya Rahatkar also met Nisha Bhagat's father, Handu Bhagat, at the family's residence in Gumla. The father expressed serious concerns over his daughter's death and maintained that it was a case of murder rather than suicide.

He questioned the circumstances surrounding the incident and the manner in which the police investigation had been handled.

The Chairperson later met Nisha's mother, who voiced distress and dissatisfaction with the police action. She alleged that the investigation was being conducted in haste and that the family was facing pressure.

She also raised objections to the appointment of the Investigating Officer, claiming that the probe was not proceeding impartially and that attempts were being made to protect the main accused. These allegations were formally brought to the notice of the authorities. In her discussions with the police and district administration, the Chairperson raised a series of specific questions.

She asked about the progress of the investigation and the action taken against those named in the FIR. She sought clarification on why the name of the then Station House Officer, who had been identified as a main accused in the father's written complaint, was not included in the FIR.

She also inquired about an alleged phone conversation between Nisha Bhagat and the then SHO, asking whether the recording had been recovered and examined and whether any indication of self-harm had been communicated during the call.

The Chairperson further sought details on the action taken on Nisha's earlier complaints related to alleged land encroachment, robbery, threats, online harassment and social media trolling.

Questions were also raised regarding the preservation and forensic examination of digital evidence, including her Facebook Live videos, mobile phone data, call records, WhatsApp messages, CCTV footage and other electronic records.

She asked for the findings of the Special Investigation Team, the postmortem report and the Forensic Science Laboratory report, as well as the accountability of police personnel and any action taken against officials whose conduct or negligence may have contributed to the circumstances of the case.

On the proposed CBI investigation announced by the Chief Minister, the Chairperson emphasised that merely handing over a case to the CBI does not absolve the State government of its responsibility.

The State, she said, must continue to discharge its duties with sensitivity and seriousness. She stressed the need for effective measures to ensure the safety and security of women across Jharkhand.

The investigation, she underlined, must examine every relevant aspect of the case, and no individual-irrespective of position or influence-should be shielded if evidence establishes their involvement. She also highlighted the importance of preserving all physical and digital evidence and ensuring that the probe proceeds without any external interference.

Assuring the bereaved family, Vijaya Rahatkar said the Commission would closely monitor the matter and that their concerns would be taken up with the concerned authorities.

She emphasised that the family must receive appropriate assistance, legal support and protection from any intimidation or undue pressure.

In a statement, the Chairperson said,“The family of Nisha Bhagat deserves justice. Every aspect of this case must be investigated fairly and transparently. No individual should be protected, and if any negligence or wrongdoing by police officials is established, appropriate action must follow. The National Commission for Women will continue to monitor the matter closely. Women's safety, dignity and their right to justice cannot be compromised.”

The Commission has stated that it will continue to follow up with the Jharkhand Police and the concerned district administration to ensure that the family's grievances are addressed and that the investigation reaches its logical conclusion.