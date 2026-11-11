The Varun Gandhi-Vasundhara Raje Connect Revealed In Sonia Gandhi's Memoir

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 11 (IANS) Veteran leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir -- 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', makes a reference to former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje while recounting the strained relationship between Indira Gandhi and her daughter-in-law, Maneka Gandhi, following the death of her son Sanjay Gandhi.

The memoir describes how Vasundhara Raje supported Maneka Gandhi during a period of growing differences within the Gandhi family.

One of the incidents mentioned is the celebration of Varun Gandhi's first birthday at Raje's Delhi residence in March 1981, an event that Sonia Gandhi suggests was intended to hurt Indira Gandhi.

According to Sonia Gandhi's account, as the first birthday of 'little Feroze' (Varun Gandhi) approached in March 1981, Indira Gandhi suggested organising a small celebration with some of Maneka's friends and their children. However, Maneka Gandhi declined the proposal.

Indira Gandhi later learnt that a birthday party had nevertheless been organised for her grandson.

The celebration took place at the Delhi residence of Vasundhara Raje, the daughter of former Gwalior Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia.

Vasundhara Raje was a supporter of the RSS and a political opponent of Indira Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi's memoir presents the decision to hold the party at Raje's residence as an act intended to hurt Indira Gandhi.

The memoir further recounts another incident involving Vasundhara Raje, which reportedly strengthened Indira Gandhi's suspicion that Maneka was planning to leave the family home.

According to Sonia Gandhi, Raje helped arrange the sale of Surya, Maneka Gandhi's magazine, to an associate of the former Rajmata of Gwalior.

For Indira Gandhi, the development was an affront not only to her but also to the memory of her son Sanjay Gandhi, her father Jawaharlal Nehru and those who had opposed the RSS ideology, the memoir recounts.

Meanwhile, reference to Vasundhara Raje has brought attention to the political differences between Indira Gandhi and her mother Vijayaraje Scindia.

During the Emergency imposed in 1975, Vijayaraje Scindia was arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) for her opposition to the then Congress government.

Gayatri Devi, a member of the former Jaipur royal family, was also imprisoned during this period. Both were lodged in Tihar Jail.

Vijayaraje Scindia was associated with the RSS and the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the political predecessor of the BJP. She also supported several prominent leaders of the Jana Sangh, including former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Maneka Gandhi's magazine, Surya, had attracted considerable attention in political circles through its political revelations. Its reports concerning the son of then Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram had triggered a major controversy.

The magazine was eventually sold to J.C. Jain and Sardar Angre, both described as close associates of Vijayaraje Scindia.

Sonia Gandhi's memoir recounts that the sale further angered Indira Gandhi and contributed to the widening differences between her and Maneka.

The incidents, as narrated in 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', offer an account of the political and personal tensions within the Gandhi family during the early 1980s, with Vasundhara Raje emerging as one of the political figures mentioned in the episode.