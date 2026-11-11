Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Admitted To AIIMS In New Delhi

Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Wednesday, sources said. Dhankhar, 75, was admitted under the care of Dr Sandeep Seth, the sources said. Details about his health condition were not immediately available, while AIIMS authorities have not issued any statement so far.

Medical History and Background

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Dhankhar has faced a medical emergency. In March 2025, he was admitted to the critical care unit at AIIMS after complaining of chest pain and subsequently underwent angioplasty. He also fainted during the golden jubilee celebrations of Kumaon University in Nainital in June 2025. In January 2026, he reportedly lost consciousness twice at his residence while heading to the washroom.

Dhankhar served as India's 14th Vice-President from August 2022 until his resignation on July 21, 2025. Further details about his present health condition are awaited. (ANI)

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