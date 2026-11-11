Normal Train Operations Restored After Kolkata-Sairang Express Mishap

Train Derailment and Restoration at Digaru

Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) on Wednesday successfully restored normal train operations along the UP and DOWN lines following the derailment of Train No. 13125 Kolkata–Sairang Express at Digaru Railway station in the Guwahati–Lumding section. According to a press release issued by Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NF Railway, the derailment occurred at approximately 06:54 hrs when the train was entering the loop line to give precedence to another train. The locomotive, along with 5 coaches, derailed during the manoeuvre. Railway authorities confirmed that there were no casualties or major injuries reported among the passengers.

Passenger Relief and Investigation

NF Railway mobilised swift post-accident relief measures to assist all affected passengers. Stranded passengers at the site were immediately provided with drinking water and food items. A special replacement train was arranged to transport all passengers toward their destination, Sairang. The special train departed Digaru at 11:30 hrs. Senior officials, including the General Manager of NF Railway, personally visited the incident site to inspect the relief operations, oversee restoration work, and initiate a detailed investigation into the derailment.

Resumption of Services and Cancellations

Following intensive track clearance and restoration work, normal train movement through the UP line was successfully restored, with traffic across both UP and DOWN lines returning to regular schedules. Trains previously controlled at intermediate stations have resumed their onward journeys. Due to the initial operational disruption, NF Railway announced the cancellation of select train services: Train No. 75727/75728 (Guwahati – Haibargaon – Guwahati) DMU on 11th November; Train No. 15676 Guwahati – New Jalpaiguri Intercity Express on 11th November and Train No. 15675 New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati Intercity Express on 12th November

Helpline and Safety Commitment

Expressing deep regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers, NF Railway reaffirmed its commitment to preventing similar incidents and ensuring safety across its railway network. The railway also activated helpline numbers at various stations to assist passengers and their families. The numbers are 9002041806, 9002041952 and 9771441956 for Katihar; 06456226794 and 06456226795 for Kishanganj; 6287699880 for New Jalpaiguri; 03612731621, 2731622 and 2731623 for Guwahati; 03674263858, 265958 and 263831 for Lumding; 03843269546, 269548, 268424 and 269547 for Badarpur; and 03842245414, 245419 and 245423 for Silchar. (ANI)

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