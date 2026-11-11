The American civil rights activist and Baptist minister Martin Luther King Jr's legacy has been more than just a symbol of hope, it is a foundational pillar of modern civil rights history. Though MLK was assassinated in 1968, his words have lived on across decades, continuing to inspire civil rights movements worldwide.

Martin Luther King Jr. is widely remembered for his iconic speech at the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on August 28, 1963. His 'I Have a Dream' speech, delivered from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, remains one of the most powerful calls for racial equality and civil rights in American history.

Addressing a large gathering of over 250,000 people across the National Mall, King shared his vision of a nation where individuals would be judged by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin.

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MLK Jr.'s Final Draft Speech Goes Viral

As it has been over six decades since the announcement, public interest in Dr. King's personal archives has soared once again. Martin Luther King Jr's speech across the National Mall became the turning point of the American civil rights movement, leaving an indelible imprint on global history.

The late American civil rights activist's final draft speech was recently discovered tucked inside a desk drawer belonging to his former aide, Edward T. Clayton. Clayton's family preserved King's seven-page manuscript for decades as part of their private collection, completely untouched and unknown to the public until now.

The handwritten document features Martin Luther King Jr's personal annotations, revisions, and phrasing choices inked on legal pad paper on the eve of the historic march, offering historians a unique glimpse into his creative process. He opted for blue ink to make last-minute edits and revisions across seven pages of yellow sheet pad paper.

Draft of Martin Luther King Jr's ICONIC 'I Have A Dream' speech to be auctioned for over $10MN

The 7-page 'only known handwritten final draft' was found in a desk drawer of King's former aide

Proceeds will go to several charities RT (@RT_com) November 11, 2026

Clayton's family reportedly preserved his famous seven-page draft of Martin Luther King without revealing it to the public for decades due to concerns regarding privacy, personal sentimental value, and navigating legal ownership rights, before finally deciding to make the historic document available for public auction.

Edward T. Clayton was King's close aide for several years, serving as a director of public relations for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) and as a key speechwriter, editor, and media strategist for Dr. King.

MLK Jr's Drafted Speech To Be Auctioned

After decades of being kept out of the public eye, Martin Luther King's original manuscript will be offered at auction by Christie's, with pre-sale estimates predicting it could fetch upwards of $10 million.

Christie's, which has taken ownership of the single-lot sale, titled I Have a Dream: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Final Draft, which is scheduled to take place in New York on January 22, 2027.

In a statement, Christie's highlighted the historical significance of the manuscript, describing it as a 'treasure of American history', according to Peter Klarnet, Christie's manuscripts specialist, adding that the document captures the moment that 'literally changed the course of our nation' and 'makes it very real and very human'

Seven handwritten pages Martin Luther King Jr. prepared for his“I Have a Dream” speech will go on public display for the first time in Atlanta this month before being auctioned for charity.

The manuscript will be exhibited at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights from Nov. 16-22, according to Christie's. The auction house describes it as the only known handwritten final draft of the speech King delivered at the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963.

Christie's will auction the manuscript in New York on Jan. 22, 2027. The auction house expects it to bring more than $10 million.

- CBS News (@CBSNews) November 10, 2026

The amount fetched from the auctioning of Martin Luther King Jr's 'I Have a Dream' manuscript will be donated to the Xernona Clayton Foundation and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) in Atlanta, along with other charitable organisations chosen by Xernona Clayton.

After nearly 59 years, Martin Luther King Jr's original manuscript will be in the public view for the first time before being auctioned at Christie's in New York on January 22, 2027.

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