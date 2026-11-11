Rahul Gandhi Hosts Workers, Artisans At Special Bhai Dooj Gathering

Rahul Gandhi Hosts Bhai Dooj Gathering for Workers

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday invited workers, artisans, and labourers from across the country to the Congress party headquarters in New Delhi for a special Bhai Dooj gathering. According to a press release, on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, the nation's hardworking and skilled individuals gathered at Indira Bhawan at the invitation of Rahul Gandhi and the Leader of the Opposition extended an invitation for them to attend with their families, relatives, and friends.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, invited the nation's hardworking and skilled individuals to the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan, on the occasion of Bhai Dooj and joined them for a special gathering on Wednesday afternoon. The invitees included individuals whom Gandhi has met over the past few years through his interactions across various professions, communities, and social causes.

Diverse Representation and Purpose

The guests comprised people from diverse fields, including carpenters, mechanics, barbers, cobblers, railway porters, farmers, agricultural labourers, vegetable vendors and traders, delivery workers, construction labourers, and social activists. These are individuals who have made an invaluable contribution to building society and who, when the need arose, have raised their voices to defend the Constitution and democratic values, the press release added.

On this occasion, guests sat together in a familial atmosphere to meet with Rahul Gandhi once again and share their thoughts and feelings. Bhai Dooj is a festival dedicated to strengthening bonds. Organised with this spirit, this gathering serves as an initiative to honour the contributions of the hardworking and skilled people who lay the foundation for the nation's progress, and to further deepen the relationship of dialogue and trust with them.

Festival Wishes and Cultural Significance

Earlier today, extending her warm wishes to the nation for Bhai Dooj on Wednesday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra emphasised the sacred and unbreakable bond shared between brothers and sisters. "Heartfelt wishes on Bhai Dooj, the sacred festival celebrating the unbreakable bond of love between brothers and sisters. May this festival bring boundless joy to all your lives and further strengthen the sacred bond between every brother and sister," said Priyanka Gandhi on X.

Bhai Dooj, celebrated across India under different names, marks the bond between brothers and sisters. In North India, it is known as Bhai Dooj, Bhau Bij, or Bhai Beej, while in Maharashtra, it is celebrated as Bhai Tika. In Bengal, it is known as Bhai Phonta, and in the southern regions, particularly Karnataka and Telangana, it is observed as Yama Dwitiya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended heartfelt wishes to people across the country on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, describing the festival as a symbol of the sweetness and warmth of the loving bond between brothers and sisters. (ANI)

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