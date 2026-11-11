Bunker Hill Silver Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:26 AM EST - Bunker Hill Silver Corp.: Is announcing that Gary Thompson has resigned from the board of directors of the Company, effective November 10. Thompson's resignation, mutually agreed, supports Thompson's need to balance his other commitments and the Company's goal to maintain an appropriate mix of independent and executive directors on its Board, in connection with ongoing preparations for a potential listing of the Company's shares on a U.S. national securities exchange. Bunker Hill Silver Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $2.87.
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