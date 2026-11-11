Thomson Reuters
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:35 AM EST - Thomson Reuters: Today announced that it plans to repurchase up to $500 million of its shares. Purchases of shares will occur under a new normal course issuer bid (NCIB) that has been approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange. Thomson Reuters shares T are trading down $1.21 at $152.51.
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