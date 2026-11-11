TNR Gold Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:04 AM EST - TNR Gold Corp.: Has entered into a definitive agreement with Altius Minerals Corporation, pursuant to which Altius will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of TNR that it does not already own by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). With this Transaction Altius will acquire TNR's portfolio of royalty interests, including its interests relating to the Los Azules Copper Project, the Mariana Lithium Project and the Josemaria Copper-Gold Project in Argentina. TNR Gold Corp. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.30.
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