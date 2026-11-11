Associate Professor, Eighteenth-Century English Literature, Northumbria University, Newcastle

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Claudine van Hensbergen researches literary culture of the period 1640–1740, with a particular interest in sculpture and visual culture, history of the book, theatre and women's writing.

Claudine was an AHRC Leadership Fellow for the project“Learning through the Art Gallery: Art, Literature and Disciplinarity” (2019–2023) and is writing a monograph exploring the emergence of public monumental culture, 1640-1740. Other current projects include an edition of Behn's selected works for the Oxford University Press 21st-Century Authors series and a short monograph for Cambridge University Press,“Behn's Two Bodies: A Cultural History of Aphra Behn's Grave”. Claudine has an ongoing research interest in better connecting the scholarly recovery of women writers with the wider public and led on the 2023 unveiling of a commemorative plaque for Mary Astell (1666–1731) in Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

–present Senior Lecturer in Eighteenth-Century English Literature, Northumbria University, Newcastle

2010 University of Oxford, DPhil

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