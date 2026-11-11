Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology, University of Edinburgh

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Mark Woolhouse is Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh. He studied at the Universities of Oxford and York and Queen's in Canada, then held Research Fellowships at the University of Zimbabwe, Imperial College London and Oxford, before moving to Edinburgh in 1997. He studies the spread of infectious diseases and ways to control them. He is Director of TIBA, a partnership between health researchers in Edinburgh and in nine countries in Africa. He advises governments and national and international agencies and was a member of two high-level UK advisory groups on the Covid-19 pandemic response. He gave evidence to the UK Covid Inquiry three times, and has made numerous appearances before parliamentary Select Committees. He has made hundreds of media contributions, including three appearances on the Andrew Marr show. His book, The Year The World Went Mad, is a personal reflection on how the Covid pandemic was handled. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, the Academy of Medical Sciences and the African Academy of Sciences, and was awarded an OBE in 2002.

–present Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology, The University of Edinburgh

ExperienceHonours

OBE