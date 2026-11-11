President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Shared Video On COP31 Leaders' Summit

A video highlighting President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the Leaders' Summit of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), held in Antalya, was shared on the Azerbaijani President's social media accounts.

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