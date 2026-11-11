Jordan To Showcase Diverse Energy, Investment Opportunities At Jordan-Europe Conference

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- Investment opportunities span renewable energy, electricity storage, natural gas, green hydrogen and strategic minerals.

- Key projects include the 450 MW Mujib pumped-storage hydropower plant, a solar and battery storage project and a 100 MW wind farm.

- The opportunities aim to position Jordan as a regional hub for clean energy and attract European investment and expertise.

Amman, November 11 (Petra) – Jordan will present a wide range of investment opportunities in renewable energy, energy storage, natural gas, green hydrogen and strategic minerals at the Jordan-Europe Investment Conference, scheduled for November 19 at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Center at the Dead Sea.

Held under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II, with the participation of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the conference is expected to bring together more than 700 officials, investors and business leaders to explore long-term investment partnerships and strengthen economic cooperation between Jordan and the EU.

The proposed projects capitalise on Jordan's solar and wind resources, strategic infrastructure and access to regional and international markets.

They offer various investment models, including public-private partnerships (PPP) and Build-Own-Operate (BOO) arrangements, with the aim of enhancing energy security, attracting technology and expertise and creating employment opportunities.

The conference will provide a platform for project owners, investors and financial institutions to examine investment opportunities, assess technical and financial requirements and develop partnerships that translate proposed projects into funded initiatives.

Electric Energy Storage Project (Al-Mujib Plant) The Al-Mujib pumped-storage hydropower project is one of the key opportunities to be presented.

With a capacity of 450 megawatts and a storage duration of seven hours, the project will be developed under a public-private partnership framework.

Located near the existing Mujib Dam, the project will store surplus electricity generated from renewable sources and release it during peak demand, particularly in the evening.

It will use a closed-loop system with two reversible pump-turbine units, each with a capacity of 225 MW.

The project is expected to improve grid stability, maximise the use of renewable energy, reduce reliance on imported fuels, and enhance the efficiency of Jordan's electricity system. It will be offered under a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model.

Green Hydrogen Jordan is seeking to strengthen Aqaba's position as a regional hub for green hydrogen and green ammonia production and exports by connecting the Kingdom's renewable energy resources with international markets.

The proposed project focuses on developing shared infrastructure for green hydrogen production and ammonia exports, including energy and hydrogen transmission networks, water desalination and transportation facilities, ammonia storage, pipelines and port infrastructure.

The initiative builds on Jordan's solar and wind resources, Aqaba's strategic location and the country's established fertiliser industry to develop an integrated, export-oriented green energy sector.

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) and Battery Energy Storage The proposed project combines a 200 MW solar photovoltaic plant with a 100 MW battery energy storage system capable of storing electricity for four hours.

The project will be implemented under a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model, with the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) serving as the main commercial counterparty.

The integrated system will coordinate solar generation, battery charging and discharging and electricity supply according to grid requirements, helping improve grid stability and increase the integration of renewable energy.

Wind Power Generation Project The proposed project involves developing a 100 MW wind farm at a site currently under evaluation and connecting it to the national electricity grid.

The project will follow a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model and is intended to support Jordan's renewable energy expansion and strengthen electricity supply security.

High-Purity Silica Sand Project The project aims to develop Jordan's silica resources into high-purity processed materials and advanced manufactured products, creating greater local value and expanding export-oriented industries.

It will involve proven processing technologies, pilot-scale validation and eventual industrial production, opening opportunities in specialised materials and advanced manufacturing amid growing global demand.

Risha Gas Pipeline and Processing Plant Project Jordan is seeking investment in natural gas infrastructure in the Risha region, including gas processing facilities and transmission pipelines, alongside plans to expand gas distribution services in Amman and Zarqa.

The Risha project aims to facilitate the commercialisation of increased domestic gas production through an integrated processing plant and a proposed 277-kilometer, 36-inch pipeline connecting the field to the national gas market and the Arab Gas Pipeline.

The processing facility will treat raw gas to meet pipeline-quality standards, while the transmission infrastructure will support the transportation and distribution of domestic production.

Basalt Exploration Project The project aims to develop basalt resources in Jordan's Harrat al-Sham region through extraction, processing and manufacturing, with a focus on continuous basalt fibers, construction materials and other higher-value industrial products.

Covering approximately 11,000 square kilometers, the basalt resource offers opportunities to develop advanced manufacturing industries and supply regional and international markets through Aqaba's port infrastructure.

The initiative also reflects Jordan's broader efforts to attract investment in strategic minerals, including rare earth elements, and develop partnerships combining European capital and industrial expertise.

Gas Distribution Networks in Jordanian Cities The project seeks to expand natural gas distribution infrastructure in Amman and Zarqa to serve residential, industrial and commercial consumers.

It includes two main gas stations in Zarqa and Sahab, supported by 142 kilometers of high-pressure carbon steel pipelines, 440 kilometers of medium-pressure polyethylene pipelines and more than 11,000 kilometers of low-pressure networks for residential connections.

The project will also include pressure regulation, metering and customer connection facilities, supporting the expansion of natural gas services and the development of cleaner energy infrastructure.

Phosphate-Based Chemical Plant Jordan plans to develop an integrated phosphate-based chemical plant with an annual production capacity of 100,000 tons, transforming local phosphate rock into higher-value industrial products.

The facility will produce 50,000 tons of Triple Superphosphate (TSP), 30,000 tons of Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and 20,000 tons of food-grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) annually.

The products will serve fertiliser, food manufacturing, water treatment, detergents, industrial cleaning and desalination industries in Jordan and international markets.

Rare Earth Elements Jordan is seeking investment in the exploration and development of rare earth elements and other critical minerals, with a focus on extraction, processing and downstream manufacturing.

The Kingdom's mining infrastructure, Aqaba logistics hub, planned railway networks, and regional trade links provide opportunities to develop integrated mineral supply chains serving European, Gulf and Asian markets.

The growing demand for rare earth elements in clean energy, electronics, advanced technologies and other strategic industries offers significant investment potential.

The investment process includes submitting an application and memorandum of understanding, conducting a feasibility assessment, signing an executive agreement and obtaining a mining concession.

Vanadium Battery Materials Manufacturing Plant The proposed project involves establishing a vanadium battery materials manufacturing facility in a Jordan Industrial Estates Company (JIEC) zone, using magnetite slag from Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) as raw material.

The plant will produce standard- and specialty-grade vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) powder, as well as electrolyte for vanadium redox flow batteries, with a planned capacity of 1,500 metric tons of V2O5 equivalent annually.

The project aims to transform industrial by-products into higher-value materials used in steel production and large-scale energy storage, while creating opportunities to diversify global supply chains and expand exports.

Fifa Copper Project The Fifa Copper Project is a phased exploration and development initiative in Fifa Valley, Tafilah Governorate, within the same geological zone as the historic copper deposits of Faynan and Timna.

The National Mining and Construction Company (NAMC) holds a 28.1-square-kilometer concession under a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and is seeking a strategic partner to finance initial exploration and development, with the aim of producing the first copper cathode by 2033.

Exploration conducted between 2022 and 2024 identified six target areas covering 6.92 square kilometers. Rock samples recorded copper concentrations ranging from 1,432 to 5,660 parts per million (ppm), indicating potential for further exploration and development.

//Petra// AK