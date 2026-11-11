King Chairs Meeting To Review Energy Infrastructure Projects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 11 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review the progress of energy sector infrastructure projects, particularly electricity generation and storage, as well as energy port operations projects.

During the meeting, held at Basman Palace and attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty emphasised the need to accelerate the implementation of priority energy projects in order to meet rising demand, reinforce supply security, and strengthen the stability and efficiency of the power system.

The King underscored the importance of fostering an attractive investment environment to expand renewable energy generation and storage projects, in order to diversify energy sources and increase reliance on clean, local energy.

His Majesty also highlighted the need to continue upgrading the electricity grid to integrate more renewable energy, and directed officials to develop the network of energy-sector ports and enhance their operational efficiency.

The King called for strengthening private sector partnerships to drive investment, speed up energy project implementation, and spur economic growth.

His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein, Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh, and Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh attended the meeting.

//Petra// AK