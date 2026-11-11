King Listens To Parliament's Response To Speech From The Throne

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 11 (Petra) -- Parliament presented on Wednesday its response to the Speech from the Throne, which His Majesty King Abdullah II delivered on 2 November to inaugurate the 20th Parliament's third ordinary session.

The Senate's response, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, was delivered at Raghadan Palace by Senate President Faisal Fayez, who emphasised that when words are spoken by a leader who embodies the nation's history, they constitute a pledge and a responsibility, adding that the Senate serves as a voice for the nation, a guardian of public interest, a bulwark safeguarding state institutions, and a partner in nation-building and modernisation.

Fayez stressed that terrorism cannot be combated by force of arms alone, but rather through social cohesion and the strengthening of national consciousness, and praised the efforts of the brave men and women of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and security agencies in protecting the Kingdom.

He underscored that it is the Senate's duty is to support every effort that accelerates the completion of major projects, removes obstacles, and ensures that outcomes are reflected in the national economy, and that their benefits reach all citizens.

Fayez also emphasised that the Senate would prioritise legislation and policies relating to water, and support efforts to protect water resources, develop water infrastructure, and ensure its sustainability for future generations.

House Speaker Ibrahim Tarawneh, delivering the House of Representatives' response, stated that the insidious hand of terror has never broken the resolve of Jordanians, who rally closer to their nation and its leader.

Tarawneh affirmed that the House would begin reviewing legislation relating to community security and examining the necessary amendments to help strengthen the capacity of state institutions to combat terrorism and extremism, and to consolidate a framework of intellectual and moral immunity.

He added that they will work on legislation to expand employment and production opportunities and empower young people and women, so that its impact is felt throughout the country.

Tarawneh emphasised the House of Representatives' commitment to safeguarding public freedoms and protecting the constitutional right to freedom of expression, and to reviewing any legislation relating to this right in a way that strikes a balance between citizens' freedoms, the protection of society, and the rule of law.

Their Royal Highnesses Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein, Prince Hashim bin Al Hussein, and Prince Rashid bin El Hassan, His Highness Prince Mired bin Ra'ad, chief royal councillor at the Royal Hashemite Court, Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, and senior officials attended Parliament's response to the Speech from the Throne.

//Petra// AK